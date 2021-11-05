 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MPR News)   Nursing homes say vaccine requirements might dissuade anti-vax plague rats from caring for old people. Apparently this is a problem somehow   (mprnews.org) divider line
16
    More: Facepalm, Nursing home, Vaccine, Public health, Health care, Healthcare, Care of residents, Vaccination, CEO Marvin Plakut  
•       •       •

264 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Nov 2021 at 3:35 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nursing homes get kickbacks from funeral parlors.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The anti-vaxxers quitting is good, not only because they could give old people COVID, but they are probably garbage people who don't give a crap about them. The types that steal their painkillers, and treat them harshly when they have to change the sheets on their beds while they are in them.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Because no one wants to take care of old people
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Are the old people boomers?  If so, let the plague rats take care of them.  Both ways.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Since the mandate applies to all of them, employees can't just quit and go work for someone else that doesn't have a mandate.

The uniform regulation prevents a race to the bottom.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Because no one wants to take care of old people


Except you're wrong about this. :)

There are a lot of people who want in on this sort of job, especially if they're working toward their Registered Nurse status.

I think it's great that anti-vaxxers are quitting en masse as that allows potential, hungrier caretakers an easier-in to get one of these types of jobs.

I know that there will be pain-points and the system and businesses might hiccup a bit, but in the end, this allows for a sea-change in getting better candidates for these jobs.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I can't think of why you wouldn't want people who are more likely to be infectious taking care of a vulnerable population.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, I've spent a fair amount of time in nursing homes over the past few years (mother-in-law and brother-in-law, both of whom have since passed).  While there were a few smart individuals working there, most of the staff seemed to be functioning barely above the level of awareness of the patients.

That those workers are too dumb to understand the benefit of this vaccine doesn't surprise me at all.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"They'll leave this long-term care career rather than be vaccinated," said Gayle Kvenvold, CEO and president of LeadingAge Minnesota
 
kinkkerbelle
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Are the old people boomers?  If so, let the plague rats take care of them.  Both ways.


The old people are the greatest generation.  The assholes docking them into nursing homes are boomers.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

kinkkerbelle: AmbassadorBooze: Are the old people boomers?  If so, let the plague rats take care of them.  Both ways.

The old people are the greatest generation.  The assholes docking them into nursing homes are boomers.


Well, put the plague rats in crychambers and save them for the boomers.

And did the greatest generation have a hand in the creation of boomers?  If so, they are complicit.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kinkkerbelle: AmbassadorBooze: Are the old people boomers?  If so, let the plague rats take care of them.  Both ways.

The old people are the greatest generation.  The assholes docking them into nursing homes are boomers.


You know the oldest boomers are 75 now right?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Hoblit: cretinbob: Because no one wants to take care of old people

Except you're wrong about this. :)

There are a lot of people who want in on this sort of job, especially if they're working toward their Registered Nurse status.

I think it's great that anti-vaxxers are quitting en masse as that allows potential, hungrier caretakers an easier-in to get one of these types of jobs.

I know that there will be pain-points and the system and businesses might hiccup a bit, but in the end, this allows for a sea-change in getting better candidates for these jobs.


You have no experience in long term care
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Because no one wants to take care of old people


If it paid $35/hr, they would be able to stand it a bit longer.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Maybe they could just rename nursing homes to wet warehouses, and use forklifts, since health or care don't seem to be part of any business plan.
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Are the old people boomers?  If so, let the plague rats take care of them.  Both ways.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.