 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Iceberg, Right Ahead   (cnn.com) divider line
44
    More: Followup, Submarine, United States Navy, Navy, US submarines, US fleet, Ballistic missile submarine, US Navy, attack sub  
•       •       •

1173 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Nov 2021 at 10:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was in the chair force, and saw planes hit mountains all the time.

Being in the military does not exempt you from being an idiot.
In fact, it cinches it.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised it doesn't happen more often. They're moving quickly and blindly, using only maps and compasses (GPS doesn't work and sonar gives away their position). Seafloor mapping is woefully inadequate.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
well... the iceberg was in front of the submarine while it was moving and then physics happened...
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

beezeltown: I'm surprised it doesn't happen more often. They're moving quickly and blindly, using only maps and compasses (GPS doesn't work and sonar gives away their position). Seafloor mapping is woefully inadequate.


Yep, this one in particular wasn't charted.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

beezeltown: I'm surprised it doesn't happen more often. They're moving quickly and blindly, using only maps and compasses (GPS doesn't work and sonar gives away their position). Seafloor mapping is woefully inadequate.


They messed up bad enough the CO, XO, and COB all got yanked. 

This isn't normal.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

beezeltown: I'm surprised it doesn't happen more often. They're moving quickly and blindly, using only maps and compasses (GPS doesn't work and sonar gives away their position). Seafloor mapping is woefully inadequate.


But of course all the military budget we have and increase each year goes into building the things, not quality of life for our military personnel, nor pay, nor improving logistics, nor proper geographic mapping, nor maintenance of current facilities and equipment; just building new shait and new weapons because that's what makes contractors money.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I was in the chair force, and saw planes hit mountains all the time.


Also known as "catching hill disease".
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

thehobbes: beezeltown: I'm surprised it doesn't happen more often. They're moving quickly and blindly, using only maps and compasses (GPS doesn't work and sonar gives away their position). Seafloor mapping is woefully inadequate.

They messed up bad enough the CO, XO, and COB all got yanked. 

This isn't normal.


One of two things, SOP to make sure it wasn't their mistake or they took risks they shouldn't have taken.
 
Broktun
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sounds like an episode of Monk.
 
JRoo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How did a $3 billion US Navy submarine hit an undersea mountain?

Like this...

blub, gurgle, *ping* *ping* THUDDDDDDD "What the f**k was that?"
 
MythDragon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Being in the military does not exempt you from being an idiot.
In fact, it cinches it.


There was a "don't do this like this idiot did" safety brief I saw. Soldier is mounting a .50 to a turret. Having trouble getting the cotter pin in. Needs something to bang it in with.  He uses a .50 cal cartridge. The back side where the primer is.
They showed a picture of his blown up mangled hand. It's true, the saying 'sometimes the purpose of your life is to serve as a warning to others.'

Here if you want to see
Not safe for work or lunch
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I would bet any amount of money China is building underwater mounds in the S China sea to screw with enemy subs.  They know where they built them but no one else does.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

thehobbes: beezeltown: I'm surprised it doesn't happen more often. They're moving quickly and blindly, using only maps and compasses (GPS doesn't work and sonar gives away their position). Seafloor mapping is woefully inadequate.

They messed up bad enough the CO, XO, and COB all got yanked. 

This isn't normal.


Actually, that is normal.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: thehobbes: beezeltown: I'm surprised it doesn't happen more often. They're moving quickly and blindly, using only maps and compasses (GPS doesn't work and sonar gives away their position). Seafloor mapping is woefully inadequate.

They messed up bad enough the CO, XO, and COB all got yanked. 

This isn't normal.

One of two things, SOP to make sure it wasn't their mistake or they took risks they shouldn't have taken.


Yeah, unfortunately it's a 3 billion dollar Seawolf class submarine and instead of yanking the Admiral responsible for making sure their submarine force has proper maps of the seafloor, it's standard procedure to yank the commanding officer once a collision incident occurs despite it not necessarily being his/her fault.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

JRoo: How did a $3 billion US Navy submarine hit an undersea mountain?

Like this...

blub, gurgle, *ping* *ping* THUDDDDDDD "What the f**k was that?"


The officers responsible.
smartcdn.prod.postmedia.digitalView Full Size

/lot of Asians on that boat
 
thehobbes
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: thehobbes: beezeltown: I'm surprised it doesn't happen more often. They're moving quickly and blindly, using only maps and compasses (GPS doesn't work and sonar gives away their position). Seafloor mapping is woefully inadequate.

They messed up bad enough the CO, XO, and COB all got yanked. 

This isn't normal.

One of two things, SOP to make sure it wasn't their mistake or they took risks they shouldn't have taken.


