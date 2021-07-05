 Skip to content
(Marketwatch)   After exhaustive research and the contribution of experts in the field the Wall Street Journal reports the top three traits of the happiest retiree's No.1) Have lots or money   (marketwatch.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
1) Be rich
2) Don't be poor
3) Have money

Story checks out.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Anything to add, Mr. Romney?

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


Quite right, old chap! Quite right.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No. 1: Having at least $500,000 in liquid assets (money in things you can sell quickly or easily such as bank accounts, stocks, bonds or mutual funds).
No. 2: Having your mortgage either paid off or an expectation that it'll be paid off within sight of when you're going to stop working.
No. 3: Having multiple streams of income; one of those could be part-time work.

Saving you a click.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeebus christ... all three are different ways of saying "money".

Not saying I disagree about having gobs of money in retirement, but I'd have 2 and 3 being Health and either Hookers or Blow (#3 depends on how shaky #s 1 and 2 are)
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could not only retire but ball completely out of control in Youngstown Ohio, literally, today.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

No. 4: Your husband having a place to go all day so he doesn't drive you nuts.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being white doesnt hurt.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots or money?

Is this some kind of riddle?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

be rich and have a job are the keys to not needing to work anymore.  got it.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hint: when it comes to happiness in retirement, it's not just about the money."

Narrator:  Except it's entirely about the money.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have real estate or currency? Checks out.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Them: Money can't buy happiness.
Science: Yes. Yes it can.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dothemath: Being white doesnt hurt.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Shut the fark up.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dothemath: Being white doesnt hurt.


Sure, Jan.
media.npr.orgView Full Size
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Them: Money can't buy happiness.
Science: Yes. Yes it can.


It can unless you have health problems you can't throw money at.  I have some now, I expect I'll have more in retirement.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Retired because of a debilitating disease; not a lot of money but happy.  Why?  I don't have to deal with anyone i don't want to.  Cut a lot of bullshiat from my life, kind of a lone wolf anyway.
 
robodog
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Them: Money can't buy happiness.
Science: Yes. Yes it can.


Actually it can't, but people who lack money are going to have a harder time reaching it. There are plenty of absolutely unhappy rich people, but there are proportionately more happy people among the rich than the poor.

If you've ever taken a logic course money is close to being a necessary but not sufficient condition for happiness (it's not strictly necessary so it's not a perfect analogy, but it sure helps).
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

robodog: Private_Citizen: Them: Money can't buy happiness.
Science: Yes. Yes it can.

Actually it can't, but people who lack money are going to have a harder time reaching it. There are plenty of absolutely unhappy rich people, but there are proportionately more happy people among the rich than the poor.

If you've ever taken a logic course money is close to being a necessary but not sufficient condition for happiness (it's not strictly necessary so it's not a perfect analogy, but it sure helps).


Money gives you options.  If you're broke, you might have 5 paths to choose from and 2 of them lead to happiness.  If you've got money, there might be 100 paths with 80 of them making you happy.  It's better odds but you can still find misery if you want it (and some people desperately do)
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That reminds me, need lotto tickets for tonight
 
