 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(wtnh.com)   More evacuations at Yale University than a Cheesy Gordita festival at Taco Bell   (wtnh.com) divider line
33
    More: News, New Haven, Connecticut, Yale University's campus Friday, bomb threat, NEW HAVEN, downtown New Haven, Yale University, following buildings, Mayor Justin Elicker  
•       •       •

1490 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Nov 2021 at 7:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I the only one who doesn't get intestinal problems from Taco Bell?
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone didn't study for their midterms.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least that's what yim yohnson says.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: Someone didn't study for their midterms.


It's either midterm panic or a RWNJ going after the seat of wokeness or something like that.
 
Bugerz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkAngel: Am I the only one who doesn't get intestinal problems from Taco Bell?


No, I devastate the bathroom about 4 hours later. Same with White Castle. But both are so delicious while monching on them.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These pre-Game pranks are getting out of hand.

/Harvard sucks.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodncold: YabbaDabbaDouchebag: Someone didn't study for their midterms.

It's either midterm panic or a RWNJ going after the seat of wokeness or something like that.


Or Putin.
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkAngel: Am I the only one who doesn't get intestinal problems from Taco Bell?


Well if username checks out, you actually aren't human 😱
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkAngel: Am I the only one who doesn't get intestinal problems from Taco Bell?


Most people don't.

Some people do and can't shut up about it, others think diarrhea is so funny they piggyback.

I met one person irl who said it gave him trouble. I found out why at a Taco Bell one day.  He ate around 3,000 Calories, having no clue that's how much was in it. At a normal fast food he would get a combo (around 1/3 that), but at Taco Bell he bought up the dollar menu. He didn't know they've 1 dollar burritos with 400 Calories.

Then he immediately had to take a shiat, and claimed he believed he'd digested the whole thing in seconds somehow.
 
maddan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flincher: ArkAngel: Am I the only one who doesn't get intestinal problems from Taco Bell?

Well if username checks out, you actually aren't human 😱


Are you not familiar with the term "Holy shiat"?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkAngel: Am I the only one who doesn't get intestinal problems from Taco Bell?


I Don't. Actually taco bell is one of the few things that doesn't, for lack of better words, 'reek havoc' on my intestines.

Stupid appendicitis.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smackledorfer: others think diarrhea is so funny they piggyback.



When you're sliding into first
And your pants begin to burst
That's diarrhea, diarrhea

When you're sliding into two
And your pants are filled with goo
That's diarrhea, diarrhea

When you're sliding into third
And you feel a runny turd
That's diarrhea, diarrhea

When you're sliding into home
And your pants are filled with foam
That's diarrhea, diarrhea
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maddan: Flincher: ArkAngel: Am I the only one who doesn't get intestinal problems from Taco Bell?

Well if username checks out, you actually aren't human 😱

Are you not familiar with the term "Holy shiat"?


I was going more for "The Scream" but I guess that could work.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memecreator.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smackledorfer: ArkAngel: Am I the only one who doesn't get intestinal problems from Taco Bell?

Most people don't.

Some people do and can't shut up about it, others think diarrhea is so funny they piggyback.

I met one person irl who said it gave him trouble. I found out why at a Taco Bell one day.  He ate around 3,000 Calories, having no clue that's how much was in it. At a normal fast food he would get a combo (around 1/3 that), but at Taco Bell he bought up the dollar menu. He didn't know they've 1 dollar burritos with 400 Calories.

Then he immediately had to take a shiat, and claimed he believed he'd digested the whole thing in seconds somehow.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously Yale is where JFK really was rescheduled to appear and they didn't want too many people to know he's back yet.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Smackledorfer: others think diarrhea is so funny they piggyback.


When you're sliding into first
And your pants begin to burst
That's diarrhea, diarrhea

When you're sliding into two
And your pants are filled with goo
That's diarrhea, diarrhea

When you're sliding into third
And you feel a runny turd
That's diarrhea, diarrhea

When you're sliding into home
And your pants are filled with foam
That's diarrhea, diarrhea


When you're driving in your Chevy
And you feel something heavy
 
Bugerz
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Smackledorfer: others think diarrhea is so funny they piggyback.


When you're sliding into first
And your pants begin to burst
That's diarrhea, diarrhea

When you're sliding into two
And your pants are filled with goo
That's diarrhea, diarrhea

When you're sliding into third
And you feel a runny turd
That's diarrhea, diarrhea

When you're sliding into home
And your pants are filled with foam
That's diarrhea, diarrhea

When you're driving in your Chevy
And you feel something heavy


When you're sittin' on the john
and your butt sings a song...
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yeah, we got a Boola Boola, good buddy.  Ten-four.
 
genner
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

indylaw: These pre-Game pranks are getting out of hand.

/Harvard sucks.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: Someone didn't study for their midterms.


Or wanted to start winter break early.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hey, do you remember when there would be a bomb threat at some university, and the rest of us could rest easy that it was just some juvenile college prank with no actual danger, and nobody seriously believed that some conservative talk radio addict had randomly decided those ivory tower liberals had to pay?

/Pepperidge Farms remembers...
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Am I the only one who doesn't get intestinal problems from Taco Bell?


I'm the same way.

The only fast food place that gave me a case of butt soup is Wienerschitzel.
 
Flincher
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bugerz: Majin_Buu: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Smackledorfer: others think diarrhea is so funny they piggyback.


When you're sliding into first
And your pants begin to burst
That's diarrhea, diarrhea

When you're sliding into two
And your pants are filled with goo
That's diarrhea, diarrhea

When you're sliding into third
And you feel a runny turd
That's diarrhea, diarrhea

When you're sliding into home
And your pants are filled with foam
That's diarrhea, diarrhea

When you're driving in your Chevy
And you feel something heavy

When you're sittin' on the john
and your butt sings a song...


When you're climbing up a ladder
And you hear something splatter
Thats diarrhea, diarrhea
 
Coach McGirk [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Am I the only one who doesn't get intestinal problems from Taco Bell?


You are not. I get intestinal problems from a lot of things, but Taco Bell isn't one of them.

Am I the only one that cares more about Taco Bell than Yale?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Are the chaps over at Harvard having a go at the Yalies again? How boorish.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Soon.

imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Couldn't have happened to a better bunch of closet homosexuals who do a lot of cocaine.
 
indylaw
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

carnifex2005: Couldn't have happened to a better bunch of closet homosexuals who do a lot of cocaine.


You mean the whole Yale thing?
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That police chief needs to get a hat that fits him. He looks like a general from Best Korea.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.