(CNBC)   It seems people just don't want to work these days, as illustrated by ... hey, that's the wrong graphic   (cnbc.com) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Coincidentally, Federal COVID  unemployment benefits under the CARES act ended in September.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We don't have a labor shortage. We have a wages problem.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks Obama
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop paying people NOT to work, and gee, the job numbers went up!  Huh!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wages rose 0.4% for the month and were up 4.9% from a year ago.

Cool, but inflation is up 5.4% and rent is even worse.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p51d007: Stop paying people NOT to work, and gee, the job numbers went up!  Huh!


Start paying people a living wage, and gee... hold on, my guillotine just arrived in the mail.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is jerking off to Rick and Morty, work?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: Coincidentally, Federal COVID  unemployment benefits under the CARES act ended in September.


Weaver95: We don't have a labor shortage. We have a wages problem.


It's almost as if labor economics can't be conveniently reduced to a single sentence.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: p51d007: Stop paying people NOT to work, and gee, the job numbers went up!  Huh!

Start paying people a living wage, and gee... hold on, my guillotine just arrived in the mail.


Do an unboxing video.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Accounting for all the dead people and the massive increase in billionaire wealth, things are looking great! Definitely no brewing civil unrest."
 
swankywanky
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
My favorite metric of late is how tRumpers always attributed financial success to the market. (for.....reasons?) Didn't TFG also say that the market would crash if Joe was elected?

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Coincidentally, Federal COVID  unemployment benefits under the CARES act ended in September.


More importantly, vaccination has proved itself 95% effective in preventing severe COVID. While it's true that the gilded age has shown us that a starving man will face any harm to secure bread, it takes far less motivation when that specter does not loom.

/ I should get my booster
 
PainSorrowLoss
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: RolfBlitzer: p51d007: Stop paying people NOT to work, and gee, the job numbers went up!  Huh!

Start paying people a living wage, and gee... hold on, my guillotine just arrived in the mail.

Do an unboxing video.


Do an unboxing OnlyFans.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

swankywanky: My favorite metric of late is how tRumpers always attributed financial success to the market. (for.....reasons?) Didn't TFG also say that the market would crash if Joe was elected?

[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


If the stock market eventually crashes in 2029, it'll be Biden's fault.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Weaver95: We don't have a labor shortage. We have a wages problem.


More like we have an anger problem. People are realizing the American Dream is dead for all but a few, and they're pissed.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yeah.  Well, my brother-in-law's cousin's second sister's veterinarian's high school sweetheart STILL can't find a job.  "No one in New York city needs a shepherd!  Unpossible !"

Greatest Country on Urath, my three cheeked ass.
 
severedtoe
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Its not a labor shortage its an exploitingly cheap labor shortage.

Not to mention that people have learned that they don't need to take two busses and a train to work 10 hours on thier feet, just for minimum wage.

Restaurants want to have locations in upscale parts of town, but the servers and kitchen staff they are looking to hire live 30-45 miles away.  ...at best...
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Weaver95: We don't have a labor shortage. We have a wages problem.

More like we have an anger problem. People are realizing the American Dream is dead for all but a few, and they're pissed.


It's curious how much effort we expend to avoid discussing what capitalism really looks like from the ground level, even though that's what most of us see on a daily basis.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: swankywanky: My favorite metric of late is how tRumpers always attributed financial success to the market. (for.....reasons?) Didn't TFG also say that the market would crash if Joe was elected?

[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]

If the stock market eventually crashes in 2029, it'll be Biden's fault.


they'll tie it back to Obama

//or maybe make it Hillary's fault somehow
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Coincidentally, Federal COVID  unemployment benefits under the CARES act ended in September.


Amazing what happens when you don't pay people to stay home.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Dear trumpers - scarcity drives value. When labor is scarce, you pay more or you don't get any.
Welcome to capitalism!
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Salmon: Is jerking off to Rick and Morty, work?


You don't jerk off to Rick and Morty, you squanch to it.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Employers start raising wages, people start coming back to work. Same as it's ever been.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

In case anyone was confused about why 'Murica is so inescapably farked beyond repair
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
But you're looking at the U3 numbers!  Those numbers are wrong!  If you look at the U2 number, you will find what you're looking for.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

swankywanky: My favorite metric of late is how tRumpers always attributed financial success to the market. (for.....reasons?) Didn't TFG also say that the market would crash if Joe was elected?

[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


I just love watching people of every political stripe explain with absolute conviction how their guy is reaponsible for every bit of economic good news, and the other guy is to blame for every bit of bad news.

Bad news last month? Your guy's fault.
Good news this month? Hooray for my guy! His policies work!
Bad news again next month? It's that damn other guy again!
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Salmon: Is jerking off to Rick and Morty, work?


It is as long as someone keeps paying me for it.

Thank you again to all of my platinum subscribers.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Nothing to be gained from trashing a great economy now that elections are over.
 
Spermbot
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MagicBoris: squanch


Against my better judgment, I looked up this word.  The result was...disturbing.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: But you're looking at the U3 numbers!  Those numbers are wrong!  If you look at the U2 number, you will find what you're looking for.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Salmon: Is jerking off to Rick and Morty, work?


After season 3, just watching it is.

Jerking off to it is just torture.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: But you're looking at the U3 numbers!  Those numbers are wrong!  If you look at the U2 number, you will find what you're looking for.


