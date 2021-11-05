 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Nobel Peace Prize nominee tells Jacob Wohl to go fark himself   (twitter.com) divider line
Original Tweet:
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I had no idea Steve was nominated.  He's funny as hell, particularly his ability to mercilessly deal with hecklers, which is what his YouTube channel is most known for.

Also, Jacob's account was suspended.

Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
More nominees and winners should be in that club.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And yet, you have a Jewish name, Jacob.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We must be getting to the end of this season of the This American Country reality show, as Jacob Wohl has made an appearance.
 
EL EM
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's also November.

Gunpowder, treason and plot...
 
dothemath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This stuff is always funny but at some point we need to stop reacting.

We are teaching these dummies that if they say dumb things they will get attention.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Anyone can be nominated. Trump was nominated.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: And yet, you have a Jewish name, Jacob.


Ja, Wohl !
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I thought it was a country where you had freedom of religion...
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
1.5 million Wiccans disagree with Jacob Wohl and will stand with their Jewish peers against Wohl's bigoted nonsense.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: I thought it was a country where you had freedom of religion...


But not freedom FROM religion, unfortunately.

/ atheist
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jerryskid
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Don't you guys understand just how christians are being persecuted by people not putting up Christmas lights?
As my whack-job, dumbf*ck brother-in-law has told me, christians are the most persecuted religion in the US.

If you can believe whack-job dumbf*cks, who can you believe?
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dothemath: This stuff is always funny but at some point we need to stop reacting.

We are teaching these dummies that if they say dumb things they will get attention.


we cant even get people to stop responding to trolls in abortion threads. What makes you think we are going to stop comedians from responding to idiots on twitter.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image image 425x401]


I'm pretty sure El was in the same pantheon as Baal.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oh FFS can he just get a daily beating for a year? That is all I want for Christmas this year.

Maybe someone can beat him with Ben Shapiro, those two deserve each other.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Anyone can be nominated. Trump was nominated.


Yeah, I remember a Fark thread about this. "Nobel Peace Prize nominee" means someone sent your name in, and there are hundreds every year.

I mean, I'm sure the guy who tweeted this is a fine fellow, and Jacob Wohl can fark right off with his Nazi shiat. But the "nominee" thing is kind of silly.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I like how Republican's act like they aren't racist/bigoted/misogynists but will gleefully stand people like this up as their champions.

The best part is how they still attract people of color, non-Christian folk, and members of the LGBTQ to their party.
 
RminusQ
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Jacob A-hole can fark off and die forever, but I thought we had learned to stop lending any weight whatsoever to the meaningless (and unverifiable) phrase "Nobel Prize nominee".
 
SuperSix-Two
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Good advice to Wohl, not only is it prudent and necessary, but also because he's horribly mistaken.
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Treaty of Tripoli, 1796
 
ALFER69
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just say you were nominated.

No one can prove you weren't for 50 years.

The statutes of the Nobel Foundation restrict disclosure of information about the nominations, whether publicly or privately, for 50 years. The restriction concerns the nominees and nominators, as well as investigations and opinions related to the award of a prize.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Who the f is Jacob Wohl?

No I don't actually care about the answer, if I don't know it doesn't matter
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Remember that time one of your buddies sold you and some of your other buddies out? How's that indictment going Wohl? Good times, almost as good as your press briefings.
 
nytmare
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Shouldn't Wohl be busy at trial for one of his various misdeeds?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Isn't Jacob one of those guys that should be in prison?  You know, for the crimes and stuff.
 
Mukster
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There are a lot of smart and funny Hofstadters out there...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RminusQ
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Who the f is Jacob Wohl?

No I don't actually care about the answer, if I don't know it doesn't matter


He wishes he were James O'Keefe.
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A little louder for the ignorant in the back:

Article 11.
As the government of the United States of America is not in any sense founded on the Christian Religion, - as it has in itself no character of enmity against the laws, religion or tranquility of Musselmen, - and as the said States never have entered into any war or act of hostility against any Mehomitan nation, it is declared by the parties that no pretext arising from religious opinions shall ever produce an interruption of the harmony existing between the two countries.

https://memory.loc.gov/cgi-bin/ampage​?​collId=llsp&fileName=002/llsp002.db&re​cNum=24
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Who the f is Jacob Wohl?

