(Guardian)   Answer honestly when the arresting officer asks if you have COVID? Better bet that's ten years in prison   (theguardian.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's this? Police using COVID-19 (which they don't believe exists) to slap black folks with an additional "terrorism" charge, thereby using the pandemic as a vehicle to further terrorize the black population of the US? I can't believe it, can one of you fetch my fainting couch?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
While she was in custody, police said she coughed "in close proximity" to officers, and said she had Covid-19, though no dashboard, body or in-station videos exist to prove the assertion either way.

We only have the officer's word that she coughed and told them she had COVID. Sounds like she's more guilty of "Looked at me wrong".
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Bootleg: While she was in custody, police said she coughed "in close proximity" to officers, and said she had Covid-19, though no dashboard, body or in-station videos exist to prove the assertion either way.

We only have the officer's word that she coughed and told them she had COVID. Sounds like she's more guilty of "Looked at me wrong".


Nah, it's EWB.

Existing while black.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Meanwhile people who work for the IC are trying to kill their vaccinated but vulnerable peers and no charges are being filed against those bioterrorists.

This disgusts me.
Let the woman go.
 
Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
FTA: New Jersey attorney general Gurbir Grewal

That sounds like it should be the name one of Voldemort's followers in a Harry Potter book.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Still perfectly legal to get covid from the cops though. But hopefully the mandates will weed out those aholes soon enough.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Abolish the police.  Replace them with professional law enforcement.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
One of the more memorable local police murders [this is famous in Rochester, NY] involved the cops showing up for a [black man's] "acute, manic, psychotic episode."  They put a plastic bag over his head and held his head to the concrete.

I'd expect similar treatment on anyone who ticks the local police force "ok to lynch" boxes.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: One of the more memorable local police murders [this is famous in Rochester, NY] involved the cops showing up for a [black man's] "acute, manic, psychotic episode."  They put a plastic bag over his head and held his head to the concrete.

I'd expect similar treatment on anyone who ticks the local police force "ok to lynch" boxes.


I remember that one. The first go around, Officer Gallant did the right thing. Took him to the hospital. Dude decided to leave (never did hear if the doctors knew it) and gets into another disturbance. Then Officer Goofus did what you described above.

/ It's a crapshoot when the cops are involved.
// I feel for Officer Gallant
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If this was about some Karen who coughed on a cop I bet the comments would probably be the same.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Headline is crazy misleading.

That said, I (sort of) understand the initial charge (of course, with the dashcam showing nothing, I understand the charge in general, but maybe not in THIS case.).  But a plea deal still for 5 years?!  Yeah, that's crazy.  This should be the stick to get them to plead to a minor offense, not the years in state prison option.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Pay your farking parking tickets.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Abolish the police.  Replace them with professional law enforcement.


I want to clarify that I funnied your post because I thought it was an amusing turn of phrase, not in the "using it as the not-smart button" way.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bootleg: While she was in custody, police said she coughed "in close proximity" to officers, and said she had Covid-19, though no dashboard, body or in-station videos exist to prove the assertion either way.

We only have the officer's word that she coughed and told them she had COVID. Sounds like she's more guilty of "Looked at me wrong".


And you better believe the officer "didn't like her attitude". That can get you arrested for resisting arrest even if you're white.
 
BlackPete
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Doesn't matter who you are, if you have COVID, you're supposed to stay home in isolation.

Walking around while knowing you have COVID?  Zero sympathy for you.
 
wage0048
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Umm, no Subby.  Just don't lie.

Tell the fascist piece of shiat he can shove his questions up his Klan-loving ass.  There's no crime in that.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cakeman: If this was about some Karen who coughed on a cop I bet the comments would probably be the same.


If she had coughed on the cops they wouldn't have said it was in close proximity. That's the best they could do from across the parking lot.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 1 minute ago  
While the idea of arresting & charging someone who intentionally tries to cough on someon--while knowing they have COVID--seems okay on the surface, I have absolutely no confidence in the police's ability to not abuse this power.

It is way too open for interpretation, and it can easily be added to someone's charges for any perceived slight. Especially if all it takes is the cops word for the charge to stick.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I would have thought there would be high-fives
 
