(Guardian)   Supply chain shortages will leave the Brits looking even paler than usual   (theguardian.com) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Sun is not there.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gotcha covered

Makeup Tutorial Fail, HILARIOUS!!!
Youtube BKlbf4zBOk4
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: Gotcha covered

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/BKlbf4zB​Ok4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


I came.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memeguy.comView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: The Sun is not there.


I appreciate the simple brilliance of your reply.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: The Sun is not there.


Looks like we're done in this thread.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sky trash. We got so used to dumping our trash everywhere, choking waterways and shiat, that we decided it'd be good if we went ahead and littered up the sky too I guess.
 
ReluctantPaladin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Paging Bre-" ... ah forget it, that assclown will sniff this thread out soon enough.

/Everyone facing supply issues
//600% GDP increase
///Why can't you just accept it
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I order shiat from Amazon fairly regularly, and in the past week my orders have all gone to 1.5-2 week delivery instead of the usual next or two day (still prime). Different kinds of items from different parts of the country, so it's not a single warehouse.

My point? Dunno, but something is up. Maybe trucks are being rerouted to help with overall logistics.  It's not like there is suddenly a shortage of socks, leather bracelets, kid's books, yarn and keyboard connectors (all my outstanding orders, some still more than a week away).
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: Gotcha covered


What in da hell did I just watch?! For the record I have you tagged as Talking Heads Born under punches which makes some kind of sense
Talking Heads - Born Under Punches (The Heat Goes On)
Youtube Y8xdsZhfrcA
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The top soap opera in Phaic Tan

Hospital of Hearts
Youtube S_Mtq9Z3Ya0
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ReluctantPaladin: "Paging Bre-" ... ah forget it, that assclown will sniff this thread out soon enough.

/Everyone facing supply issues
//600% GDP increase
///Why can't you just accept it


Well at least you have the self awareness to recognise the facts. Everyone is facing these issues. Even TFA said so:

A string of her suppliers in the UK and EU do not have any ethoxydiglycol in stock, and do not know when they will be able to source it.

Not to mention the many Fark threads about these issues in the US, like the beer shortage....

/Never claimed a 600% GDP increase.
//But we are forecast to grow 6.8% this year, joint biggest growth in the G7.
///While Germany has just cut their growth to 2.4%.
 
stuffy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Go outside get some real sun. LOL
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

berylman: Notabunny: Gotcha covered

What in da hell did I just watch?! For the record I have you tagged as Talking Heads Born under punches which makes some kind of sense
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Y8xdsZhf​rcA]


SWEET! Check out Angelique Kidjo's version

Angelique Kidjo - "Born Under Punches" - Remain In Light
Youtube qR8jgFGmqvU
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What a pail Brit might look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SMB2811
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Jesus, are they unable to pipe the sun in now?
 
dbaggins
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sunshine rations are up 200% since Brexit.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Notabunny: SWEET! Check out Angelique Kidjo's version


Mercy me. Wow. I think she almost outdid the Heads
 
