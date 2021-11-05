 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Huh. Here's a young, attractive teenage girl who's been missing for three weeks and we're only just now hearing about her in the media. I wonder why she didn't get the same kind of coverage as that #VanLife girl? I wonder. Oh well, it's a mystery   (npr.org) divider line
63
    More: Murica, New Jersey, United States, JaShyah Moore, Constable, New York City, New Jersey authorities, East Orange, New Jersey, East Orange deli  
•       •       •

3283 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Nov 2021 at 11:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



63 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The real Minority Report.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i'll take a stab at it... she wasn't a hashtag social media person who vanished under strange circumstance
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because she didn't have a bald boyfriend?
 
Klivian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because everyone hates New Jersey?
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does FARK ever green a story before its 3 weeks old?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's a young, attractive teenage girl...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of people have gone missing who didn't have a lot of video footage of themselves that could be packaged into news stories. Cute white girls too.

Without the footage of her from the cops or YouTube, would we have heard about her?

/I've heard about the girl in TFA several times, and I'm not anywhere near her.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Check three threads down.

Seriously. There has been quite a few stories about women ending up there.
Here's one I saw yesterday: man-killed-his-daughter-s-​boyfriend-se​lling-her-sex-trafficking
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
does the subby know that 400,000 juveniles go missing in the US every year?  that's 1,095 a day!  90% are taken by a family member.  have they checked with a family member?
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Here's a young, attractive teenage girl...

[Fark user image 259x194]


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
African American
New Jersey
Went to a known Republican fronted deli where they capture African American woman and send the via Epstein Island hyperloop to the secret African nation of Wawawawawawawacannada where they are traded for rare earth albums/DVDs and CD (negotiations/language problems)
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She would be more newsworthy as an old attractive teenage girl
 
metric
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Certainly, there is a problem with Black people being undervalued in this country. That is tragic and indisputable.

With VanGirl, there was a story and a suspect. The parents are wealthy. The girl was actively promoting her travels. There was a previous altercation with a police report and body cam footage. All those things contributed to the media coverage along with her blonde whiteness.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That f*cking sucks.  Just hoping she's safe as a teenager making bad decisions with a dumb boyfriend rather than waiting to be found in a river somewhere.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because pretty white girls make for better* spectacle, and that's the only thing that American owned-by-five-huge-corporations news media is into?

* Subjective, I know
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because drama.
Many people go missing, they cover the one that gives the drama.
This story has no drama (so far), it's just a missing person, one of hundreds that occur daily.
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 1 hour ago  

metric: Certainly, there is a problem with Black people being undervalued in this country. That is tragic and indisputable.

With VanGirl, there was a story and a suspect. The parents are wealthy. The girl was actively promoting her travels. There was a previous altercation with a police report and body cam footage. All those things contributed to the media coverage along with her blonde whiteness.


Hey, get your reasonable analysis outta here! This is fark!
 
Soulless Carbon Rod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's named JaShyah. That reads like something the fark filter may produce.
Can anybody explain why African Americans have to make up stupid names or at least stupid spellings for their kids?
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this another article where the media bemoans how the media doesn't cover missing black girls to the same fervor as missing white girls?

Because there's only one common actor in that discussion. . .
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soul Asylum - Runaway Train
Youtube NRtvqT_wMeY


/it never gets less heartbreaking
//hope they find her soon
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Soulless Carbon Rod: She's named JaShyah. That reads like something the fark filter may produce.
Can anybody explain why African Americans have to make up stupid names or at least stupid spellings for their kids?


Can you explain why it's your place to tell someone they have a stupid name?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Here's a young, attractive teenage girl...

[Fark user image image 259x194]


🍺
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Soulless Carbon Rod: She's named JaShyah. That reads like something the fark filter may produce.
Can anybody explain why African Americans have to make up stupid names or at least stupid spellings for their kids?


Only if you explain why you're *waves hands* like this

Seriously, f*ck off. Does  this girls name hurt you in any way? Does it make her disappearance any less concerning? Does you thinking her name is unusual remove her humanity?

You're showing your ass, and nobody wants to see it.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Soulless Carbon Rod: She's named JaShyah. That reads like something the fark filter may produce.
Can anybody explain why African Americans have to make up stupid names or at least stupid spellings for their kids?


Did you name yourself, Soulless Carbon Rod?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Soulless Carbon Rod: She's named JaShyah. That reads like something the fark filter may produce.
Can anybody explain why African Americans have to make up stupid names or at least stupid spellings for their kids?


username checks out.
 
Karne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Soulless Carbon Rod: She's named JaShyah. That reads like something the fark filter may produce.
Can anybody explain why African Americans have to make up stupid names or at least stupid spellings for their kids?


Whities took all of the cool names like Karen and Becky.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Patrice O'Neal covered this 10 years ago.

Patrice O'neal High Quailty White Woman
Youtube kYKJ2z7mecQ


RIP
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Murflette: You're showing your ass, and nobody wants to see it.


Since you've brooked the subject already, can I see your ass?
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: The real Minority Report.


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karne: Soulless Carbon Rod: She's named JaShyah. That reads like something the fark filter may produce.
Can anybody explain why African Americans have to make up stupid names or at least stupid spellings for their kids?

Whities took all of the cool names like Karen and Becky.


