(The Smoking Gun)   Florida Man has a silhouette of the Sunshine State tattooed on his forehead. We know this because he was arrested for felony mother throttling   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Florida man, 23, strangled his 39 year old mom.

I assume that this all started because he was the youngest kid in the family...
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was a cook. Not all cooks are criminals, but when a criminal needs a job, they go with cook.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should have set her on fire.  Everyone knows it's better to burn out than to fade away.
 
BigMax
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: He was a cook. Not all cooks are criminals, but when a criminal needs a job, they go with cook.


To be fair, not many jobs are available to someone with Florida tattooed on their forehead. His applications to work at law firms, insurance agencies and banks did not survive the interview stage.
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the Group W bench?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude, you can't do that outside of Ohio.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leatham, the affidavit states, "grabbed [his mother] around the neck" in a headlock and began to choke her. The victim told police she "felt like that was it" and she "faded out." The woman added that she made it to the trailer's doorway and kicked the door open and called for neighbors to dial 911.

knock trailer parks all you want but when a drunken son strangling you to death, you can yell "call 911" and someone will.  Probably because everyone there has been strangled by a drunken relative.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A marker for a future lobotomy.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigMax: Combustion: He was a cook. Not all cooks are criminals, but when a criminal needs a job, they go with cook.

To be fair, not many jobs are available to someone with Florida tattooed on their forehead. His applications to work at law firms, insurance agencies and banks did not survive the interview stage.


He could always work at a Florida rest stop and give directions.

"You're up here.  Disney world is here.". There's a wrinkle so it's actually further than it looks."
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well it's an objectively awful tattoo but I'd say it's a step up from the tear drop on the side of the eye.
It doesn't get more Florida than that. One day he may arise into the big leagues and go full Swayzaur
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not this guy's first time on Fark. I can't remember when, but he's been on here at least once, if not twice, before.  Most recently was within the last like 18 months.
 
Azz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: A marker for a future lobotomy.


Nah covering up the one he got at birth
 
GoldDude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That tattoo needs to be rotated 180 degrees to form a nice big "L"
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Florida man, 23, strangled his 39 year old mom.

I assume that this all started because he was the youngest kid in the family...


Their particular brand of critical thinking skills is hereditary.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The writers for this timeline are getting lazy.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, the actual Mark of the Beast is Florida.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighOnCraic: On the Group W bench?


And we're done here.

Collect the little pencils and the 27 8x10 color glossy photos.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
on a brighter note

Fark user imageView Full Size


/that's a keeper. thanks, tsg.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Florida man, 23, strangled his 39 year old mom.

I assume that this all started because he was the youngest kid in the family...


I think he was upset she was seeing another guy
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Felonious Throttling is when you get a handy in the K-Mart men's room.
 
Ariontk421
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I fee this could have had a better headline.

Florida man. Florida man. Got a tat of Florida man. Choked his mom, now he's stuck in the can, Florida man.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BigMax: Combustion: He was a cook. Not all cooks are criminals, but when a criminal needs a job, they go with cook.

To be fair, not many jobs are available to someone with Florida tattooed on their forehead. His applications to work at law firms, insurance agencies and banks did not survive the interview stage.


ThAt's Old fasHioNEd thiNKiNG, OLD MaN. youNg PeOPlE TOdAY aRen't sO ClOsED-mIndED to Think thAT ONe's ClOtheS, TattOoS, SOCiAL bEHavIOr, Or EDucatIOnal lEveL hAVe aNyThiNG To DO WiTh ThE qUalITy of THEIr WOrk. I'm a wEll-reSPeCTEd iT peRSOn AND My BoSS hOLdS ME iN tHE higHESt RegarD.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: So, the actual Mark of the Beast is Florida.


Or Harry Potter with alligators, and the train is an Amtrak that crashes into a stalled pickup truck
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: ThAt's Old fasHioNEd thiNKiNG, OLD MaN. youNg PeOPlE TOdAY aRen't sO ClOsED-mIndED to Think thAT ONe's ClOtheS, TattOoS, SOCiAL bEHavIOr, Or EDucatIOnal lEveL hAVe aNyThiNG To DO WiTh ThE qUalITy of THEIr WOrk. I'm a wEll-reSPeCTEd iT peRSOn AND My BoSS hOLdS ME iN tHE higHESt RegarD.


You should take that keyboard in to the mechanic to get those shocks replaced.
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm excited to read this young man's memoir when it's finally published.
 
Moodybastard
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
THE CHOOSIN WON!
 
X-Geek
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Pfft - amateur. You can't just start right out with the throttle. You need a bit more choke until she warms up, then you ease back on the choke and give her more throttle.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

X-Geek: Pfft - amateur. You can't just start right out with the throttle. You need a bit more choke until she warms up, then you ease back on the choke and give her more throttle.


Did anyone actually *read* the gorram article?!? He did NOT "throttle" her, he put her in a damn sleeper/choke hold. A throttling is when you grab the biatch directly by the throat and neck alone with just both hands, no wraparound arm. That way you get to look directly into the eyes as you watch the life fade out of the throtle-ee.

Get it right people. Now for anyone wanting to know what to do when actually being throttled, don't try to break the grip first, jam your freaking thumbs directly into their eye sockets and scoop the eyeballs out: I guarantee you that unless they're on PCP that throttle is stopping immediately followed by profound screams, or at the very least you will shock the attacker enough to get your hands & arms in position to shove directly up and away from your neck with extreme force brought on by the adrenaline rush. You get one shot at this, make it count. The only way to stop a person with murderous intent is extreme force.

/Florida man who had to throttle his own psychotic mother once. No tattoos.
 
