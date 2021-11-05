 Skip to content
(Gawker)   The sad tale of the man who can't burp. Probably still better than the tale of the man who can't fart   (gawker.com) divider line
    Weird, Stomach, Belching, Botulinum toxin, Doctor, Physician, Dr. Robert Bastian, Aerophagia  
gregario
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That has to be extremely uncomfortable.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a friend who claims he can't burp and just farts a lot. I've drank with him and never seen him burp, but I can verify he farts. It's gross.
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't burp. If you hear me burp run because it's a one second spew warning.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gregario: That has to be extremely uncomfortable.


I burp with great difficulty. Over-consuming foods (like pizza) tends to result in painful hiccups.

/usually not a problem
//gotten better
 
Nidiot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gregario: That has to be extremely uncomfortable.


Indeed. I am very glad to hear someone has actually found a solution, and one which sounds quite simple too.

Currently there seems to be an overwhelming number of problems in the world with either no solution, or solutions that are almost as bad as the original problem. So this story makes a refreshing change.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Botox wears off, this isn't a permanent fix but one that will need to be done every three months or so. The author poo-poos it, but manometry and a swallow study are definitely indicated as this could be a symptom of achalasia, which can lead to esophageal cancer.
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iamos: Botox wears off, this isn't a permanent fix but one that will need to be done every three months or so. The author poo-poos it, but manometry and a swallow study are definitely indicated as this could be a symptom of achalasia, which can lead to esophageal cancer.


Tfa says the fix works even after the botox wears off

I had a teacher in hs who never burped but his was some weird ocd thing where he refused to allow it to happen

RIP mr keegan, you were cool
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Murflette: Iamos: Botox wears off, this isn't a permanent fix but one that will need to be done every three months or so. The author poo-poos it, but manometry and a swallow study are definitely indicated as this could be a symptom of achalasia, which can lead to esophageal cancer.

Tfa says the fix works even after the botox wears off

I had a teacher in hs who never burped but his was some weird ocd thing where he refused to allow it to happen

RIP mr keegan, you were cool


I'd like to see the case series on that. When I've used it for functional gastric outlet obstruction (another too tight sphincter, don't believe the article specified which one they are targeting, probably the LES), patients come back like clockwork unless the problem was caused by a post-viral syndrome, in which case you can palliate with Botox while the gut innervation recovers. Regardless you have to rule-out achalasia because of the very real, very bad cancer risk.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If you dont fart, that supposed to mean your digestive system has shut down.
 
Quemapueblo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Revenge Of The Nerds (1984) - Clip #28 - Belching Contest
Youtube Jfyfj9Gdfdk
Obligatory...
 