And guys names too like Rick or Shannon.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Grand Canyon, Nevada desert or Florida swamp all make for a more better story than a New Jersey deli.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Soulless Carbon Rod: She's named JaShyah. That reads like something the fark filter may produce.
Can anybody explain why African Americans have to make up stupid names or at least stupid spellings for their kids?


It's no more stupider than Trevor, Brayden or Dick
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Soulless Carbon Rod: She's named JaShyah. That reads like something the fark filter may produce.
Can anybody explain why African Americans have to make up stupid names or at least stupid spellings for their kids?


Never encountered a Braeden, Jayden, Madesyn or Makayla? "Unique" spellings have been a thing for a while now and it isn't just an African American thing.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Check three threads down.

Seriously. There has been quite a few stories about women ending up there.
Here's one I saw yesterday: man-killed-his-daughter-s-b​oyfriend-selling-her-sex-trafficking


If I were on this jury, I can guarantee a hung jury in the least.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weekend Update: A Black Woman Who's Been Missing for Ten Years - SNL
Youtube VFSN6rMozMw
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Check three threads down.

Seriously. There has been quite a few stories about women ending up there.
Here's one I saw yesterday: man-killed-his-daughter-s-b​oyfriend-selling-her-sex-trafficking


I'd sit on that jury long enough to confirm the facts before deciding on not guilty as my verdict.

You sell someone's kid, I consider that a human hunting license and you're in season.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does she keep calling me Professor Falken and asking me "Shall we play a game?"
media.npr.orgView Full Size


/sorry
 
moto-geek
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/NRtvqT_w​MeY?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

/it never gets less heartbreaking
//hope they find her soon


I never knew what that song was about. Ugh.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Bslim: Soulless Carbon Rod: She's named JaShyah. That reads like something the fark filter may produce.
Can anybody explain why African Americans have to make up stupid names or at least stupid spellings for their kids?

It's no more stupider than Trevor, Brayden or Dick


Come on dude, Dick is a rock solid name.
 
MagSeven
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Soulless Carbon Rod: She's named JaShyah. That reads like something the fark filter may produce.
Can anybody explain why African Americans have to make up stupid names or at least stupid spellings for their kids?


Because most traditional African names were taken from them by old slave masters. You know whipping Kunta into becoming Toby? So some African Americans research old ones or make up their own. Not my parents. They named me Adam. As for why there are so many Jaydens, Braydens, Kayleighs, Jaxxons, Jaysons, Kaidens and Raylees running around, well you'd have to do your own independent research.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Soulless Carbon Rod: She's named JaShyah. That reads like something the fark filter may produce.
Can anybody explain why African Americans have to make up stupid names or at least stupid spellings for their kids?

Never encountered a Braeden, Jayden, Madesyn or Makayla? "Unique" spellings have been a thing for a while now and it isn't just an African American thing.


It is mostly, thought it was to show a tribute to their heritage from Africa.
 
dothemath
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Soulless Carbon Rod: She's named JaShyah. That reads like something the fark filter may produce.
Can anybody explain why African Americans have to make up stupid names or at least stupid spellings for their kids?


"What kinds name is Nelliot??"

"What kinda name is Niff??"

"biatch, thats short for Kenniff!"
 
wild9
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
shiat is scary. We recently found out that our 15 year old has been texting "18 year old guys" she met on the internet so we had to dig up articles like this because that probably isn't an "18 year old guy" you are actually talking to and there are terrible people out in the world.

/Phone has tracking on it now when she does get it back.
 
Edward Rooney Dean of Students
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Come on dude, Dick is a rock solid name.


Not as solid as it used to be

/getting older sucks
 
Soulless Carbon Rod
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wow, cool down everybody. It's only that in a society with a lot of underlying racism it seems stupid to give away your heritage when you're, for example, applying for something (a job, an apartment) without the need for a photo.

And yes, I named myself soulless carbon rod.It's my username ;-)
I actually never knew a Braedon, Jayden or somesuch personally. And yes, I still think misspelling classic names like Myshelle is a dumb idea. It makes the kid look like they come from an uneducated family.
That will only give them disadvantages.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Soulless Carbon Rod: She's named JaShyah. That reads like something the fark filter may produce.
Can anybody explain why African Americans have to make up stupid names or at least stupid spellings for their kids?


Fun Fact: All names are stupid and made up.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Edward Rooney Dean of Students: Eightballjacket: Come on dude, Dick is a rock solid name.

Not as solid as it used to be

/getting older sucks


Try some new meds, not around the students though. Probation, remember
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

wild9: shiat is scary. We recently found out that our 15 year old has been texting "18 year old guys" she met on the internet so we had to dig up articles like this because that probably isn't an "18 year old guy" you are actually talking to and there are terrible people out in the world.

/Phone has tracking on it now when she does get it back.


you are a good parent
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Soulless Carbon Rod: And yes, I still think misspelling classic names like Myshelle is a dumb idea. It makes the kid look like they come from an uneducated family.
That will only give them disadvantages.


Yeah, I think the idea is to give them the prestige of a classic name with the individuality of a deliberate misspelling.

As someone who has to deal with random people all the time, ultimately it just makes me dislike their parents when I'm trying to document client work.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: African American
New Jersey
Went to a known Republican fronted deli where they capture African American woman and send the via Epstein Island hyperloop to the secret African nation of Wawawawawawawacannada where they are traded for rare earth albums/DVDs and CD (negotiations/language problems)


Man I love Wawa
 
Displayed 50 of 63 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.