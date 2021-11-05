 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   You have to get in line to sue over Biden's vaccination mandates. That's the line there, it goes back and around the corner. Just go down to the corner and turn right, hard right. You'll find it   (npr.org)
    Followup, United States, U.S. state, chief law enforcement officials, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, federal contractors, federal government Thursday, Attorney general, new rules  
573 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Nov 2021 at 2:20 PM



fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cancel all their federal funding.  Don't want to follow federal rules, you get zero federal dollars.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It'll be interesting to see how this plays out. Will there be a second unemployment rise? I do find it funny they wait until after the holidays. Cant interupt the spending Gods. CONSUME. Plus too student loan payments start up again. January could be a double whammy economically.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
farkin babies man
 
zeroman987
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: It'll be interesting to see how this plays out. Will there be a second unemployment rise? I do find it funny they wait until after the holidays. Cant interupt the spending Gods. CONSUME. Plus too student loan payments start up again. January could be a double whammy economically.


Nope.

A few olds will retire.

A few crazies will quit and start the MLM life or something.

Most people will just get the vaccine.
 
valenumr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If I understand correctly, this is tied to federal funding. And almost all federal money that goes to private business comes from executive departments. So, I'm pretty sure he can do this. Of course not all businesses live off of federal spending.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fifthofzen: Cancel all their federal funding.  Don't want to follow federal rules, you get zero federal dollars.


Suing will cost the states a lot of money. So when they lose (which they will) it will essentially cancel out some federal money.

OSHA is allowed to make safety standards. Period.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Obamacare all over again. All they're going to acc
 
MFK
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Jesus Chris, NOBODY is forcing anyone to get a shot. They are simply making it a requirement of keeping your cushy government job because there is a GLOBAL PANDEMIC and this shot helps keep everyone safe. If you want to be a plague rat, that is your choice and nobody is going to hold you down and shoot sweet vaccination into your veins. However, that choice also comes with consequences of not being able to maintain your job. If the vaccine actually were sketchy, that would be one thing but hundreds of millions of Americans have taken gotten shots already and had no issues. The people refusing it are doing it because they've been fed garbage information by charlatans and scoundrels and not for any legitimate reason. The fact that we're having another wave because the dumb-dumbs refused to get the shot this spring is infuriating and I can't believe that anyone is tolerating this.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: fifthofzen: Cancel all their federal funding.  Don't want to follow federal rules, you get zero federal dollars.

Suing will cost the states a lot of money. So when they lose (which they will) it will essentially cancel out some federal money.

OSHA is allowed to make safety standards. Period.


Conservatives wasting taxpayer dollars with virtue-less signalling laws & lawsuits to their base?  Whodathunkit?
 
MFK
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: It'll be interesting to see how this plays out. Will there be a second unemployment rise? I do find it funny they wait until after the holidays. Cant interupt the spending Gods. CONSUME. Plus too student loan payments start up again. January could be a double whammy economically.


There was a lot of hand-wringing from the police union about the "hundreds of State Police" who were about to walk of the job when the mandates took effect.

In the end, it was just one asshole.

Mandates work.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Everyone here has to be vaccinated fully by December 12th.   If they don't then they "wont be allowed to work on any federal contracts"

Spoiler, all our contracts are federal.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
bye bye holiday travel on the airlines!
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
MFK: If you want to be a plague rat, that is your choice and nobody is going to hold you down and shoot sweet vaccination into your veins. However, that choice also comes with consequences of not being able to maintain your job.

They probably think being in a "right to work" state means they have a right to maintain their job.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I could've swore, "promote [for] the general welfare" was explicitly written right in the DoI.

/We need a new Constitution.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ajgeek: I could've swore, "promote [for] the general welfare" was explicitly written right in the DoI.

/We need a new Constitution.


Do you trust the current body politic to write one?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MFK: There was a lot of hand-wringing from the police union about the "hundreds of State Police" who were about to walk of the job when the mandates took effect.

