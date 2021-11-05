 Skip to content
(CNN)   We have a new Hide and Seek Champion folks   (cnn.com) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
a German man who went missing nearly 40 years ago

...and then the Chinese man jumps out and yells, "Supplies!"
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure the champion is still Otzi.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a missing white girl? I thought that was the only person we looked for.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't that be former champion?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like my grandma used to always say: "You can always tell a German, but you can't tell him much!"
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he a writer? Did Annie Wilkes find him?
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My German friend has parents who think they are indestructible explorers. They are not. Every time a news story comes up where dead Germans are discovered (this guy, the poor folks who died in Death Valley, the canoeists crushed by the glacier, etc), he sends them the story, in the possibly-fruitless hope that he can deter them from doing something truly stupid.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he was a missing German man found in Argentina, I'd be really concerned
 
wiredroach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One does not simply run into Modor.
 
grumpfuff [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
In terms of "person going missing" and "remains discovered", 40 years isn't even close to the champion. If I remember right it's 100+ years.
 
grumpfuff [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Fireproof: I'm pretty sure the champion is still Otzi.


I would argue Otzi doesnt count, no records of him being missing. If that doesn't matter, there are longer than Otzi.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They found him because the ice/snow pack he was buried in finally melted. More will be found as the planet warms up.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Nobody reported on this guy because he wasn't a beautiful, white woman."

Oh my lord.
 
special20
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
FTFA: "a three-night trip over Thunder Pass and into Rocky Mountain National Park"

See, there's your problem. You should really do these things in the day time.
 
special20
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: It's like my grandma used to always say: "You can always tell a German, but you can't tell him much!"


...na und?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
No-longer-Regular-Sized-Rudi?
 
Mock26
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Uh, hello, 40 years ago is clearly some time in the 1950s or 1960s.
 
WyDave
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This guy went missing in 1968 and was just found:
https://www.eastidahonews.com/2021/09​/​neighbors-of-missing-hunter-describe-h​ow-their-familys-mystery-has-been-solv​ed-53-years-later/
 
ifky
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Kind of disappointed it not about some guy living in a cave thinking the Korean War is still hot.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When the hell did 1983 become ~40 years ago?
 
Fishbulb30w
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gonegirl: My German friend has parents who think they are indestructible explorers. They are not. Every time a news story comes up where dead Germans are discovered (this guy, the poor folks who died in Death Valley, the canoeists crushed by the glacier, etc), he sends them the story, in the possibly-fruitless hope that he can deter them from doing something truly stupid.


I had a German girlfriend who's parents were the same.
They immigrated to Canada to be explorers and live in the only cabin on a lake in Northern Ontario.
Her dad survived getting shot going over the Berlin Wall in 1970, so he had that boost of confidence.

The first time my girlfriend took me to meet her parents we drove 1 and a half hours into the woods, then took an ATV 2km to a lake and then paddled across the lake. Half way across the lake my girlfriend shouted out something in German and three black bears came running down to the dock(I'm freaking out the whole time). When we got closer to the dock I realized that the bears were Newfie dogs.

Her dad told me that the dogs they fought the bears.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I saw the movie, and nothing is obscure on Fark. Fun trivia: she was the body of Jessica Rabbit.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"But once again, the investigation at that time wasn't completed due to authorities shifting their attention to fight wildfires as well as high volumes of snow."

Fire and Ice (1983) ORIGINAL TRAILER [HD 1080p]
Youtube Q7wjqtTnegE
 
Geotpf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: When the hell did 1983 become ~40 years ago?


38 is close to 40.
 
AeAe
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: When the hell did 1983 become ~40 years ago?


You know that squiggly line means 'approximately ', right?
 
