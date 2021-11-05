 Skip to content
 
(KING 5 News)   Q. Why is Seattle a hotbed for sex trafficking? A: "Experts say the typical buyer is a white, well-educated male, who has money to spend"   (king5.com) divider line
40
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did most of the trafficked sex slaves came from the Amazon?
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tfresh: Did most of the trafficked sex slaves came from the Amazon?


Still better then if they'd come from Costco, no one can go through a pallet full of sex slaves before they get stale, you end up throwing half of them out.

/and no, keeping them in a costco twenty cubic foot freezer just isn't the same when you thaw them out
 
MythDragon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: tfresh: Did most of the trafficked sex slaves came from the Amazon?

Still better then if they'd come from Costco, no one can go through a pallet full of sex slaves before they get stale, you end up throwing half of them out


Challenge accepted?
 
Tokin42
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Give the dad a high five and send him on his way
 
zbtop
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
On of the wealthiest cities on earth and largest city in the region has markets for literally anything, Ric Romero has more at 11.
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: tfresh: Did most of the trafficked sex slaves came from the Amazon?

Still better then if they'd come from Costco, no one can go through a pallet full of sex slaves before they get stale, you end up throwing half of them out.

/and no, keeping them in a costco twenty cubic foot freezer just isn't the same when you thaw them out


Kirkland-brand sex slaves are actually the same quality as the higher-end brand name sex slaves.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's a real problem. Up on Aurora Ave you'll find all kinds of street walkers.

An old doc from the 90's about this issue.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Guessing having a port on the Pacific coast helps.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Damn. How many pizza parlors do they have in that city?
 
BeotchPudding [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Rich White Liberals are Perverted. News at 11.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Canadians run them across the border at night.   On a clear night, you can hear the wailing of the slaves and the Candanianeros screamin' and bullwhips cracking How long? How long?
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: It's a real problem. Up on Aurora Ave you'll find all kinds of street walkers.

An old doc from the 90's about this issue.


God I miss that show.
 
Mock26
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I am white, educated, have money to spend, and I go to Seattle for disc golf and clam chowder. Seriously, if you ever find yourself in Seattle go to Pike Place Chowder at Pike Place Market and get some chowder.
 
camaroash
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: tfresh: Did most of the trafficked sex slaves came from the Amazon?

Still better then if they'd come from Costco, no one can go through a pallet full of sex slaves before they get stale, you end up throwing half of them out.

/and no, keeping them in a costco twenty cubic foot freezer just isn't the same when you thaw them out


The ones from Walmart were all inflatable and riddled with disease.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Contrabulous Flabtraption: BumpInTheNight: tfresh: Did most of the trafficked sex slaves came from the Amazon?

Still better then if they'd come from Costco, no one can go through a pallet full of sex slaves before they get stale, you end up throwing half of them out.

/and no, keeping them in a costco twenty cubic foot freezer just isn't the same when you thaw them out

Kirkland-brand sex slaves are actually the same quality as the higher-end brand name sex slaves.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A sex slave seems like a lot of hassle and liability TBH.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
BeotchPudding: The BoredRich White Liberals are Perverted. News at 11.

FTFY

An excess of money caused stupidity & creepiness.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mock26: I am white, educated, have money to spend, and I go to Seattle for disc golf and clam chowder. Seriously, if you ever find yourself in Seattle go to Pike Place Chowder at Pike Place Market and get some chowder.


Is "chowder" code for something we can't mention? I know "clam" is.
 
dothemath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I wonder if, when they arent doing sex stuff, the slave owners let the sex slaves watch anything they want on TV.

I dont think it would be a good idea to let them watch a bunch of escaped slave movies.
 
stuffy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

tfresh: Did most of the trafficked sex slaves came from the Amazon?


Did not put air holes in box.
Would not buy again.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A director for a development team I worked on was snagged in a human trafficking sting operation several years back. The company sent out an email indicating he was no longer with the company, with no explanation. The next day, the news story came out.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: Mock26: I am white, educated, have money to spend, and I go to Seattle for disc golf and clam chowder. Seriously, if you ever find yourself in Seattle go to Pike Place Chowder at Pike Place Market and get some chowder.

Is "chowder" code for something we can't mention? I know "clam" is.


Things to do in Seattle:
* See the Needle
* Duck into an alley for the Gum Wall
* Toss a fish
* Have some chowder
* Get drenched in the rain

Fun times will be had by all.
 
Electrify
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
As a single white male who educated, but also underemployed and who is social loser with the ladies, I'll admit I have been tempted to try my hand at being a John. However I don't want to find myself with someone who is being trafficked rather than a willing participant. So until it is legalized and regulated, it is the internet for me.

