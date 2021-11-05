 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Russian diplomat found dead outside Berlin embassy; initial medical examiner results show falling from great height, through bullets that just happened to be there, onto irradiated umbrella. So clearly suicide   (bbc.com) divider line
29
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia's embassy called the death of the diplomat - who has not been officially named - a "tragic accident".
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The "diplomat" is a Russian spy.  Somebody deserves a medal for this.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Somebody just sent the FSB/ SVR a message.
 
genner
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning.
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i guess they finished the internal investigation.  don't give away state secrets and expect to overcome gravity.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
All diplomats... other than (some of) the grunts that process visas and passports, are spies.
Who he pissed off, or why... that's what matters.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He didn't decapitate himself too? Slacker.
 
stuffy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Last time Russians died in Berlin, it didn't end well.
For the Germans.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Iz not Russian diplomat.  Iz Russian coffee getter at best.  Know him I do not.  Putin iz hanging up phone now and informing Putin of this grievous phone call.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Nothing to see here. Please move on...
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I wouldn't get off the ground floor if I worked there. The windows are really dangerous there.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Been eating Novichok sundaes, I suspect.

They taste great but the indigestion is killer.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Latinwolf: Wanted for questioning.
[ichef.bbci.co.uk image 850x850]


You'll shoot your eye out!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Listen he jumped out the window down an open elevator shaft onto a giant brick of polonium.  Accidents happen guys.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Russia is acting like no one will ever go to war with them the way they've stepped up killings on european soil.

I know belligerence and recapturing old bloc states is their strategy, but there's a line.

I think either the Parkinson's is really getting to his brain;
or more and more of this shiat is being done by his lieutenants unilaterally and his grip on power is as weak as Navalny suggested.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
defenestration
noun
Save Word
To save this word, you'll need to log in.
Log In
de·fen·es·tra·tion | \ (ˌ)dē-ˌfe-nə-ˈs​trā-shən  \
Definition of defenestration

1:a throwing of a person or thing out of a windowassassination by defenestration
2:a usually swift dismissal or expulsion (as from a political party or office)the defenestration of political leadersthe mass defenestration of middle management- Jane Bryant Quinn
 
quiotu
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Iz not Russian diplomat.  Iz Russian coffee getter at best.  Know him I do not.  Putin iz hanging up phone now and informing Putin of this grievous phone call.


He slipped on some tea, and accidentally defenestrated himself.

Honestly I just wanted to use the term defenestrate. It's a fun word.

/DEFENESTRATION!!
 
Ol' Derpy Bastard
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What wetwork may look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hallelujah!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Turnabout is fair play, vodka goblins.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Russia's embassy called the death of the diplomat - who has not been officially named - a "tragic accident".

I cannot read that without hearing an internal Putin chuckle of getting away with murder once again.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Opacity: All diplomats... other than (some of) the grunts that process visas and passports, are spies.
Who he pissed off, or why... that's what matters.


The ambassador proper is almost always clean as well because if they're caught spying, the entire mission loses diplomatic protections.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I mean, I know the autopsy isn't going to show a comical imprint of an open palm on their back, but...
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Russia is acting like no one will ever go to war with them the way they've stepped up killings on european soil.

I know belligerence and recapturing old bloc states is their strategy, but there's a line.

I think either the Parkinson's is really getting to his brain;
or more and more of this shiat is being done by his lieutenants unilaterally and his grip on power is as weak as Navalny suggested.


I don't know how much you know about European history, but a Russian diplomat getting thrown out the window of the Russian embassy in Berlin is probably not as close to a casus belli as you seem to think it is. In terms of German/Russian relations, it's more like a mild HR dispute.
 
p51d007
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
LEAD poisoning.  ;)
 
Begoggle
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Amazingly, he fell inside and landed outside.
 
