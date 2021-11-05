 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Ah Cancun, the white sandy beaches, the deep blue water, the gun battles between suspected drug cartels, the food, wait, what?   (thehill.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Men with guns stormed the beach and started shooting. Please spread the word and get help on this. I have no idea what to do,"

Don't vacation at a cartel overrun shiathole?
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, Señor Frog's has really changed since the last time I was down there.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mexico is a failed state. Why would anybody go there for any reason? It sucks so bad that most of them want to come here.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: "Men with guns stormed the beach and started shooting. Please spread the word and get help on this. I have no idea what to do,"

Don't vacation at a cartel overrun shiathole?


No Miami? No Vegas? No Disney?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No Six Flags?
 
ricochet4
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Mexico is a failed state. Why would anybody go there for any reason? It sucks so bad that most of them want to come here.


Actually Mexican immigration to the US is down.

If Mexico is a failed state,  what does that make the US when even Mexicans aren't trying to cross the border anymore?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went there in college and hooked up all over the place.  My only strike out was I was going with this girl up to the room in her hotel and we were making out in the elevator, but then I'm like "I don't feel so good" and I puked all over the place.  Then I just took off.  I saw her 3 days later and I was still wearing the same clothes which were jeans with holes in them (which weren't even my jeans) and a Hawaiian shirt.  I looked like a crackhead from an episode of Miami Vice.  It was not a great look.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Mexico is a failed state. Why would anybody go there for any reason? It sucks so bad that most of them want to come here.


Because it's a beautiful country filled with really great people. Just like here, a small fraction of idiots makes it look like it's terrible, but that's not the reality.  Yes, you have to be aware of where you are, and who is around you. Yes, there are risks, but for the most part, especially if you are with a local, you won't have any trouble. I travel within Mexico extensively for work and the worst problems I have are with the police near the border, and an errant 20 here or there makes that go away. I guess its better then being shot by one of our pantshiatters.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad timing.
Where were they during that big storm in Texas?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ricochet4: [Fark user image 425x562]


Meh.  I've lived in America for years.  When I go to Europe, I can expect at least one snarky bartender to comment on what a crime infested hellhole the US is with bullets whizzing all over the place.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure they usually go through an attorney for peaceful negotiations -- someone so dedicated that they would brave an historic freeze to come down to Cancun to help these businessmen find a profitable solution.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: a Hawaiian shirt.


"I'm gonna get sick!"

"Go ahead. Won't show on this shirt"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cancun Is a shiathole tourist trap.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Mexican authorities were just trying to make the americans feel like they were still at home by having a nice comfy US style mass shooting. ITs part of the all inclusive deals.

Jake Havechek: Mexico is a failed state. Why would anybody go there for any reason? It sucks so bad that most of them want to come here.


Kinda hyperbolic and pretty racist much?

The poor mexicans, of which there are many, try to emigrate to get jobs. This is what poor people do all over the world. The wealthier ones and stable ones, or which there are many as well, don't want to go to the US as they have money and jobs at home where their families are.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why Ted ran there in the winter.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

exqqqme: Rapmaster2000: a Hawaiian shirt.



"I'm gonna get sick!"


"Go ahead. Won't show on this shirt"


[Fark user image 405x340]


He's upgraded to a Hawaiian shirt of himself.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, this happened about 38 km south of Cancún in Puerto Morelos. I'll have another all-inclusive margarita, por favor.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: "Men with guns stormed the beach and started shooting. Please spread the word and get help on this. I have no idea what to do,"

Don't vacation at a cartel overrun shiathole?


Coming next year to Corpus
 
darch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Veteran Mexican traveler here (Cancun, playa del Carmen, Cabo, Mexico City)

There are risks no matter where you go but it is my experience that Mexico is an absolutely beautiful country with an even more beautiful people. Some of the most pleasant social interactions I've ever had have been there- with Mexicans, not Americans.

FOH with that racist, xenophobic horse shiat.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: The poor mexicans, of which there are many, try to emigrate to get jobs. This is what poor people do all over the world. The wealthier ones and stable ones, or which there are many as well, don't want to go to the US as they have money and jobs at home where their families are.


butbutbut murica is special because the flag always freedoms etc.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a friend vacation in Cancun. We spent weeks scheming on how to bring personal use pot on the plane and into the hotel, eventually settled on a plan that worked. She flew, went to the hotel, checked in, immediately went to the beach, where she was approached and offered pot--about 15 minutes after checking into the hotel.

