 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   Two Iowa high school students murdered their Spanish teacher in a sick and twisted plot   (usatoday.com) divider line
38
    More: Scary, High school, Iowa, Education, Des Moines, Iowa, search warrant, high school, high school students, Des Moines Register  
•       •       •

1359 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Nov 2021 at 9:35 AM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bad grades do not warrant offing the teacher, it means you are a poor student.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
this probably is not a school thing.
 
Make More Hinjews [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well, it's Iowa, they offed a Latina Spanish teacher and these two kids have the white-male-iest names in history, soooooooooo... Imma go with "stochastic terrorism" as likeliest motive.

fark everything.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I went out and did a little more reading from other sites. She was Hispanic and they say that was the motivating factor. And these numb nut kids posted all their intentions on the Internet prior to doing it and then bragged about it to friends. AND Miller talked to the police and admitted some involvement already.
 
Salmon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
She looks a bit like my French teacher but more Spanish.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Should we expect some sort of an inquisition?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Bad grades do not warrant offing the teacher, it means you are a poor student.


What would motivate you to say something so controversial and brave?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Goodale posted details about planning the killing and a possible motive on social media"

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


/except replace "videotaping" with "plotting on social media"
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
When you kill the Spanish teacher, it's "el muerte".

Or The Morty
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I know it's misspelled.
I just gabbed the image off the innertubes, and did not caption it myself.
 
Snort
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Two middle names makes a child a psychopath.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I didn't bother with the paywalled Useless Today.

So, the question is: Just because she's Hispanic or to avoid a failing grade?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: this probably is not a school thing.


I don't recall any murder classes either.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Bad grades do not warrant offing the teacher, it means you are a poor student.


The reich-wingnutters have been whining about being discriminated against for decades because they perform so poorly in political science, civics and ethics classes that somebody must be conspiring against them to make them look bad.

Because they can't possibly be wrong about anything.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Wow. I had some snarky comment but I just can't.
Kids are monsters. Sad story.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
No mention of the sick and twisted plot in the article.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Of course these criminal masterminds put details on their social media and kept the clothes with her blood on it. I didn't see why though so I am guessing bad grades or she hurt their feelings or some dumb other teenage think that was an end of the world event.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Willard Noble Chaiden Miller

A-holes like this are why I didn't get a middle name.  They took extra.  In the Army, I was Harry NMN Freakstorm.  All the other soldiers would point and laugh.   The general swung by and said "It that the NMN guy?  Ha ha!  Promote him to sergeant and then bust him down to PV2.  Ha ha!  Jeep drive!"
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
She looks 'bien" and "muy bonita" for 66.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: I didn't bother with the paywalled Useless Today.

So, the question is: Just because she's Hispanic or to avoid a failing grade?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "Goodale posted details about planning the killing and a possible motive on social media"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Make More Hinjews [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: She looks 'bien" and "muy bonita" for 66.


Like, still?  'Cause that would be impressive.

/ Hell

// Handbasket

/// One, please.
 
jso2897
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

talkertopc: No mention of the sick and twisted plot in the article.


Of course not.
Care to guess why?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding"

Really? Sounds like a British art critic.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: When you kill the Spanish teacher, it's "el muerte".

Or The Morty


Nothing like old, weird Dennis Quaid movies.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Kids have been doing that one since my day

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Posted in the right thread this time, but is there really a wrong thread for this?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

talkertopc: No mention of the sick and twisted plot in the article.


Or any of the other articles, or either of their complaints. It's curious.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: When you kill the Spanish teacher, it's "el muerte".

Or The Morty


Stanley Tucci and Fiona Shaw made that movie.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Harry Freakstorm: When you kill the Spanish teacher, it's "el muerte".

Or The Morty

Stanley Tucci and Fiona Shaw made that movie.


Seriously. That movie would've been unwatchable without them.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: vudukungfu: this probably is not a school thing.

I don't recall any murder classes either.


I think it's usually listed with the vocational education courses.
 
funzyr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What terrible parents they must have
 
Ty Webb
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "Goodale posted details about planning the killing and a possible motive on social media"

[Fark user image 420x315]

[Fark user image 320x218] [View Full Size image _x_]

/except replace "videotaping" with "plotting on social media"


The one on the left looks scared. Willard looks like he thinks he's going to get away with it. He's a white male in Iowa, so he might end up being correct.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: xxBirdMadGirlxx: Harry Freakstorm: When you kill the Spanish teacher, it's "el muerte".

Or The Morty

Stanley Tucci and Fiona Shaw made that movie.

Seriously. That movie would've been unwatchable without them.


I have to say, though, watching Tucci do Muerte in Undercover Blues and Khamel in The Pelican Brief back to back was more than a little surreal.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
These wacky kids and what they won't do for social media these days.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: FormlessOne: xxBirdMadGirlxx: Harry Freakstorm: When you kill the Spanish teacher, it's "el muerte".

Or The Morty

Stanley Tucci and Fiona Shaw made that movie.

Seriously. That movie would've been unwatchable without them.

I have to say, though, watching Tucci do Muerte in Undercover Blues and Khamel in The Pelican Brief back to back was more than a little surreal.


*hand outstretched dramatically* ACTING! THANK YOU!
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hope Iowa has the death penalty.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Why didn't they do it on Taco Tuesday?
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.