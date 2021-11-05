 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Pfizer hints at new drug that may end Covid deaths   (usatoday.com) divider line
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just a couple trillion more and they'll get it right.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pfizer says it prevents covid deaths.  I wonder, does it also prevent / lessen long-haul covid damage?

/that would be super
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Will the Covidiots take it?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

plecos: Will the Covidiots take it?


Oh hell no!

Not when there's still horsey paste to ingest!
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You still have to take it within three days of symptom onset. Lots of people try to ignore it and hope it goes away for like 2 weeks, then go straight to the hospital when they can't breathe.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

plecos: Will the Covidiots take it?


Yes, so then they can say "Vaccines don't matter".
 
Grubalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is that death protection rate of the current Pfizer vaccine?
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.  Still go get vaccinated.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Considering all the hospitalization and death is among antivaxxers who don't think it's real, this is way too short a window.

Although I guess even marginally better survival is more than no better.

Then again, die trash.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It cures Republicanism?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grubalo: What is that death protection rate of the current Pfizer vaccine?


Like 99.99%. Got my booster yesterday.
 
gyorg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The virologists on Twitter are super sploosh over this one.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a bonus, it confers priapism.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There really needs to be a, "only works in conjunction with the vaccine, with the last dose taken at least two weeks before the onset of symptoms."

I don't care that it's a bald faced lie.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: When given within five days of the onset of symptoms...


Considering the symptoms are wide and varied, and in some cases nonexistent, I'm not sure this is the cure-all they're hyping it to be. Especially considering most people dying at this point have refused to get a vaccine, they likely aren't going to see a doctor for a few days after getting the sniffles.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not going to help the antivaxxers much I think...Why? Since you have to take it before things get bad, many of these antivaxxers will just delude themselves that it's a cold until it's really bad, and at that point it may be too late.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: You still have to take it within three days of symptom onset. Lots of people try to ignore it and hope it goes away for like 2 weeks, then go straight to the hospital when they can't breathe.


TFA says 5 days.  Where did you come up with 3 days?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they didn't get their shots f*ck 'em.

Or let the skeevy hooker at the corner f*ck 'em.


/hey, skeevy is a word!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

plecos: Will the Covidiots take it?


Not when they find out it deletes the God gene, gives you the Mark of the Beast x 2 and allows Bill Gates to control your body and make you touch yourself like he's doing to me this very mom..
[CAT LIKE TYPING DETECTED]
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DRTFA: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: You still have to take it within three days of symptom onset. Lots of people try to ignore it and hope it goes away for like 2 weeks, then go straight to the hospital when they can't breathe.

TFA says 5 days.  Where did you come up with 3 days?


Username does not check out.
 
RevRor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republican will try to use it to de-worm horses
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DRTFA: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: You still have to take it within three days of symptom onset. Lots of people try to ignore it and hope it goes away for like 2 weeks, then go straight to the hospital when they can't breathe.

TFA says 5 days.  Where did you come up with 3 days?


Probably the recent Merck drug that has similar claims and is approved by some large body, not sure if FDA might be European
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Erm, what precisely is this Paxlovid molecule and what is the biochemical mechanism of antiviral action? Pfizer is just rolling on a wave of success and wants to keep the gravy train operable if they can be first out the door
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

plecos: Will the Covidiots take it?


Just keep the vaccines free and make these pills $10,000 per dose. Either they'll start getting jabbed or they'll start to see the benefits of universal health care.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

plecos: Will the Covidiots take it?


Yes, they are working on the marketing plan parallel to the drug development and testing.  It involves alternate drug names like qanonaquine and horsepasteron.  The ads will only run on social media and right wing media outlets and will slam their mainstream version of the drug, faucix.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DRTFA: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: You still have to take it within three days of symptom onset. Lots of people try to ignore it and hope it goes away for like 2 weeks, then go straight to the hospital when they can't breathe.

TFA says 5 days.  Where did you come up with 3 days?


From Pfizer's PR:

The scheduled interim analysis showed an 89% reduction in risk of COVID-19-related hospitalization or death from any cause compared to placebo in patients treated within three days of symptom onset (primary endpoint); 0.8% of patients who received PAXLOVID™ were hospitalized through Day 28 following randomization (3/389 hospitalized with no deaths), compared to 7.0% of patients who received placebo and were hospitalized or died (27/385 hospitalized with 7 subsequent deaths). The statistical significance of these results was high (p<0.0001). Similar reductions in COVID-19-related hospitalization or death were observed in patients treated within five days of symptom onset; 1.0% of patients who received PAXLOVID™ were hospitalized through Day 28 following randomization (6/607 hospitalized, with no deaths), compared to 6.7% of patients who received a placebo (41/612 hospitalized with 10 subsequent deaths), with high statistical significance (p<0.0001). In the overall study population through Day 28, no deaths were reported in patients who received PAXLOVID™ as compared to 10 (1.6%) deaths in patients who received placebo.

https://www.pfizer.com/news/press-rele​ase/press-release-detail/pfizers-novel​-covid-19-oral-antiviral-treatment-can​didate

So you're right, it's a similar outcome but slightly better to get treated w/in 3 days.
 
Puffy McBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bighairyguy: plecos: Will the Covidiots take it?

Yes, they are working on the marketing plan parallel to the drug development and testing.  It involves alternate drug names like qanonaquine and horsepasteron.  The ads will only run on social media and right wing media outlets and will slam their mainstream version of the drug, faucix.


Apparently , if you make it an apple flavored suppository, they eat that shiat up!
 
koinbahd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cheesehead_Dave: plecos: Will the Covidiots take it?

Just keep the vaccines free and make these pills $10,000 per dose. Either they'll start getting jabbed or they'll start to see the benefits of universal health care.


make it free for vaccinated people and $10k for unvaxxed
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally the truth about ivermectin!

