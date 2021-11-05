 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Live Science)   Hey, let's go out on the porch and OMG NOPE   (livescience.com) divider line
46
    More: Scary, Spider, giant spiders, webs of the bright-yellow Joro spider, North Georgia, Spider bite, Nancy Hinkle, photos of spiders, invasive species  
•       •       •

2210 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Nov 2021 at 4:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let's just face it, easy global transportation means that we are living in Pangaea ver.2.0
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*yawn*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, time to invest in that flamethrower I've been meaning to get.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they eat stink bugs, spotted lantern flies, and murder hornets? Because I'd rather have spiders.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tile.loc.govView Full Size

Meanwhile in Texas...
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen this movie.

...and I'll be hiding at John Goodman's house.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They eat stink bugs? Holy hell I wonder if they can survive winters here up north, if they can I'm going to look for some egg sacks next time I'm down south for the winter. I can't stand the massive invasion of stink bugs every fall.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gorillas, winter, etc.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberSmyth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Visiting Virginia Beach a few years back, we spotted a nice and juicy orb weaver in a bush. Beautiful spider, yellow and black, but glad it's an outdoor species and not native to where I live.

Maybe it was a Joro spider? I dunno. That said, I remember seeing a similar sized orb weaver in Virginia Beach back in the '90s on some driftwood lawn ornament. So while this may be a new breed of spider, it's not like it's a new size of spider in the area.

/giant spiders are everywhere
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SuperTramp: *yawn*

[Fark user image 425x318]


Now let's see that hanging face-high in a orb web.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: [tile.loc.gov image 850x566]
Meanwhile in Texas...


Not surprising.  Everybody dresses in camo
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: [tile.loc.gov image 850x566]
Meanwhile in Texas...


At least they're supposed to be there.


UberSmyth: Visiting Virginia Beach a few years back, we spotted a nice and juicy orb weaver in a bush. Beautiful spider, yellow and black, but glad it's an outdoor species and not native to where I live.

Maybe it was a Joro spider? I dunno. That said, I remember seeing a similar sized orb weaver in Virginia Beach back in the '90s on some driftwood lawn ornament. So while this may be a new breed of spider, it's not like it's a new size of spider in the area.

/giant spiders are everywhere


They look somewhat similar to writing spiders that are native to the south east.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Argiope​_​aurantia

These seem like they're more prolific, either because they are or because there just aren't natural predators for it, or a combination of both.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SMB2811: At least they're supposed to be there.


I dont mind rattlers actually.

THeyre the only snake polite enough to give you a loud warning before they fu*k you up.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: I've seen this movie.

...and I'll be hiding at John Goodman's house.


tv-media.atView Full Size

Are you sure that is the best choice?
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have their native cousins on our property, Golden Silk Orb Weaver. And they make HUGE (as in 10'-20' across) webs sometimes between the house and the trees around our place. I mean, I am pretty sure they are trying to catch birds not insects.

Harmless, eats lots of bugs, good to see them around the place.

Trichonephila clavipes
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rummonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Do they eat stink bugs, spotted lantern flies, and murder hornets? Because I'd rather have spiders.


It sounds like that is exactly the case, while these are an invasive species and there will likely be some unforeseen consequence down the road, in the short-term it seems like this one won't be that bad.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: [tile.loc.gov image 850x566]
Meanwhile in Texas...


Which house of the state legislature is that?
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Do they eat stink bugs, spotted lantern flies, and murder hornets? Because I'd rather have spiders.


As soon as scientists GM a spider that actively hunts mosquitoes, I getting myself a personal army of them to live on me. Well, maybe just a team of them. They could live in my hat.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, not sure if it's the same species, but there's huge orb weavers all over Hawaii. Just don't go running face first through the cane fields and you're fine.

I'd be more concerned about the carp and snake fish farking up all our rivers, streams, and lakes.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: We have their native cousins on our property, Golden Silk Orb Weaver. And they make HUGE (as in 10'-20' across) webs sometimes between the house and the trees around our place. I mean, I am pretty sure they are trying to catch birds not insects.

