 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Times)   Native American group sues Colorado over law banning Native American mascots   (washingtontimes.com) divider line
40
    More: Interesting, Native Americans in the United States, Native Americans, American Indian school mascots, United States, Native American heritage, public schools, Colorado law, North Dakota  
•       •       •

943 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Nov 2021 at 5:54 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not clicking a washington times link.

/phone autocorrected it to washington yikes
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know what to be upset about now.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We're helping you, now hush."
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it should have been more like guidelines than actual laws
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cancel culture vs. culural appropriation

This can only be resolved one way.

DANCE OFF!
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dafatone: Not clicking a washington times link.

/phone autocorrected it to washington yikes


I found a legit news link and went to the website of the organization suing.

And it's got Turning Point USA videos on it, so I'm not even going to link it here.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dafatone: Not clicking a washington times link.

/phone autocorrected it to washington yikes


Your a hero!! I mean *not* clicking a link? Wow. You're amazing!
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dafatone: Not clicking a washington times link.

/phone autocorrected it to washington yikes


Agreed...I assume that the article has nothing to do with what the headline mentions, and one of the admin is just trying to mine clickbait.
 
strutin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The firm is representing a John Doe, Jane Doe and three other Colorado residents who cite Native American heritage in the lawsuit. "

I call Bullshiat,


It'd be interesting to hear, which nation claims them back?
 
neeNHA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Native American Guardian's Association", a ND org suing CO on behalf of John and Jane Doe.

Sounds legit.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're seriously playing the "at least it's an ethos" card?

Cool.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Non-Washington Times Link

The town referenced for two of the parties, Yuma, Colorado, is per the US Census bureau has a 1% native population, 96% white.  It's in extreme eastern Colorado, deep red politically.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Denver Post has a decent article about it. I still haven't figured out links here on Fark. A tldr would be it's a real suit, and it's a bit more complicated than "bad mascot" names.
 
neeNHA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

12349876: Dafatone: Not clicking a washington times link.

/phone autocorrected it to washington yikes

I found a legit news link and went to the website of the organization suing.

And it's got Turning Point USA videos on it, so I'm not even going to link it here.


And we all know who Turning Point considers the REAL Native Americans.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Above:  Governor Jared Polis assures the court that he is empathetic but some question his sincerity
due to an unfortunate choice of energy drinks during opening arguments.
 
jjorsett [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: Maybe it should have been more like guidelines than actual laws


But people aren't forced to do your bidding if you're just suggesting things, and crushing your enemies is kind of the point.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Runs Naked" is my native name, given to me directly from the Mescalero security guards at The Inn of the Mountain Gods Casino.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, white people claiming Cherokee heritage... lemme guess , their great great  grandmother was an "Indian Princess" and "can't you tell by my cheekbones?".
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ace in your face: Ah, white people claiming Cherokee heritage... lemme guess , their great great  grandmother was an "Indian Princess" and "can't you tell by my cheekbones?".


If every Cherokee princess family story were true, Cherokees would rule the country.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's called "NAGA" and it was founded in 2017.  I call shenanigans.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "Native American group" referred to by subby is the Native American Guardian's Association.  There isn't much information on it, but what is available (outside of right wing blogs) seems to indicate it is a Native American group in the same sense that the Tobacco Institute was a health care organization.
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Look what just showed up.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dafatone: Not clicking a washington times link.

/phone autocorrected it to washington yikes


Autocorrect knows things.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
M-O-O-N. That spells NGTRTFA. Read it on the Denver Post. Myk-House of El's link gave me crap for using a VPN, which I'm not going to turn off just for them.
 
neeNHA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myk-House of El: Non-Washington Times Link

The town referenced for two of the parties, Yuma, Colorado, is per the US Census bureau has a 1% native population, 96% white.  It's in extreme eastern Colorado, deep red politically.


John and Jane want their school to keep "Indians."

/namaste
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

mononymous: cancel culture vs. culural appropriation

This can only be resolved one way.

DANCE OFF!


I always thought that if you aren't  Anglo saxons, or german, you really couldn't complain about "culture appropriation ", in "English"

/ stop appropriating our language to complain.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hush hush now poor minority while we discuss what's best for you.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

strutin: "The firm is representing a John Doe, Jane Doe and three other Colorado residents who cite Native American heritage in the lawsuit. "

I call Bullshiat,


It'd be interesting to hear, which nation claims them back?


I could see a reservation-based school choosing to call itself the "Fighting Navajo" (or whatever the tribal name is), with a correct depiction of a Navajo warrior as its mascot.

Should Notre Dame be banned from using the "Fighting Irish" moniker, along with the human mascot?

/"The Fighting Dolezals"? Would cover a LOT of ground.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mononymous: cancel culture vs. culural appropriation

This can only be resolved one way.

DANCE OFF!


I was hoping thuderdome
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Just call them the white trash team


People in trailers dont complain.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And since this is NE Colorado...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: If every Cherokee princess family story were true, Cherokees would rule the country.


They can't even rule the road!
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Dafatone: Not clicking a washington times link.

/phone autocorrected it to washington yikes

Your a hero!! I mean *not* clicking a link? Wow. You're amazing!


Double plus points for announcing it to the world! "Hey, look at me!"
 
ocelot
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sounds like they are not taking this bull sitting down.
 
King Something
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Thank you Washington Times for keeping us infromed.
 
strutin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ocelot: Sounds like they are not taking this bull sitting down.


Texas, huh?

/figures.
 
mrparks
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: The "Native American group" referred to by subby is the Native American Guardian's Association.  There isn't much information on it, but what is available (outside of right wing blogs) seems to indicate it is a Native American group in the same sense that the Tobacco Institute was a health care organization.


NAGA. North Dakota.

El oh farking El.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: mononymous: cancel culture vs. culural appropriation

This can only be resolved one way.

DANCE OFF!

I always thought that if you aren't  Anglo saxons, or german, you really couldn't complain about "culture appropriation ", in "English"

/ stop appropriating our language to complain.



People who whine about "cultural appropriation" need to take a few dozen anthropology courses (and not at middle school level). Srsly, my entire family would be guilty of cultural appropriation, since we're just loaded up with Jewish surnames.

cheese & rice, casseroles.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My first thought reading the subject was "What kinds do the Native Americans have?  Is this a law against Indigenous people keeping pet wolves and cougars?"
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: mononymous: cancel culture vs. culural appropriation

This can only be resolved one way.

DANCE OFF!

I always thought that if you aren't  Anglo saxons, or german, you really couldn't complain about "culture appropriation ", in "English"

/ stop appropriating our language to complain.


We literally farking beat their native tongues out of them. Shut the fark up.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.