/thank FSM that I live in an era with internet...
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: Mock26: I am white, educated, have money to spend, and I go to Seattle for disc golf and clam chowder. Seriously, if you ever find yourself in Seattle go to Pike Place Chowder at Pike Place Market and get some chowder.

Is "chowder" code for something we can't mention? I know "clam" is.


Nope. I bet Cpt. Cornbread here does just that. Like Michael Scott to a Sabbaros.
 
Mock26
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: Mock26: I am white, educated, have money to spend, and I go to Seattle for disc golf and clam chowder. Seriously, if you ever find yourself in Seattle go to Pike Place Chowder at Pike Place Market and get some chowder.

Is "chowder" code for something we can't mention? I know "clam" is.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mock26: I am white, educated, have money to spend, and I go to Seattle for disc golf and "clam chowder". Seriously, if you ever find yourself in Seattle go to Pike Place Chowder at Pike Place Market and get some "chowder".


I see right through your coded language, pervert. Expect the authorities to contact you soon.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: zimbomba63: Mock26: I am white, educated, have money to spend, and I go to Seattle for disc golf and clam chowder. Seriously, if you ever find yourself in Seattle go to Pike Place Chowder at Pike Place Market and get some chowder.

Is "chowder" code for something we can't mention? I know "clam" is.

Things to do in Seattle:
* See the Needle
* Duck into an alley for the Gum Wall
* Toss a fish
* Have some chowder
* Get drenched in the rain

Fun times will be had by all.


* Drink too much at the bar and wake up in Shanghai
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Both experts say the solution is stopping the demand. Gauen's experience working with victims, police and the courts has given him the opportunity to advocate for education and awareness with lawmakers and community groups. His outreach efforts involve convincing men not to engage in sex buying.


Yeah, because that works so well with the war on drugs.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: We Ate the Necco Wafers: It's a real problem. Up on Aurora Ave you'll find all kinds of street walkers.

An old doc from the 90's about this issue.

God I miss that show.


🙋♂
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Might want to make that shiat legal, regulated and taxed fu*kers.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Electrify: As a single white male who educated, but also underemployed and who is social loser with the ladies, I'll admit I have been tempted to try my hand at being a John. However I don't want to find myself with someone who is being trafficked rather than a willing participant. So until it is legalized and regulated, it is the internet for me.

/thank FSM that I live in an era with internet...


Tryst.
 
HiFiGuy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: Mock26: I am white, educated, have money to spend, and I go to Seattle for disc golf and clam chowder. Seriously, if you ever find yourself in Seattle go to Pike Place Chowder at Pike Place Market and get some chowder.

Is "chowder" code for something we can't mention? I know "clam" is.


Go eat a bag of Dicks.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Might want to make that shiat legal, regulated and taxed fu*kers.


Except if they do that, the money they collect doesn't go to the police. There is a lot of money in legal enforcement against sex workers, particularly if you pretend you're fighting trafficking when you're really just arresting sex workers and their customers.
 
nanim
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You'd think they'd all be easy to catch once they tried to drive away on I-5.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Is there any place that isn't a hotbed of sex trafficking?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: It's a real problem. Up on Aurora Ave you'll find all kinds of street walkers.

An old doc from the 90's about this issue.


is that Bill Nye?!?
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Is there any place that isn't a hotbed of sex trafficking?


Places without people.

Despite which, I guess it's time for another 'war on' something that's ubiquitous and eternal.

/well, as eternal as people are
//not looking all that eternal right now
///threes
 
starsrift
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Might want to make that shiat legal, regulated and taxed fu*kers.


On second thought, let's not legalize, regulate, and tax sex slavery.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Hyjamon: We Ate the Necco Wafers: It's a real problem. Up on Aurora Ave you'll find all kinds of street walkers.

An old doc from the 90's about this issue.

is that Bill Nye?!?


Are you a cop?
 
overthinker
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Electrify: As a single white male who educated, but also underemployed and who is social loser with the ladies, I'll admit I have been tempted to try my hand at being a John. However I don't want to find myself with someone who is being trafficked rather than a willing participant. So until it is legalized and regulated, it is the internet for me.

/thank FSM that I live in an era with internet...


I am a single white male who is educated and make a decent income. I am severely socially awkward and it has been 10 years since I had a date with someone. I've been tempted too, but like you, its too risky - either trafficked or heavy drug user going through withdrawals doing anything for their next fix. Either way, the risk is not worth it. Even if a friend I could confirm isn't on drugs or being forced offered up an ongoing arrangement, I would still be hesitant.

I have nothing against the concept, but like many, until it's legal and regulated to require regular health and safety checks and balances, its too risky. Too many shady people involved like the news story a few days ago of a girl and her boyfriend waiting until Johns show up to rob them at gunpoint.

I have two hands. I will get by. :)
 