Harmless, eats lots of bugs, good to see them around the place.

Trichonephila clavipes
[Fark user image image 850x1266]


Harmless, you say?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Giant, invasive spiders have taken over Georgia. Will they spread across the US?

Nope. Michigan winter will take care of 'em.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Do they eat stink bugs, spotted lantern flies, and murder hornets? Because I'd rather have spiders.


According to wiki yes to the stink bug.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I caught a praying mantis trying to get into my patio door yesterday when I got home. Googled to see what types we get in my area and stumbled onto a horrifying story about how mantis' are known to catch and eat small birds, especially hummingbirds. Sounded like BS at first. How some chewed the head off, some sucked out the brains and some ate the whole damn bird. Then it showed graphic pics. Do not fark with mantis'!

I think it's more general knowledge that female mantis' sometimes eat their partner after sex. Had no idea they killed and ate small birds. I'm watching my backyard (which includes a hummingbird feeder) very closely today.
 
clutchcargo2002
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

phishrace: I caught a praying mantis trying to get into my patio door yesterday when I got home. Googled to see what types we get in my area and stumbled onto a horrifying story about how mantis' are known to catch and eat small birds, especially hummingbirds. Sounded like BS at first. How some chewed the head off, some sucked out the brains and some ate the whole damn bird. Then it showed graphic pics. Do not fark with mantis'!

I think it's more general knowledge that female mantis' sometimes eat their partner after sex. Had no idea they killed and ate small birds. I'm watching my backyard (which includes a hummingbird feeder) very closely today.


If you have a Mantis in your garden, you are BLESSED
 
Slypork [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SMB2811: They look somewhat similar to writing spiders that are native to the south east.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Someone Else's Alt: We have their native cousins on our property, Golden Silk Orb Weaver. And they make HUGE (as in 10'-20' across) webs sometimes between the house and the trees around our place. I mean, I am pretty sure they are trying to catch birds not insects.

Harmless, eats lots of bugs, good to see them around the place.

Trichonephila clavipes
[Fark user image image 850x1266]

Harmless, you say?
[Fark user image 390x391]


Haha,

Spiders are your friends. Our place, which is in the middle of nowhere forrest, is loaded with crevice spiders. While they can get kind of large and farking creepy looking they are mostly nocturnal and we have NO other insects in the house. Just the harmless spiders, they do not really make much for webs as they prefer to hunt for prey, so they do their job keeping the bugs out of the house and we let them be.

Crevice Spider next to my hand.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

clutchcargo2002: [Fark user image image 640x1136]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: SuperTramp: *yawn*

[Fark user image 425x318]

Now let's see that hanging face-high in a orb web.


Let's not and just say we did.
 
bughunter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

clutchcargo2002: [Fark user image image 640x1136]


Jesus.  Any bigger and they'll be domesticated as a snow crab substitute.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

rummonkey: The Irresponsible Captain: Do they eat stink bugs, spotted lantern flies, and murder hornets? Because I'd rather have spiders.

It sounds like that is exactly the case, while these are an invasive species and there will likely be some unforeseen consequence down the road, in the short-term it seems like this one won't be that bad.


You say that now, but the next thing you know we're waiting for winter to kill the gorillas.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Crevice Spider next to my hand.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: mrparks: I've seen this movie.

...and I'll be hiding at John Goodman's house.

[tv-media.at image 850x524]
Are you sure that is the best choice?


Good point.

Spiders are preferable to space aliens.
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Raoul Eaton: Someone Else's Alt: We have their native cousins on our property, Golden Silk Orb Weaver. And they make HUGE (as in 10'-20' across) webs sometimes between the house and the trees around our place. I mean, I am pretty sure they are trying to catch birds not insects.

Harmless, eats lots of bugs, good to see them around the place.