We realized we were idiots when she told me about the experience back at home. No one cares about bringing pot to Cancun! The issue is bringing it out.
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Mexico is a failed state. Why would anybody go there for any reason? It sucks so bad that most of them want to come here.


The cost of living in America is so outrageous that tens of thousands of retirees move to Mexico every year.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Huggermugger: Jake Havechek: Mexico is a failed state. Why would anybody go there for any reason? It sucks so bad that most of them want to come here.

The cost of living in America is so outrageous that tens of thousands of retirees move to Mexico every year.


So you're saying we're sending our drug addicts?

/Hey, I NEED my blood pressure meds...
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I don't even understand how these things happen. I've stayed at a few resorts near Cancun and along that coast, and there are armed police everywhere strapped with AR-15's. It feels like they have the resort areas locked down so nothing interferes with their tourism nut. For a shootout to happen amongst this high security area I'd have to imagine the police are on the cartel payroll.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: exqqqme: Rapmaster2000: a Hawaiian shirt.

"I'm gonna get sick!"

"Go ahead. Won't show on this shirt"

[Fark user image 405x340]

He's upgraded to a Hawaiian shirt of himself.
[Fark user image 425x540]


NGL - that shirt is amazing
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Men with guns stormed the beach and started shooting. Please spread the word and get help on this. I have no idea what to do,"

Call John McClane.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

darch: Veteran Mexican traveler here (Cancun, playa del Carmen, Cabo, Mexico City)

There are risks no matter where you go but it is my experience that Mexico is an absolutely beautiful country with an even more beautiful people. Some of the most pleasant social interactions I've ever had have been there- with Mexicans, not Americans.

FOH with that racist, xenophobic horse shiat.


seconded.

And the food. omg the food tho. i've never eaten so well in my life like in Oaxaca.

I'm sitting w my brother in law in his home, drinking cervezas and mezcal, shooting the breeze, watching kids and dogs and chickens running around the property. I say "hey, whats for dinner tonight?" he looks around, squints, points to a chicken "that one".
 
McCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: I don't even understand how these things happen. I've stayed at a few resorts near Cancun and along that coast, and there are armed police everywhere strapped with AR-15's. It feels like they have the resort areas locked down so nothing interferes with their tourism nut. For a shootout to happen amongst this high security area I'd have to imagine the police are on the cartel payroll.


We stayed at a 5 star resort near Cancun a few years a log and there was a double murder on the beach during breakfast. People were panicked.

Not going back to Cancun.
 
havocmike
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I feel like 10 years ago, the take was: Mexico has problems, but the resorts are safe.

Sounds like this is no longer applicable.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Funniest thing I saw in Mexico: some Karen got off a cruise ship, and was trying to buy stuff--IN MEXICO mind you--with a personal check from Bank of America. It was some dude selling stuff in a stall in a hallway, it wasn't even a store. She was really confused why the transaction wasn't happening. 
We were at the next stall looking at something, trying not to laugh.

WTF??? How stupid are people?
 
RoyHobbs22
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sounds like the Bobs Burgers / Archer crossover episode.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I know there was a cartel gunfight and people were killed, but can we talk about the crimes against fashion

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

havocmike: I feel like 10 years ago, the take was: Mexico has problems, but the resorts are safe.

Sounds like this is no longer applicable.


Nope, not if they're on the drug shipping lines.

Baja is fine tho, since nothing goes thru there. So if you want the mexican resort thing, go there?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Kinda hyperbolic and pretty racist much?


Racist how? You some kind of bleeding heart asshole?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Barnhawk72: I know there was a cartel gunfight and people were killed, but can we talk about the crimes against fashion

[Fark user image image 324x585]


white baseball caps?  ugh
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Barnhawk72: I know there was a cartel gunfight and people were killed, but can we talk about the crimes against fashion

[Fark user image 324x585]


Many budgies where smuggled that day.
 
cmb53208
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Jake Havechek: Mexico is a failed state. Why would anybody go there for any reason? It sucks so bad that most of them want to come here.


I spend half the year in Mexico City with side trips to other cities. And from what I can see, Mexico is in no way a failed state and the U.S. is in no position to be lecturing Mexico on anything, especially violence.

In terms of the U.S. border, there's something of a demographic shift, in that most who try to sneak in are those from Central America who first sneak into Mexico and make their way north.

Mexico is in no way perfect, but the U.S. gave the world Detroit and Eastern Kentucky, Americans would do well by paying attention to their own backyard rather than wagging their finger at Mexico
 
