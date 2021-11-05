 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News.com.au) Weeners Doctor confirms old rumor about penis size. Subby has a small nosed shocked face   (news.com.au) divider line
38
    More: Weeners, Human penis size, Dr Anthony Youn, popular post, Dr Karan Rajan, index finger, plastic surgeon, average penile length, Finger  
•       •       •

1534 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Nov 2021 at 9:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can offer a correlated data point or two.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uncle Miltie says "I concur"


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No word on shoe size though?
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Research checks out...

hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tonto Goldberg says Pinocchio's full of crap.

/Old joke.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Sup ladies?

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Paul Hackett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't it feet? I was told it was feet.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He cited a study, published in Basic and Clinical Andrology, that found those with larger noses have an average penile length of 5.3 inches...
...A study published by the British Journal of Urology International in 2015 determined the average penis size in Australia is 5.24 inches.

So every guy in Australia has a big nose?
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I think we should bring back the codpiece.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Slypork [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

That probably explains a lot about how he got her.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So that's why Charlie Kirk is so angry...
 
Salmon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It just had to be an Asian doctor, hey?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I think I need to invest in a nose enlargement clinic
 
comrade
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Big boogers too.

Guys having a big penis isn't as fun as you think.  It's hard to fit it in, it hits her cervix which feels like you slammed your dick against a bone, and your loads just sort of dribble out, not spray like in porn.

/ so I've read
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well that explains a LOT
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I used to think that women liked a man with large hands because they thought it meant he had a large penis. As I got older I realized that women like a man with large hands because they think it means he has large hands.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Yeah, that's right, baby, they use to call me "The Beak" in grade school."

Actually, they did. (looking down) It didn't work.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


This guy must be the world's biggest then.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

sleze: Research checks out...

[hips.hearstapps.com image 850x1275]


Dustin Diamond made all that shut up about having a big dong. Even his so-called porno was a stunt dick. He admitted he was lying and a couple of his SBTB co-stars had seen him, post puberty, and confirmed he had nothing beyond average.

This study has to be bullshiat or else pornstar dudes would have noses like Pete Townsend in a funhouse mirror.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Nosatril: I used to think that women liked a man with large hands because they thought it meant he had a large penis. As I got older I realized that women like a man with large hands because they think it means he has large hands.


Oh, sure, they think it means that -- but it's just an urban legend.


/I have known girls ask their Tinder matches about hand size before meeting
//I myself have huge hands
///It doesn't seem to have helped :(
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is all academic, of course. As we know, size doesn't matter*.

*Until you use it for sex.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Subby, you will never know what it's like to be able to smell your ear.

thatmomentin.comView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

sunsetlamp: Nosatril: I used to think that women liked a man with large hands because they thought it meant he had a large penis. As I got older I realized that women like a man with large hands because they think it means he has large hands.

Oh, sure, they think it means that -- but it's just an urban legend.


/I have known girls ask their Tinder matches about hand size before meeting
//I myself have huge hands
///It doesn't seem to have helped :(


maybe they're looking for a bowling partner.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Poor Dwight
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GRCooper
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: He cited a study, published in Basic and Clinical Andrology, that found those with larger noses have an average penile length of 5.3 inches...
...A study published by the British Journal of Urology International in 2015 determined the average penis size in Australia is 5.24 inches.

So every guy in Australia has a big nose?


Or that a large nose makes you .06 inches larger than average.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There may be a correlation, it's certainly been my experience that guys with bold noses tend to be well-endowed, but there are always exceptions. There are plenty of small-nosed, big-dicked guys and visa versa, and there is a wide range of acceptable sizes for both.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Does it also apply to Wide Noses?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wow. A plastic surgeon who's apparently spent as much time practicing his craft as he has building a following on TikTok wants men to know that the size of their nose is one way of telling women that they're well endowed. That's astonishing. Completely unpredictable.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
...says doctor with big nose
 
NobleHam
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: He cited a study, published in Basic and Clinical Andrology, that found those with larger noses have an average penile length of 5.3 inches...
...A study published by the British Journal of Urology International in 2015 determined the average penis size in Australia is 5.24 inches.

So every guy in Australia has a big nose?


The study was conducted on cadavers in Japan, with a fairly small sample size, but there are definitely national differences in average length.

The weirdest thing to me is that the measurement they used, because they were measuring the penises of corpses with no blood flow, was "stretched" penis length. I don't know how well that correlates to erect, but I am kind of horrified to imagine some scientist with pliers stretching out dead guys' dongs.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hello ladies....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fngoofy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Calling shenanigans.
My nose should be freakishly large as I'm ringing in at 9in. and have a fairly normal nose.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The study also concluded that penile length may not be determined by age, height or body weight - but actually before birth.

Doctor, that's called "genetics", doctor. It's not exactly a new field of study. Doctor.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fun fact: Your penis length is directly correlated to the number of Tom Jones songs you have heard
FIFA 09: Tom Jones - Feels Like Music (Junkie XL Remix)
Youtube fKXJV0q8K2k
 
It's Bensane Garrison!
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Lie to me Pinocchio!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.