Trichonephila clavipes
[Fark user image image 850x1266]

Harmless, you say?
[Fark user image 390x391]

Haha,

Spiders are your friends. Our place, which is in the middle of nowhere forrest, is loaded with crevice spiders. While they can get kind of large and farking creepy looking they are mostly nocturnal and we have NO other insects in the house. Just the harmless spiders, they do not really make much for webs as they prefer to hunt for prey, so they do their job keeping the bugs out of the house and we let them be.

Crevice Spider next to my hand.
[Fark user image image 850x478]


Same relationship I have with house centipedes.  Keep all manner of bugs to a minimum.  My creepy crawly friends.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Someone Else's Alt: Crevice Spider next to my hand.

[Fark user image 767x767]


Ha, nice.

I was working cutting stone for my master bathroom wall that day when this big ol crevice spider walked by. Stone dust on my hands.
 
Cheron
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Correlation is not causation. There is no evidence that Georgia's restrictive voting laws caused the giant spider outbreak.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

robodog: They eat stink bugs? Holy hell I wonder if they can survive winters here up north, if they can I'm going to look for some egg sacks next time I'm down south for the winter. I can't stand the massive invasion of stink bugs every fall.


There are probably native species you can support, which do the same thing and don't mess up the existing ecosystem.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

UberSmyth: Visiting Virginia Beach a few years back, we spotted a nice and juicy orb weaver in a bush. Beautiful spider, yellow and black, but glad it's an outdoor species and not native to where I live.

Maybe it was a Joro spider? I dunno. That said, I remember seeing a similar sized orb weaver in Virginia Beach back in the '90s on some driftwood lawn ornament. So while this may be a new breed of spider, it's not like it's a new size of spider in the area.

/giant spiders are everywhere


Garden Spider? Intimidating in size, but all over, and native to, the U.S.
media.eaglewebservices.comView Full Size
 
Kraig57
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

uttertosh: The Irresponsible Captain: Do they eat stink bugs, spotted lantern flies, and murder hornets? Because I'd rather have spiders.

As soon as scientists GM a spider that actively hunts mosquitoes, I getting myself a personal army of them to live on me. Well, maybe just a team of them. They could live in my hat.


I'm not arachnophobic, but I'm a little conflicted here. I am a mosquito magnet but, I don't know if I could do it. Maybe (maybe not) if they looked like the cute little fuzzy jumping spiders but I don't think I could tolerate those guys. I've interacted with Tarantulas for most of my life and they are pretty chill critters. I'm cool with Daddy Legs too but these guys, I think not.

I let Lucas hang out on me.
 
vpc [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oh hey! I had one this year! She was beautiful. She laid a giant egg sac. I squished the egg sac. The eggs had red yolks, and the silk turned blood-red. It was gross. The end.

Pics - yellow-and-black garden spider (aka orb weaver, writing spider) on the left and Joro (stinkbug eater!) on the right.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They're just orb weavers.  We had lots of them all around our house.  I think they're neat and leave them alone.  They all died off or started hibernating or whatever spiders do in the winter a week or two ago, though.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

phishrace: I caught a praying mantis trying to get into my patio door yesterday when I got home. Googled to see what types we get in my area and stumbled onto a horrifying story about how mantis' are known to catch and eat small birds, especially hummingbirds. Sounded like BS at first. How some chewed the head off, some sucked out the brains and some ate the whole damn bird. Then it showed graphic pics. Do not fark with mantis'!

I think it's more general knowledge that female mantis' sometimes eat their partner after sex. Had no idea they killed and ate small birds. I'm watching my backyard (which includes a hummingbird feeder) very closely today.


Careful if it looks at you all sexy like. That's how they get you.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I went into my crawlspace a few days ago to turn off a water valve and took care of about 5 massive spider webs.

/ with my face
// no, actually with a broom. But I have walked into massive spider webs and likely made everyone in a 2 block radius question my masculinity.
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.