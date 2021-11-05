 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(12News Phoenix)   Arizona decides that golf courses are more important than food. Or water   (12news.com) divider line
9
    More: Facepalm, Colorado River, file photo, Arizona's golf courses, water shortage, Water resources, Water supply, Water crisis, Colorado  
•       •       •

217 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Nov 2021 at 4:20 PM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What could possibly be more important than the games played by rich old white men?
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Article also conveniently focuses on how little Colorado River water golf courses use, while they suck the aquifers dry.

Turn them all into public parks with native flora.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Arizona should be farming and it should have golf courses. Let it be desert. There's a lot of land in a lot of areas with lots of water; why the fark are we in the desert?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Al Czervik on country clubs and cemeteries
Youtube y4XQuEYDoj4
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh you think it's fun now, just wait till there's no more cheap hydroelectricity or water to cool down those huge mega data centers everyone is using these days.
Data is about to get expensive again.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Arizona shouldn't be farming and it shouldn't have golf courses. Let it be desert. There's a lot of land in a lot of areas with lots of water; why the fark are we in the desert?


WTF was that. Sheesh.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Soon to be non-fiction.

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Jgok [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They water their courses with city water? I thought greywater was preferred for that.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Once that water is gone, it's not coming back anytime soon.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.