The second.
Seventh Fleet leadership "determined sound judgement, prudent decision-making and adherence to required procedures in navigation planning, watch team execution and risk management could have prevented the incident," according to the statement.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I would bet any amount of money China is building underwater mounds in the S China sea to screw with enemy subs.  They know where they built them but no one else does.


We'd see it happening via satellite.  Dredging/island building ships in the South China Sea doing something then leaving, and no new island created?  Yeah, we'd probably be wary of the area.

A better way to Fark with our subs would be to lay steel nets underwater, deep enough that surface traffic is unimpeded but subs would get tangled.  You could lay those relatively stealthily.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This sub has survived polar bears and now a mountain.

"In April 2003, Connecticut surfaced through the Arctic ice at the University of Washington's Applied Physics Laboratory Ice Station (APLIS). While there, she came under attack by a polar bear, which gnawed on her rudder for a while before disengaging."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dittybopper: thehobbes: beezeltown: I'm surprised it doesn't happen more often. They're moving quickly and blindly, using only maps and compasses (GPS doesn't work and sonar gives away their position). Seafloor mapping is woefully inadequate.

They messed up bad enough the CO, XO, and COB all got yanked. 

This isn't normal.

Actually, that is normal.


Yeah in the Navy there always has to be someone to take the blame.  Plus they could have been sacked for how they reacted afterwards not just the collision.
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

thehobbes: They messed up bad enough the CO, XO, and COB all got yanked. 

This isn't normal.


It is perfectly normal for the US Navy. A new ensign standing bridge watch runs aground while the Captain is sleeping in his quarters? CO is relieved. A steering casualty while conducting underway replenishment that results in a collision? Captain relieved.

It happens all the time.
 
theinsultabot9000
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: dittybopper: thehobbes: beezeltown: I'm surprised it doesn't happen more often. They're moving quickly and blindly, using only maps and compasses (GPS doesn't work and sonar gives away their position). Seafloor mapping is woefully inadequate.

They messed up bad enough the CO, XO, and COB all got yanked. 

This isn't normal.

Actually, that is normal.

Yeah in the Navy there always has to be someone to take the blame.  Plus they could have been sacked for how they reacted afterwards not just the collision.


Or they removed them from the position in order to assure the civies someone was punished and then quietly gave them orders to go recruiting for a couple years till the heat died down.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Looks like the Navy found them at fault
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

thehobbes: [Fark user image 839x462]

Looks like the Navy found them at fault


they always do.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The USS Connecticut is one of three Seawolf class submarines, it's true, sort of.

The USS Jimmy Carter is technically a Seawolf, but it's much bigger than the other two, being fitted with an additional section amidships in order to carry extra intelligence equipment, so it's not really an attack submarine (though it is fully armed).

So this actually reduces the number of operational Seawolf attack submarines in half, down to one, the USS Seawolf herself.

I mean, we still have 29 688 boats and 19 Virginia class boats, so it's not OMG THE SKY IS FALLING! but still.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Fireproof: beezeltown: I'm surprised it doesn't happen more often. They're moving quickly and blindly, using only maps and compasses (GPS doesn't work and sonar gives away their position). Seafloor mapping is woefully inadequate.

Yep, this one in particular wasn't charted.


I'dike to think that our knowledge of the sea floor got marginally better following this incident.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Seamounts don't make noises, nor do they return an echo, for the most part. Traveling in the shallow South China Sea is risky to use sonar of any power to avoid detection by near-by China ans Best Korea, but also risky in the uncharted bumps that flood the whole area.

/ Damned if ya do
// Damned if ya don't
/// And ya get retired when things don't go well, but retirement includes a bump up to Admiral in the package
//// and tax-free income, with a supplied residence on the navy base of yer choice. Tough call.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"I am a nuclear-powered American warship. Change course."
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Maybe they were trying to reenact the Red Route One scene from Hunt for Red October and screwed up?
 
stuffy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They were drag racing a Russia sub.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: thehobbes: [Fark user image 839x462]

Looks like the Navy found them at fault

they always do.


Yep.  They do.

And there is always a bit of second guessing going on.  Remember that the people who make admiral are the ones lucky enough to have never had one of their subordinates fark up like that.

Plus, there is a Catch 22 involved:  If it happens and you were deviating from the rules, you'll get punished for not obeying the rules.

If you were strictly following the rules, though, it's your fault for not using command judgement to know you should have deviated from the rules.

Navy doesn't fark around when it comes to multi-billion dollar equipment.  Not even if you have "Welcome Aboard" tattooed on your penis.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
theinsultabot9000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

stuffy: They were drag racing a Russia sub.


The only way a Russian sub would keep up would be if the seafood had attached hooks and was physically dragging it.

...then again, maybe that's what happened
 
dittybopper
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

stuffy: They were drag racing a Russia sub.


Some of my best memories were going to watch the submarine races..,
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"...which enables it to be fast but quiet, with none of the noise produced by a combustion engine."

