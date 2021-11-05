 Skip to content
(NYPost)   There's just so much wrong with this story, I don't know where to begin   (nypost.com) divider line
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Mom, do you ever get that "not-so-fresh" feeling?

No, but your father does.

Scrotal necrosis?

Yup, you guessed it.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size


New Misteringill Him sprayable Macho Mega-Douches.  You've gone a long way Bro-by.
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
*Insert trouser snake joke here*
 
sleze
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Start with not posting NYP nonsense articles?
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Promptly removing myself from toilet.
 
EL EM
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I don't know what those procedures are, and I think I'm fine with that.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The 47-year-old victim suffered scrotal necrosis after the cold-blooded serpent, which was lurking in the toilet bowl, attacked,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He's lucky they were able to reconstruct, and not just amputate.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The 47-year-old victim suffered scrotal necrosis

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Gillmartin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yup, Scrotal Necrosis is definitely going to be my death metal/jazz fusion band name...
 
Steve Zodiac
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sleze: Start with not posting NYP nonsense articles?


Make your sentence 2 words shorter and you've solved the problem.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sure. That's why your penis rotted off. We believe you.

Seinfeld - The Tractor Story
Youtube pQ73NKS3B1c
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If the doctor says they have to amputate your penis, you should wait to see if it falls off by itself first.
 
bughunter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

brap: Scrotal necrosis?


There are some phrases even *I* will not enter into Google Image Search...
 
Stonefly [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Always look before you sit. Always.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
it's the New York Post surely this is Joe biden's fault
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That's why the penis gourd was invented
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Welp. No more sitting down to pee for me.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"His penis and scrotum were noted to be swollen, deep purple in color"

There's a "smoke on the water" joke in there somewhere but I don't have the energy to look for it this afternoon.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He's lucky it wasn't a snapping turtle.
 
bughunter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gillmartin: Yup, Scrotal Necrosis is definitely going to be my death metal/jazz fusion band name...


It's the title of my off-broadway alt.tasteless retrospective musical, featuring audience participation.
 
bughunter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: smoke on the water


fire in the thigh!
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: "His penis and scrotum were noted to be swollen, deep purple in color"

There's a "smoke on the water" joke in there somewhere but I don't have the energy to look for it this afternoon.


Hush.  The man was mistreated.  He needs help.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Louisiana_Sitar_Club: smoke on snake in the water
 
