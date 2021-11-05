 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   'There are so many of us. We may end up dating'   (msn.com) divider line
21
    Interesting, Sibling, Family, viral video, Genealogical DNA test, In vitro fertilisation, sperm donor baby, DNA genealogy test, Semen  
1283 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Nov 2021 at 9:50 AM



21 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why I moved out of a small town in America to enjoy life.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oddly enough they have the last name Targaryen.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My parents both come from a small, rural area. We still have a farm there. Each year, there's a festival held at the local community center, it's essentially a family reunion. I'm literally related to almost everybody who lives there. Both of my parents had dozens of first cousins. I have hundreds of second cousins, most of whom I've never met.

I always knew I couldn't date anyone from around that area, given the high likelihood of being related without knowing it.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I imagine my DNA would reveal my ancestors were thieves, whores and serial killers.. much like everyone else this freaking mudball.
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So this "article" was sourced from some random TikTok video and its comments?

img-s-msn-com.akamaized.netView Full Size


That's some hard-hitting journalism you got going there, MSN.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Any chance they all follow Alabama football?
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You think you have problems?

i.insider.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I do think these over-the-counter genetic tests are neat and I'd love to know more about exactly where in the world great-great-great-great-great grandpa boinked great-great-great-great-great grandma to have my great-great-great-great relatives and what these tests may say, but I won't take one. it's just too weird to have all of that information go into a database of some private company or organization that you have no control over how they're going to use it. I can imagine my health insurance company getting hold of this info and saying to me "hey - it seems this certain cancer runs in your family so we're going to say it's a preexisting condition and not pay for any treatment" or a life insurance company saying "hey it seems like 100 percent of your ancestors have died and since death runs in you family we have to deny your policy". and I know that as I type this in on my Android phone that Google has a record of everything I type and the exact location of the couch I'm sitting on and everywhere I go, and that Facebook is stalking every move I make - I accept that because I use their services, but having my genetic information and history floating around out there isn't something I'm comfortable with. maybe that's just me. I'm sure there are secrets in my family out there that I could find and other information that may or may not be useful, but I'm good not knowing.

but a funny story I have to tell about this - my friend's dad wanted to take one of these genetic tests, so my she got his one for Christmas a few years back. he takes it and sends it in - he doesn't do computers so she set up the account for him and any emails go to her. he got the information about where he was from and what not. and a few days later she got an email from a woman in Arizona saying "hey - I'm your sister". turns out while her mom was pregnant with her, the dad was fooling around with someone else and his pullout game was weak or something and - yeah, she has a sister she never knew about. my friend's mom passed when she was young and never knew anything about it, but he's a dumbass and knew and yet still took the test anyway. they haven't all gotten to meet yet but got to know each other a bit online. but yeah there's some awkwardness there
 
Petey4335
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Donor setting up franchises, eh?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"She's my bleeding' cousin."
 
NobleHam
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [i.imgflip.com image 500x593]


Worst. All In the Family Reboot. Ever.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

wegro: So this "article" was sourced from some random TikTok video and its comments?

[img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net image 800x158]

That's some hard-hitting journalism you got going there, MSN.


Random TikTok is the highest form of evidence.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And that first date may involve anal sex and camera phones I reckon.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Paul, are you ready for the top ten list tonight?   Top ten list.  Tonight, Paul.   Are you ready?  Top Ten Worst Pickup Line Ever.

Number 10:  You'll do
Number 9:   Do you come (silly giggling) here often?
Number 8:  That dress would look awesome on my hotel room floor and you'd look fine chopped up in the bathtub
Bathtub, Paul
Number 7:  First cousins, then lovers, right?
Number 6:  Can I buy you a drink but first, loan me $20.
Number 5:  If I did the alphabet, I'd put "U" and 'Me' together
Number 4:  You chicks store fat in the thighs for winter, right?*
Number 3:  Generic Pickup Line
Generic Pickup Line.  You still there, Paul?
Number 2:  I know people baby.  I can get us in to the public library!
And the number one, Worst pickup line is (drumroll, please)
'There are so many of us. We may end up dating'

*Steve Dallas
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

For a change of pace.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A lot of tiktockers do seem like inbreds.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Pretty sure V.C. Andrews novels were not intended to be guidebooks.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That donor is a genius. I never thought of turning my pastime into a cottage industry.
 
guestguy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Less of a gene pool, more of a gene puddle...
 
