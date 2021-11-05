 Skip to content
Thanks to the CW's new series about the famous girl detective, we now know what an "unquenchably horny" Nancy Drew looks like
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The phrase is thirsty Slate. Get it right.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
girls love Nancy Drew

I'd watch that,
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's still not for everyone.
 
King Something
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Unquenchably Horny Nancy Drew is my ________   ________  cover band.

Help me out, I'm drawing a blank. Four Non Blondes? Pointer Sisters?
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
She should drink Brawndo.
 
TabASlotB [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Unquenchably Horny Nancy Drew is my ________   ________  cover band.

Help me out, I'm drawing a blank. Four Non Blondes? Pointer Sisters?


The Breeders?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Looking forward to Nancy Drew First Blood.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Unquenchably Horny Nancy Drew is my ________   ________  cover band.

Help me out, I'm drawing a blank. Four Non Blondes? Pointer Sisters?


Hole.
 
amindtat
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'd be stiff too.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
In the new Hardy Boys show the brothers are a couple of hard drinking, gay, black, DJ's who also run a detective agency in Las Vegas and are also psychic.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Unquenchably Horny Nancy Drew is my ________   ________  cover band.

Help me out, I'm drawing a blank. Four Non Blondes? Pointer Sisters?


Cartoon Hardy Boys
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What the original TV Nancy Drew might look like if she were unquenchably horny...


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size



These were the tame ones.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Oh, I knew how insatiable Nancy Drew was a long time ago.  I used to buy a Nancy Drew Mystery at Kresgee's and edit in some extra in the margins and at the end of a chapter.

"So perplexed at this mystery was Nancy that she decided to go home.   She went in to her room and locked the door.  She listened carefully for anyone in the hall.  She then slipped out of her clothes.  Giggling quietly, she found a pair of silk white panties she hid in the back of a drawer and slid them on.   She then lay back on her bed and and thought about the mystery.  But all to quickly, her hands found themselves feeling out the silk oh her panties.  It felt so nice.  How could it be wrong?   That was the real mystery.  Then some sex stuff happened."(I was 11 years old)

Then, I'd swap books with the one in the school library.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
♫ Teen horniness is not a crime,
Open your heart and your mind♫
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Melanie Haber Mysteries
Audrey Farber Mysteries
Susan Underhill Mysteries
Betty Jo Bialowsky Mysteries
 
nanim
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

amindtat: [Fark user image image 840x560]


In that image she looks like a young 'Dana Scully'
 
Perfectly Normal Beast [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Unquenchably Horny Nancy Drew is my ________   ________  cover band.

Help me out, I'm drawing a blank. Four Non Blondes? Pointer Sisters?


spoken word, Cyndi Lauper
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

They had a Hardy Boys series, but it was a string of episodes talking about getting a clue.

/for 60 minutes, including commercials
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Melanie Haber Mysteries
Audrey Farber Mysteries
Susan Underhill Mysteries
Betty Jo Bialowsky Mysteries


Everyone knew her as Nancy.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
She's the worst character in her own series, just a terrible friend to the rest of the scoobies. Also miscast, the actress looks too old for someone just out of high school.
 
MBooda
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sorry, Nancy, but I'll never give her up.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Oh, I knew how insatiable Nancy Drew was a long time ago.


I found Ned Nickerson's Fark handle.

/case closed
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
the realities of Lucy's death are wrapped in real-life issues of the rich demeaning the poor and the common dismissal of teenage trauma and mental health. Another large mystery ends up a classic story of a man who built his wealth in no small part through the subjugation and ultimate demise of other human beings-leaving victims of his selfishness and greed everywhere he went. The ghosts, spirits, and witches of Horseshoe Bay are violent, yes, but often out of residual frustration from the wrongdoings inflicted upon them while alive. In a recent episode, Nancy solves a mystery that stems from the dangers of being in an interracial relationship years before Loving v. Virginia rendered laws barring interracial marriage unconstitutional. Almost every serial killer, almost every paranormal foe, is a way for Nancy to learn that the world is complicated, and nothing is as simple as good and evil.

Not sure how Slate comes to the conclusion at the end of the paragraph. Every plot point listed seems like a non-complicated and simple good vs. evil storyline. Sounds like they like the show and are straining to make it more complex and highbrow than it really is?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MBooda: Sorry, Nancy, but I'll never give her up.


I'll never let her down.

....yeah, I'd probably let her down.
 
batlock666
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Huh. No mention of this movie from 2019:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
batlock666
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Oh, I knew how insatiable Nancy Drew was a long time ago.  I used to buy a Nancy Drew Mystery at Kresgee's and edit in some extra in the margins and at the end of a chapter.

"So perplexed at this mystery was Nancy that she decided to go home.   She went in to her room and locked the door.  She listened carefully for anyone in the hall.  She then slipped out of her clothes.  Giggling quietly, she found a pair of silk white panties she hid in the back of a drawer and slid them on.   She then lay back on her bed and and thought about the mystery.  But all to quickly, her hands found themselves feeling out the silk oh her panties.  It felt so nice.  How could it be wrong?   That was the real mystery.  Then some sex stuff happened."(I was 11 years old)

Then, I'd swap books with the one in the school library.


Frankly, better written than most erotic fan fiction.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: What the original TV Nancy Drew might look like if she were unquenchably horny...


[Fark user image 850x1112]

[Fark user image 319x400]

[Fark user image 750x954]

[Fark user image 445x303]


These were the tame ones.


If you want to see Pamela Sue Martin REALLY unquenchably horny, see the 1979 classic "The Lady in Red." You think Disney kids go out of their way to change their images once they're post-Mouse? This was Martin's first major role after Nancy Drew, and she was nude through about half of it:

The film tells a 1930s' crime story of a poor farmer's daughter (Pamela Sue Martin ) who leaves for Chicago, where she is sent to prison, serves as prostitute, falls in love with notorious criminal John Dillinger and finally tries bank robbery.
 
buntz
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I gave it a shot when it first started, and then it was ghosts and monsters and I said I'm done
 
Hospitaller
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ZMugg: ChrisDe: Unquenchably Horny Nancy Drew is my ________   ________  cover band.

Help me out, I'm drawing a blank. Four Non Blondes? Pointer Sisters?

Hole.


Indigo Girls
 
