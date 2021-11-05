 Skip to content
 
(Vice)   So the Q-ball who told everyone JFK jr was coming back is an extra special flavor of crazy   (vice.com) divider line
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
.

In Protzman's fantasy world, John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy are the physical second incarnation of Jesus and Mary Magdalene, while JFK Jr. is the Archangel Michael, and Donald Trump is the Holy Spirit.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: .

In Protzman's fantasy world, John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy are the physical second incarnation of Jesus and Mary Magdalene, while JFK Jr. is the Archangel Michael, and Donald Trump is the Holy Spirit.


Well, JFK's dad is named Joseph. I guess that's all the confirmation Protzman needs.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He owns a demolition company?  This nutbar has access to explosives?
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It must take a very special sort of individual to believe in this crap. Short bus special.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OptionC: He owns a demolition company?  This nutbar has access to explosives?


Unlikely, but he probably has access to a front end loader or a backhoe, which is also disturbing.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OptionC: He owns a demolition company?


The form of the Destructor has been chosen.

Backhoe Joe.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: It must take a very special sort of individual to believe in this crap. Short bus special.


The number of ways to separate these rubes from their money must be endless
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought they were waiting on JFK Jr?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

labman: I thought they were waiting on JFK Jr?


I thought that was the case, too, but at this point, does it even matter?  They could claim they were waiting for a ham sandwich to materialize and declare itself Dump's VP candidate, and it wouldn't make them any less crazy or more credible.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He has also promoted the film Adolf Hitler: The Greatest Story Never Told and said that if Trump had done what was needed, he would have been compared to the Nazi leader.

Well then, mission accomplished, Playgolf Twitler.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm still holding out hope that this means I'll see Jimmy Hoffa open for the Stones in Detroit on the 15th
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm guessing 'Negative48' is his IQ.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Still no Texas tag?

This site really needs a Texas tag.
 
j.lunatic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: .

In Protzman's fantasy world, John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy are the physical second incarnation of Jesus and Mary Magdalene, while JFK Jr. is the Archangel Michael, and Donald Trump is the Holy Spirit.


Let me guess--Ted Kennedy is Lucifer?
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Remind me again, this is 2021 AD and not the Dark Ages?
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Why is *he* the crazy one?

There's always going to be rando crazy people here and there.

The real crazy ones are those who showed up for JFK's return. The ones who listened to his crazy ass.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
In Protzman's telling, Jesus Christ married Mary Magdalene and had four children with her.

Personally, I would never take advice from any guy who hung out with a prostitute who had the same first name as his own mother.
 
Braggi
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Why do I have a feeling that these people hate the Jews but get upset when people don't support Israel.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They all are.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Looks like Jeffrey Tambor doing some kind of Kaufmanesqe trolling.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This man is important. People look up to him because of his importantance. He has very super secret supreme knowledge which makes him so very very importanty.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

labman: I thought they were waiting on JFK Jr?


JFK Junior was prepared as the sacred vessel for JFK senior's soul in the event of his inevitable assassination. In 1963, JFK senior merged with JFK Jr's nascent soul, gaining the wisdom of the elder combined with the childlike goodness of the junior. They are largely the same person, and their merged essences grant them unique power to fight Evil on behalf of humanity.

(Note: I made all of this up just now, but I think it still makes more sense than TFA.)
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: It must take a very special sort of individual to believe in this crap. Short bus special.


Yep. And the people who repeat it are just as bad. I had a running chat with a fellow who was repeating everything about JFK, JFK Jr., Trump, etc. and I conceded two things: 1) that these people are crazy and 2) these people are stupid, and in that case, you are being trolled, perhaps unintentionally, but trolled nevertheless.

He went on to repeat more of it, and I told him, "You know, you need your brain examined, but I doubt that they will find anything."
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So I had no idea what all the references lately to JFK were about.  Now I wish I still didn't know...
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: OptionC: He owns a demolition company?  This nutbar has access to explosives?

Unlikely, but he probably has access to a front end loader or a backhoe, which is also disturbing.


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Micanope
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Wouldn't Reagan have been a better choice?  Even Nixon, maybe Hamilton.  He's really big right now.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Still no Texas tag?

This site really needs a Texas tag.


The guy is from Washington

You are flailing
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He looks like Jeffrey Tambor with a toupee.
 
fat boy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: I'm guessing 'Negative48' is his IQ.


Or a codename for Rose Kennedy
 
toetag
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Long time ago, i was reading a post-apocalyptic story.  Mankind survived but they broke into different factions. None of the Factions got a long and constantly fought each other. The only agreed faction to hate by everyone else were the "witches".

Turns out the "witches" were a science based clan.  I always thought, impossible that folks would look at scientists as the ultimate enemy and believe made up junk as truth.