U2 - I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For (Official Music Video)
Youtube e3-5YC_oHjE
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Rapmaster2000: But you're looking at the U3 numbers!  Those numbers are wrong!  If you look at the U2 number, you will find what you're looking for.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/e3-5YC_o​HjE]


Hundreds of Americans have lost their jobs in red hill town.  They're hanging on all that's left to hold on to.  They're still waiting.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Wages rose 0.4% for the month and were up 4.9% from a year ago.

Cool, but inflation is up 5.4% and rent is even worse.


The pandemic has done some weird thing to the typical inflation calculations, though. Gas is up a lot YoY, but gas prices collapsed in 2020 due to the pandemic (crude futures were negative at one point in the spring of 2020).

Fark user imageView Full Size

So even if gas prices only returned to 2019 prices, the YoY increase on paper would be astronomical. Even the prices of things like chicken wings collapsed in the first half of 2020 when March Madness and the NBA finals were abruptly cancelled, so doing YoY comparisons are similarly going to be a bit deceptive because the 2020 price data on so many products is just such an outlier.

That said, supply chain issues have caused a lot of prices to increase and put the squeeze on ordinary people. It just remains to be seen if this is truly classic inflation or just a temporary price increase due to unprecedented supply chain disruptions and prices will return to historical means in a year or two for things like automobiles.

Hell, there's even a possibility that there could be an over correction in ordering and manufacturing that causes a glut of some items once we get to 2022-2023. We're in uncharted waters as we've never had a global pandemic happen why global supply chains and just in time manufacturing. It's been a true Black Swan event for the world economy that has caused a very fragile interconnected web of processes to break down.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Coincidentally, Federal COVID  unemployment benefits under the CARES act ended in September.


One thing is certain: lazy sit at home company stock owners most certainly are not interested in doing any labor.
 
HighZoolander [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Salmon: Is jerking off to Rick and Morty, work?


It sure feels like it.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's almost like laborers realized the value of their labor, and they are unwilling to work for companies that are unwilling to pay the price.  Those companies that are willing are not the ones hurting for workers.

Weird how there hasn't yet really been a commiserate increase in unit cost.  It's as if corporations have been lying the whole time to protect their profits.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
FYI Subby: "Can you find a job?", "Do you have a job?", and "Do you want to work a job?" are related questions, but not the same question. Plenty of people don't want to work but still hold a job, and may be actively searching for a second or third job.

In fact, the number of jobs they have to take on just to get by is often the reason they don't want to work. It's consuming too much of their life.
 
jso2897
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: johnny_vegas: Coincidentally, Federal COVID  unemployment benefits under the CARES act ended in September.

Weaver95: We don't have a labor shortage. We have a wages problem.

It's almost as if labor economics can't be conveniently reduced to a single sentence.


Well, it can be - as long as you don't mind being wrong.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Weaver95: ImpendingCynic: Weaver95: We don't have a labor shortage. We have a wages problem.

More like we have an anger problem. People are realizing the American Dream is dead for all but a few, and they're pissed.

It's curious how much effort we expend to avoid discussing what capitalism really looks like from the ground level, even though that's what most of us see on a daily basis.


The rich don't want capitalism.  They want feudalism.  In a true capitalist system, the supply and demand of labor is its own value as with the supply and demand of goods.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Nothing to be gained from trashing a great economy now that elections are over.


Rich people hoarding wealth, which trashes the economy, will always gain them something.
Most of them do that through businesses/corporations.
Now that elections are over, they can't do that as easily as before.
And they can't do it as easily due to other things, like remote working becoming more common, advances in technology, and new industries growing and old ones failing (like they should have long ago).
 
KCinPA
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A very encouraging report but still well below February 2020 levels in many areas.


"The unemployment rate drop came with the labor force participation rate holding steady at 61.6%, still 1.7 percentage points below its February 2020 level before the pandemic declaration. That represents just shy of 3 million fewer Americans considered part of the workforce and is reflective of ongoing concerns about staffing levels. "
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Weaver95: We don't have a labor shortage. We have a wages problem.


Keep it down

U dont want to upset lazy sit at home stock owners.
Labor costs eat into their free stock gains
 
jso2897
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Nothing to be gained from trashing a great economy now that elections are over.


The next big Covid wave will make that moot anyway.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Weaver95: We don't have a labor shortage. We have a wages problem.


To be honest, the graph would look similar if they solved the wages problem and the great resignation continued.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Weaver95: ImpendingCynic: Weaver95: We don't have a labor shortage. We have a wages problem.

More like we have an anger problem. People are realizing the American Dream is dead for all but a few, and they're pissed.

It's curious how much effort we expend to avoid discussing what capitalism really looks like from the ground level, even though that's what most of us see on a daily basis.

The rich don't want capitalism.  They want feudalism.  In a true capitalist system, the supply and demand of labor is its own value as with the supply and demand of goods.


^^^^This
Well not all rich, but the ones who are the biggest problem.
They ideally want company housing for everyone, so that they control every aspect of a tiered system of labor.
Everyone works to make the product, and everyone uses the product, so everyone buys the product.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

p51d007: Stop paying people NOT to work, and gee, the job numbers went up!  Huh!


And pay a decent wage when they do work

Stop giving everything to lazy sit at home stock owners
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Salmon: Is jerking off to Rick and Morty, work?


Yes because it's not that sexy.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: But you're looking at the U3 numbers!  Those numbers are wrong!  If you look at the U2 number, you will find what you're looking for.


You.

I like you.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

swankywanky: My favorite metric of late is how tRumpers always attributed financial success to the market. (for.....reasons?) Didn't TFG also say that the market would crash if Joe was elected?

[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


...dogs and cats living together. Mass hysteria!!!
 
