 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   How sleeping with your pet affects you (and your pet), you sick bastard   (cnn.com) divider line
24
    More: Sick, Sleep, director of sleep research, deep sleep, sleep specialist Dr. Raj Dasgupta, recent studies, sleep, decent night's rest, study put sleep trackers  
•       •       •

566 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Nov 2021 at 2:35 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My cat waits on the bed until he thinks I'm asleep.
Then he tippy toes out into the house.
in the distance, I can hear him rack the slide on the AR, and I drift off, knowing he will sleep all day tomorrow, and it's my watch then.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Mine sleeps on his dog bed and just waits until the first crack of light to start dancing circles and making noise to wake me up.

He's completely blind so I don't know how he times it so well
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

That's how/where she sleeps while I'm working.
 
p51d007
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
LOL, and the picture in the story

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
<sigh> I know I shouldn't sleep with venomous toads, but hey - When am I going to get back to South America, Giant Talking Lamp?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We've let previous dogs sleep on our bed, but our current one is locked downstairs overnight. Problem is, she's a morning person -- she'll get up at like 5am and start harassing us, like, "what are we doing today, huh? huh?" Also, she bites her ass at night and it shakes the whole bed.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Mine sleeps on his dog bed and just waits until the first crack of light to start dancing circles and making noise to wake me up.

He's completely blind so I don't know how he times it so well


My  kitty boy sleeps with us in the winter, he's started this week.

He has learned that when he wants us (me, my husband manages to sleep  through it) to get up he goes downstairs and then starts meowing from the bottom of the stairs.   He's learned I can't throw anything at him without getting out of bed...so, while I'm already up, I just give in, go downstairs and let him out.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sometimes my dog sleeps in my bad but sometimes she goes in her crate. I wake up with dog hair in my teeth regardless.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: My cat waits on the bed until he thinks I'm asleep.
Then he tippy toes out into the house.
in the distance, I can hear him rack the slide on the AR, and I drift off, knowing he will sleep all day tomorrow, and it's my watch then.


Sounds like you and your cat might be in...

[puts on sunglasses]

...the Three Purrcenters

/YYYYEEEEAAAaaaaaahhhhhhh!
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I need to research this more. If you need me I'll be in my lab.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Dogs stink and they don't even wipe. Nope.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My dog sleeps in my bed. I usually fall asleep with the TV on too. I'll wake up in the middle of the night to use the bathroom and she'll be sitting on the end of the bed watching TV.
 
red230
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Our dachshund has claimed our bed and is gracious enough to let us sleep in it from time to time.
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The boys get more bed space than I do. Also, with an exception here and there, they've both basically been next to me 24/7 for the last two years, so going to dinner is a very sad moment. The howling. The crying. But coming home is like a party, so that's good.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My cat struggled with the pillow concept

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We have 3 dogs and 2 cats. 1 dog sleeps on the bed with us, the other 2 prefer to sleep under it. The cats sometimes sleep on the bed, but they keep their own schedules
 
fat boy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Does not matter what I want, They do
 
drayno76
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My golden likes my bed but usually gets too warm and jumps off within an hour.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

red230: Our dachshund has claimed our bed and is gracious enough to let us sleep in it from time to time.
[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 850x478]


I miss my little guy so much (it's been over 8 years).   He, the wiener dog, and my then cat (also gone now :( ) and my husband would all gravitate  towards me during the night to the point I couldn't move.   Finally I'd try to shake them all off.  My husband would roll over, the cat would hop off of me, but that adorable little bastard would just growl at me from under the covers.   I guess two out of three was a win.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
+1 on the headline, subby. Classic FARK style.
 
freetomato
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I have two dogs, a small and a medium, that sleep glued right up next to me. I recently got a kitten, and that little shiat likes to lick my lips  to try to get to my teeth in the middle of the night, for some reason. He's lucky he's cute. I pull the sheet over my face and try to fall back asleep.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ less than a minute ago  

p51d007: LOL, and the picture in the story

[Fark user image 780x438]


Three dog night.  Or how to save money by turning the heat off during the weekdays.

Until the pipes burst.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.