Alas, fiction has become reality.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"... as they gathered in anticipation of the predicted return of the assassinated president, something they believed would also somehow trigger the return of former president Donald Trump to the White House and his announcement as "king of kings."

images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
JFK would be 104 if he had showed.

/ just sayin'
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: It must take a very special sort of individual to believe in this crap. Short bus special.


Remember, the Q-cult is very special - Flat Earth Special, Jewish Space Laser Special, Jesus rode dinosaurs special, Zombie JFK loves Trump special and the list goes on and on!
 
King Something
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Micanope: Wouldn't Reagan have been a better choice?  Even Nixon, maybe Hamilton.  He's really big right now.


Maybe Hamilton, but more likely Verstappen.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: mikaloyd: Still no Texas tag?

This site really needs a Texas tag.

The guy is from Washington

You are flailing


Where was the meeting place for all the idiot followers?
 
nolanvoid1
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: I'm guessing 'Negative48' is his IQ.


Just came in to ask if anyone knew what negative48 means. I'm going to go along with your answer.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He's more of an '80s George Wyner

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

labman: I thought they were waiting on JFK Jr?


yeah, me too

MurphyMurphy: [Fark user image 500x281]


Looks like Jeffrey Tambor doing some kind of Kaufmanesqe trolling.


Q phone smash
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Who can't but admire con man logic.

It's like when Paul declared that Christians no longer had to follow Jewish law -- they didn't have to be  circumcised. Who cares if it messed up the "big Jesus" defintion. Now anti-Semitism has been liberated  to everyone without Jews being involved.    It's really about big government.

Protzman declared to his followers that "there are no Jews. Period. Anywhere. Period. There is no Jewish race. And the Jewish leadership are basically the British empire, the Roman empire, it's just the criminals."

Making Jews the proxy for all that is established in government, history, and goals.  Nice.  That actually fits nicely with the US Holocaust Memorial Museum's definition:

In 1879, German journalist Wilhelm Marr originated the term antisemitism, denoting the hatred of Jews, and also hatred of various liberal, cosmopolitan, and international political trends of the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries often associated with Jews. The trends under attack included equal civil rights, constitutional democracy, free trade, socialism, finance capitalism, and pacifism.

Semitism appears to be morphing to something that has little to do with Jews and more to do with destructing civil rights, rule of law, democracy, world trade, and a diversity of political expression.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sacha Baron Cohen is really going all out on this one.  Apparently, wide release is June 17, 2022.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It would have been hilarious if a Hollywood makeup artist did someone up to look exactly like JFK, Jr. for this "event." Those mushheads on the grassy knoll would have pissed their knickers.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: OptionC: He owns a demolition company?  This nutbar has access to explosives?

Unlikely, but he probably has access to a front end loader or a backhoe, which is also disturbing.


I can picture this nut bar welding steel plating to a piece of equipment and going on a rampage against the deep state like that guy did years ago.
Destroyed in Seconds - Bulldozer Rampage
Youtube qlZh9-NQEyI
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: mikaloyd: Still no Texas tag?

This site really needs a Texas tag.

The guy is from Washington

You are flailing


You could get the Covid vaccination rate to nearly 100% in 49 States if you could simply convince the indigenous religious populations that when they died, instead of heaven, they would go to Texas.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
But unlike most influencers, Protzman has effectively built a cult within the QAnon movement, where his followers refer to him as a godlike figure, are willing to travel across the country to see JFK resurrected, and most of all, continue to praise Protzman even when the miracle fails to materialize.

Look, nobody ever accused them of being geniuses.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ask not for what you can do about plastic surgery for this old 104 year old. Head shot!
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I can see the attraction to cooking up these nonsense stories for people to react to. It's like playing a game of Red Light/Green Light or Mother May I with adults. Or people of a certain age, at least. It's too cynical and sadistic for normal people, but if you're a cynical sadist (aka Republican) I can see why you'd do it.

It all reminds me of the last couple of This Be the Verse,

Get out as early as you can
And don't have any kids yourself.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

groppet: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: OptionC: He owns a demolition company?  This nutbar has access to explosives?

Unlikely, but he probably has access to a front end loader or a backhoe, which is also disturbing.

I can picture this nut bar welding steel plating to a piece of equipment and going on a rampage against the deep state like that guy did years ago.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/qlZh9-NQ​EyI]


That's kind of insulting to Killdozer guy. He had specific grievances against local government figures and spent a lot of time, money, and effort to exact revenge on them specifically. Not spend his days shiatposting on Twitter about a nebulous and undefined deep state and massive all-encompassing conspiracy that grows more and more ridiculous day by day.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What's his Fark id?
 