Combustion engines underwater and CNN is worried about noise.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Our collective dumbing-down has hit the Navy hard last few years
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dittybopper: The USS Connecticut is one of three Seawolf class submarines, it's true, sort of.

The USS Jimmy Carter is technically a Seawolf, but it's much bigger than the other two, being fitted with an additional section amidships in order to carry extra intelligence equipment, so it's not really an attack submarine (though it is fully armed).

So this actually reduces the number of operational Seawolf attack submarines in half, down to one, the USS Seawolf herself.

I mean, we still have 29 688 boats and 19 Virginia class boats, so it's not OMG THE SKY IS FALLING! but still.


Still, farking up a $3 Billion sub isn't ideal.
 
oldweasel
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dittybopper: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: thehobbes: [Fark user image 839x462]

Looks like the Navy found them at fault

they always do.

Yep.  They do.

And there is always a bit of second guessing going on.  Remember that the people who make admiral are the ones lucky enough to have never had one of their subordinates fark up like that.

Plus, there is a Catch 22 involved:  If it happens and you were deviating from the rules, you'll get punished for not obeying the rules.

If you were strictly following the rules, though, it's your fault for not using command judgement to know you should have deviated from the rules.

Navy doesn't fark around when it comes to multi-billion dollar equipment.  Not even if you have "Welcome Aboard" tattooed on your penis.


Did my bedroom pictures leak to the internet again?
 
dittybopper
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mikeyworld: Seamounts don't make noises, nor do they return an echo, for the most part. Traveling in the shallow South China Sea is risky to use sonar of any power to avoid detection by near-by China ans Best Korea, but also risky in the uncharted bumps that flood the whole area.

/ Damned if ya do
// Damned if ya don't
/// And ya get retired when things don't go well, but retirement includes a bump up to Admiral in the package
//// and tax-free income, with a supplied residence on the navy base of yer choice. Tough call.


I don't think the DPRK navy operates in the South China Sea.  Too far away from home.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


First rule of government spending........Why build one when you can have two at twice the price!
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Mikeyworld: Seamounts don't make noises, nor do they return an echo, for the most part. Traveling in the shallow South China Sea is risky to use sonar of any power to avoid detection by near-by China ans Best Korea, but also risky in the uncharted bumps that flood the whole area.

/ Damned if ya do
// Damned if ya don't
/// And ya get retired when things don't go well, but retirement includes a bump up to Admiral in the package
//// and tax-free income, with a supplied residence on the navy base of yer choice. Tough call.

I don't think the DPRK navy operates in the South China Sea.  Too far away from home.


Ya never can tell with then sneaky turds. China operated 'trawlers' for decades...
 
nanim
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Worlds Largest Sub! Akula class called Typhoon
Youtube 7txT7yembTo
 
dittybopper
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: "...which enables it to be fast but quiet, with none of the noise produced by a combustion engine."

Combustion engines underwater and CNN is worried about noise.


That's actually a thing.   Some Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) do just that.

In some cases they have oxygen tanks to run a Diesel engine underwater without having to stick a snorkel up.  Some like the French MESMA system use oxygen and fuels to generate steam to run a turbine, and some use heat of combustion to run Stirling engines.

The only non-nuclear AIP I know of that doesn't use some form of combustion is fuel cells, which are the quietest naturally.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

oldweasel: dittybopper: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: thehobbes: [Fark user image 839x462]

Looks like the Navy found them at fault

they always do.

Yep.  They do.

And there is always a bit of second guessing going on.  Remember that the people who make admiral are the ones lucky enough to have never had one of their subordinates fark up like that.

Plus, there is a Catch 22 involved:  If it happens and you were deviating from the rules, you'll get punished for not obeying the rules.

If you were strictly following the rules, though, it's your fault for not using command judgement to know you should have deviated from the rules.

Navy doesn't fark around when it comes to multi-billion dollar equipment.  Not even if you have "Welcome Aboard" tattooed on your penis.

Did my bedroom pictures leak to the internet again?


Tom Dodge, is that you?
 
dittybopper
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mikeyworld: dittybopper: Mikeyworld: Seamounts don't make noises, nor do they return an echo, for the most part. Traveling in the shallow South China Sea is risky to use sonar of any power to avoid detection by near-by China ans Best Korea, but also risky in the uncharted bumps that flood the whole area.

/ Damned if ya do
// Damned if ya don't
/// And ya get retired when things don't go well, but retirement includes a bump up to Admiral in the package
//// and tax-free income, with a supplied residence on the navy base of yer choice. Tough call.

I don't think the DPRK navy operates in the South China Sea.  Too far away from home.

Ya never can tell with then sneaky turds. China operated 'trawlers' for decades...


Yeah, you can tell.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.