(NPR)   You might want to sit down for this, but it's starting to look like a large number of active duty police officers in major American cities are also linked to known domestic terrorist groups. Oh, you didn't need to sit down for that? Oh. OK, carry on   (npr.org) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well, I won't stand for it.
better?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
#8219740238491831-824910798723452-4385​1-457235802743732490738953790438594973​857205281537043487-89253893394 - "the only good cop is a dead cop".
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We should definitely make civilian gun ownership illegal though.
 
GoldSpider [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yeah fire every single one of them, without exception.
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image image 500x263]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehobbes
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When it's on your linkedin profile, you're not even trying to hide it.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I believe they call these terrorist organizations "police departments".
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ProbablyDrunk: #8219740238491831-824910798723452-438​5​1-457235802743732490738953790438594973​857205281537043487-89253893394 - "the only good cop is a dead cop".


Henry Rollins: "I don't just hate one cop, I hate all cops. Good ones, bad ones, the only ones I like are pushing up the daisies."
-one of his spoken word performances a long time ago... at least 20 years
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yes, Unions are terrorist organizations.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The Ulster Volunteer Force had its share of members recruited from the Royal Ulster Constabulary and the Ulster Defence Regiment, most of whose recruits were Ulster Protestants.

That said, Westminster didn't deny that the UVF was a terrorist organization.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
At least we have sensi le gun control in the US so there's no way these active militias can outfit themselves like Paramilitary groups...

Oh right!

The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
Lonesome fugitive
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I think I remember reading about warnings of this happening over ten years ago. Nothing was done to curb the trend of white supremacists flooding into police and military service, in fact to me it seems to be encouraged. 2+2=?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I guess that explains a couple of the giant trucks parked outside our local police station with 3% er stickers.
 
AbortionsForAll
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Maybe if more fat and/or balding men tried licking their boots a little harder, they wouldn't be so angry all the time.

Have we tried that yet?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: We should definitely make civilian gun ownership illegal though.


since cops are civilians, it might be worth the hassle
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I want to lay down for a while anyways, so here I go....

Oh noes!  Imma fainting.....

Wake me when Julie from Accounting comes back from the meeting.  You'll have to.  I fainted under her desk.  Or, You know, don't wake me.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
More white conservative cowards.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: At least we have sensi le gun control in the US so there's no way these active militias can outfit themselves like Paramilitary groups...

Oh right!

The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.


Except how many gun control laws exist that explicitly exempt police officers?  The '94 ban certainly did.  Hell even California's "safety roster" exempts police officers, not just for duty weapons but for personal purchases as well.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: We should definitely make civilian gun ownership illegal though.


Yeah because shooting at racist cops always works out so well for your average citizen.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

i.r.id10t: chuggernaught: At least we have sensi le gun control in the US so there's no way these active militias can outfit themselves like Paramilitary groups...

Oh right!

The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.

Except how many gun control laws exist that explicitly exempt police officers?  The '94 ban certainly did.  Hell even California's "safety roster" exempts police officers, not just for duty weapons but for personal purchases as well.


All of them.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
cops are assholes? where is my fainting couch?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So... some of those that work forces are the same that burn crosses?

That sounds like it could be a catchy song lyric.
 
Tabletop
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MikeyFuccon: The Ulster Volunteer Force had its share of members recruited from the Royal Ulster Constabulary and the Ulster Defence Regiment, most of whose recruits were Ulster Protestants.

That said, Westminster didn't deny that the UVF was a terrorist organization.


The US doesn't (and shouldn't) have officially designated domestic terrorist organizations.
 
