 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Math question. A waitress is given paychecks every other week. If three consecutive checks come out to be $0.00, $0.00, and $0.01, how much was she paid by the restaurant over a 6 week period of time?   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
14
    More: Stupid  
•       •       •

310 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Nov 2021 at 2:50 PM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did she work more than a few hours during the 6 weeks or is she just a horrible waitress?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pay for waitstaff is a major issue, but I'm guessing with all the duckface/selfie photos through that "article", she's doing this simply to become an influencer or get her name out. The inclusion of all that shiat makes me question if those are her paychecks, or as eurotrader said, barely worked any hours at all.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Pay for waitstaff is a major issue, but I'm guessing with all the duckface/selfie photos through that "article", she's doing this simply to become an influencer or get her name out. The inclusion of all that shiat makes me question if those are her paychecks, or as eurotrader said, barely worked any hours at all.


Plus it's DailyFail reporting, which makes it BS 99.9999999% of the time.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The federal minimum wage for tipped employees in the US is $2.13 an hour, but for every paycheck, 6.2% is removed for social security taxes and 1.45% is removed for medicare taxes.
Paid employees are also required to pay income taxes, and the government will determine how much you owe based on the amount of money you receive from earned income.
In Liny's case, this means that, while she may have earned a reasonable gross income from her job, she was essentially left with nothing after taxes.

That's not how percentages work, DailyFail. Unless she's somehow paying 99% taxes, there's no way for takes to be taking all but a penny of her income.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in the day we used to call that slavery, go figure.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I used to wait tables, I occasionally got a $0 pay stub. It's because the server hourly wage covered taxes on the tips I reported, insurance, 401k, etc. while I was bringing home $20+ an hour in tips as cash.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

aimtastic: When I used to wait tables, I occasionally got a $0 pay stub. It's because the server hourly wage covered taxes on the tips I reported, insurance, 401k, etc. while I was bringing home $20+ an hour in tips as cash.


Was about to say this. What they don't show you in her paycheck or the shiatty DailyFail article is the Reported Tips section. A lot of restaurant corps pay tips on separate checks/direct deposits, but reported tips will show on your paycheck, since it's considered taxable income and must be reported, but not be reflected in the total for the actual pay on that check.

Like I said above, the pay issue is a problem, but this is deceptive. Make a shiat-ton in tips, and you can get a zeroed out regular paycheck.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
>looks at article<

So what's her OF page?
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The federal minimum wage for tipped employees in the US is $2.13 an hour

:O
 
mike_d85
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You'd think she'd be set for cash with likeness rights money:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Somehow the Barbie doll looks more natural.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'd be happy to tip her, and a little bit more iykwim.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 minute ago  
She looks like a dildo.

No tip for you.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They need to keep her away from the coffee maker. She's just no good with filters.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Easy subby, she made exactly what she owed in taxes and for any benefits or withdrawals she had taken out, except for the last week, there she obviously made a penny more than was needed.

Otherwise, she would have been given an invoice for the remaining balance. I know people that it has happened to. Or I used to, I don't actually know these people anymore. But that's how it happens, you have checks that are next to noting, and sometimes a bill.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.