/s
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess i wouldnt put it oast the insanity of anti vaxxers, but them suddenly trusting Pfizer is far from inevitable.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koinbahd: make it free for vaccinated people and $10k for unvaxxed


This right here.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apple is quietly pushing for 6G to roll out.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It has a BIG microchip in it with "666" right across the top + its only ingredient is Soros blood infused with late term aborted baby adrenochrome so don't take it evangelicals and q-nauts!
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: DRTFA: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: You still have to take it within three days of symptom onset. Lots of people try to ignore it and hope it goes away for like 2 weeks, then go straight to the hospital when they can't breathe.

TFA says 5 days.  Where did you come up with 3 days?

From Pfizer's PR:

The scheduled interim analysis showed an 89% reduction in risk of COVID-19-related hospitalization or death from any cause compared to placebo in patients treated within three days of symptom onset (primary endpoint); 0.8% of patients who received PAXLOVID™ were hospitalized through Day 28 following randomization (3/389 hospitalized with no deaths), compared to 7.0% of patients who received placebo and were hospitalized or died (27/385 hospitalized with 7 subsequent deaths). The statistical significance of these results was high (p<0.0001). Similar reductions in COVID-19-related hospitalization or death were observed in patients treated within five days of symptom onset; 1.0% of patients who received PAXLOVID™ were hospitalized through Day 28 following randomization (6/607 hospitalized, with no deaths), compared to 6.7% of patients who received a placebo (41/612 hospitalized with 10 subsequent deaths), with high statistical significance (p<0.0001). In the overall study population through Day 28, no deaths were reported in patients who received PAXLOVID™ as compared to 10 (1.6%) deaths in patients who received placebo.

https://www.pfizer.com/news/press-rele​ase/press-release-detail/pfizers-novel​-covid-19-oral-antiviral-treatment-can​didate

So you're right, it's a similar outcome but slightly better to get treated w/in 3 days.


Small sample size, but holy cow those results.  It's hard to argue with 0% of hospitalized died vs. 25% of hospitalized died, and that coming after a reduction in hospitalization rate.  Yes, it means getting the drugs on board within five days of symptoms, but it's getting easier and easier to find a reliable test and get the answers back quick.  If the rule of thumb becomes that anyone with a fever or cough gets a COVID test on the day they become symptomatic, you'll be able to save many more people who want to be saved.

As for the rest?  Meh.
 
jso2897
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So what does it do - raise the IQ by 30 points?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
prevented almost 90% of deaths from COVID-19 compared to a placebo, a Pfizer study found.

Wow that's pretty ruthless. Wonder how many people died cause they got the placebo instead of the real thing.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Publikwerks: It's not going to help the antivaxxers much I think...Why? Since you have to take it before things get bad, many of these antivaxxers will just delude themselves that it's a cold until it's really bad, and at that point it may be too late.


Excellent!
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Warthog: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: DRTFA: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: You still have to take it within three days of symptom onset. Lots of people try to ignore it and hope it goes away for like 2 weeks, then go straight to the hospital when they can't breathe.

TFA says 5 days.  Where did you come up with 3 days?

From Pfizer's PR:

The scheduled interim analysis showed an 89% reduction in risk of COVID-19-related hospitalization or death from any cause compared to placebo in patients treated within three days of symptom onset (primary endpoint); 0.8% of patients who received PAXLOVID™ were hospitalized through Day 28 following randomization (3/389 hospitalized with no deaths), compared to 7.0% of patients who received placebo and were hospitalized or died (27/385 hospitalized with 7 subsequent deaths). The statistical significance of these results was high (p<0.0001). Similar reductions in COVID-19-related hospitalization or death were observed in patients treated within five days of symptom onset; 1.0% of patients who received PAXLOVID™ were hospitalized through Day 28 following randomization (6/607 hospitalized, with no deaths), compared to 6.7% of patients who received a placebo (41/612 hospitalized with 10 subsequent deaths), with high statistical significance (p<0.0001). In the overall study population through Day 28, no deaths were reported in patients who received PAXLOVID™ as compared to 10 (1.6%) deaths in patients who received placebo.

https://www.pfizer.com/news/press-rele​ase/press-release-detail/pfizers-novel​-covid-19-oral-antiviral-treatment-can​didate

So you're right, it's a similar outcome but slightly better to get treated w/in 3 days.

Small sample size, but holy cow those results.  It's hard to argue with 0% of hospitalized died vs. 25% of hospitalized died, and that coming after a reduction in hospitalization rate.  Yes, it means getting the drugs on board within five days of symptoms, but it's getting easier and easier to find a reliable tes ...


Agreed. You want more treatment options, that's for sure.

I was listening to the Osterholm Update yesterday and he didn't sound very optimistic about the ability of vaccines to get us out of this, given what we're seeing around the world at the moment in highly vaccinated countries, so therapeutics are going to be huge going forward. This is a much better step than Merck's mutagenic pill, in my opinion.

https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/covid-19/p​o​dcasts-webinars/episode-76
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

plecos: Will the Covidiots take it?


No, they'd rather have mouse/human hybrid cells injected directly into their veins.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: It cures Republicanism?


It activates 6G reception.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So we are doing something akin to chemotherapy on the antiviral level while monetizing the fark out of it. The world needs preventative measures as opposed to making bucks off chronic conditions.
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
JamesLengel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Meaning deaths from their so-called vaccine.
 
Bruce the Deuce
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Pfizermectin.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There's only a slight chance of zombieism.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: plecos: Will the Covidiots take it?

Oh hell no!

Not when there's still horsey paste to ingest!


Reminds me of Arby's.
 