No I don't actually care about the answer, if I don't know it doesn't matter


I'm surprised to see someone with such, um, brilliant conservative hot takes who is apparently alive and well. It seems like lately conservative podcasters and radio hosts are spawning in COVID wards.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SuperSix-Two: Good advice to Wohl, not only is it prudent and necessary, but also because he's horribly mistaken.
[upload.wikimedia.org image 432x157]

Treaty of Tripoli, 1796


*shakes tiny fist*
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Also, Jacob's account was suspended.


Yeah... almost 3 years ago.

Wonder why this guy is just now "replying" to the tweet?
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dothemath: This stuff is always funny but at some point we need to stop reacting.

We are teaching these dummies that if they say dumb things they will get attention.


Yep, this.

We don't honestly believe that Wohl actually believes this and actually wants to push this idea, do we?

Of course he doesn't. There is nothing here to refute being doing so only dignifies his existence. He's looking for attention because he hasn't been in the news in a while and he misses it. His previous scams and nonsense haven't resulted in much genuine trouble for him, only the sweet attention he craves, so why not keep up with the nonsense?

People like this thrive on being notorious and being hated. They not only don't care that most of the world thinks they're laughable scum, they revel in it.

So when we all melt down at stupid troll posts like this, we're just playing into their hands.

Sites like Fark, which never met a Wohl story it wasn't eager to pounce on, included.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Persecution being defined by these so-called Christians as not being able to impose their values and beliefs on others by force.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yes, Christmas lights. Just like in the new testament.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: Cafe Threads: [Fark user image image 425x401]

I'm pretty sure El was in the same pantheon as Baal.


Pagans worshiped Kryponians?  You'd think I'd have heard about that.

/I would definitely tell Wohl to GFY
//At the very least
 
proteus_b
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
wohl tends to be a jewish name, so wtf?
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

EL EM: It's also November.

Gunpowder, treason and plot...


If it weren't for rum, sodomy and the lash...
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dothemath: This stuff is always funny but at some point we need to stop reacting.

We are teaching these dummies that if they say dumb things they will get attention.


I'll make an exception for Wohl. Jackass is going to be in debt for the rest of his life and prison for years. We can have a little fun with him now while he is on the outside.

Seriously. Robocalling tens of thousands of black voters and trying to trick them into not voting. And leaving your contact information on the robocall!
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Who the f is Jacob Wohl?

No I don't actually care about the answer, if I don't know it doesn't matter


You should check out his Wikipedia page. He makes Lenny Dykstra look normal.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Who the f is Jacob Wohl?

No I don't actually care about the answer, if I don't know it doesn't matter


He's corn

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
MiddleAgedWoman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ALFER69: Just say you were nominated.

No one can prove you weren't for 50 years.

The statutes of the Nobel Foundation restrict disclosure of information about the nominations, whether publicly or privately, for 50 years. The restriction concerns the nominees and nominators, as well as investigations and opinions related to the award of a prize.


Thank you!   I wish people would understand that no-one knows if they or anyone else is ever nominated!
 
angryjd
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Attention whore finds way to get attention. Film at 11.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The Confederates wanted America to be a Christian Nation but they lost.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SuperSix-Two: Good advice to Wohl, not only is it prudent and necessary, but also because he's horribly mistaken.
[upload.wikimedia.org image 432x157]

Treaty of Tripoli, 1796


Although to be fair, the context here is a treaty with a Muslim country, containing reassurances that the U.S. wasn't going to go all crusader on them, in exchange for securing shipping rights.

Not that I'm arguing that the U.S. was founded as a non-secular state, as fundies claim ... and the author of that treaty was in fact a secular Jeffersonian (sort of) ... but politicians say lots of things on paper in treaties, and they're not that compelling as some kind of hard proof of anybody's views.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