In the end, it was just one asshole.


reactiongifs.usView Full Size
 
Boondock3806
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The company where I work just notified the work force of its compliance with the mandate, starting Jan 4, 2022. Vax, or test weekly. Many are PISSED. I'm hoping at least some of them have the balls to quit. I smell promotions.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Why not just show us your papers? It's for your own good.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: ajgeek: I could've swore, "promote [for] the general welfare" was explicitly written right in the DoI.

/We need a new Constitution.

Do you trust the current body politic to write one?


No; not saying it isn't a huge conundrum that probably can't be solved without a LOT of violence.

But we need to modernize; that much is obvious. The people are collectively chaffing in our current system.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sweet!  Maybe Virginia can sue early next year.

I mean, we were doing relatively solid on Covid, but I have this sneaking suspicion that if we just let people do whatever the f*ck they want freedom take over, that we might really be in a good spot!
 
nucular_option
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This mandate isn't about the law - it's about time.  Time for the mandate to take some effect, even temporarily until it's declared unconstitutional.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: Why not just show us your papers? It's for your own good.


What if I told you it actually was for your own good.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ajgeek: I could've swore, "promote [for] the general welfare" was explicitly written right in the DoI.

/We need a new Constitution.


It's in the preamble. Since it neither bars nor grants powers to the government, it is legally meaningless.

Note that "rights" are the government being barred powers.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Obamacare all over again. All they're going to acc


UltimaCS died on the way back to his home planet.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The government: Here is a really reasonable thing you need to do to end the pandemic.

Stupid people:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The vaccine isn't required. You may keep your job with weekly testing, instead.

Of course it's a pain in the ass. Nothing compared to long-haul Covid, of course.

Anyway, hope the Supreme Court hears this one quickly so we can sweep this stupidity off the stage.
 
p51d007
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fifthofzen: Cancel all their federal funding.  Don't want to follow federal rules, you get zero federal dollars.



So, when a Republican is president, and they pass some anti-abortion rule and states sue, you would
be ok with canceling ALL federal funding to the states for not following "the rules"?
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

p51d007: fifthofzen: Cancel all their federal funding.  Don't want to follow federal rules, you get zero federal dollars.


So, when a Republican is president, and they pass some anti-abortion rule and states sue, you would
be ok with canceling ALL federal funding to the states for not following "the rules"?


Yes because these things are exactly the same.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: Why not just show us your papers? It's for your own good.


Show us your vaccination papers is better than you Facists asking to see Arizona voter registration cards as part of a bogus attempt to steal the election for Putin..
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My self-described libertarian friend argues that this sint a law passed by Congress, so it cannot be enforced.....
 
jake3988
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: fifthofzen: Cancel all their federal funding.  Don't want to follow federal rules, you get zero federal dollars.

Suing will cost the states a lot of money. So when they lose (which they will) it will essentially cancel out some federal money.

OSHA is allowed to make safety standards. Period.


From what I heard, the main argument is that they think only congress can do that... which... uh... yeah, they did... by creating OSHA.  Which the executive branch then uses to enforce this stuff.

There is some legalese in the writeup (all 490 pages of it!) which says that the difference between a regular OSHA regulation and an 'emergency' OSHA regulation is emergency needs 'grave danger'.  They could try arguing it's not a grave danger or that it's not necessarily a grave danger for most workplaces, but that's the only argument I could see.  And it'd be pretty flimsy.  Nearly 3/4 of a million people dead is pretty dangerous.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oh, he also says since this wasn't in your orignal employment contract, they can'tmake you!
/Yes we did have an argument
//Yes, it was fueled by alcohol
//No, no one got hit...Though I'm seriously reconsidering my friendship with him
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: ajgeek: I could've swore, "promote [for] the general welfare" was explicitly written right in the DoI.

/We need a new Constitution.

It's in the preamble. Since it neither bars nor grants powers to the government, it is legally meaningless.

Note that "rights" are the government being barred powers.


That really sucks to know, but now I know it.

So thanks, however grudgingly; I honestly never considered it that way.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Install one of these outside the court. It's the only system they'll understand.
Fark user imageView Full Size


*Note: No budget for the button that increments the monitor past "00"
 
