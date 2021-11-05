 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   Turns out they weren't so intelligent after all
15
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So do they think they can take their very specific set of skills into the civilian world and have their salaries, benefits, and pension matched by an employer who is so small they don't fall under the mandate? Well until then, In-N-Out by me is hiring.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Can we assume that--like the rest of the population--most of them are Trumpers, and that purging them from the ranks will be a boon in the long run?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Goodbye Kremlin foothold.
You will NOT be missed.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Remember lining up for that Anthrax vaccine in 1990?  Oh, we were gonna give it to Say-Damn!  Aint no one gonna turn down a chance to personally bayonet Say-Damn in the chest by not taking an experimental Anthrax vaccine!   Missed getting to bayonet Say-Damn by about 800 miles one day.  Dang.  So close, right?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Only about 30-40 will actually lead.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Probably the same dumbasses who had to be warned to not stockpile hydroxychloroquin.

If you buy into adversarial memetics you shouldn't work anywhere near the IC.

I wouldn't trust you to scrub my toilet.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Maybe they already had it therefore no need  to.
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is this another "thousands could be fired!" And whenever the deadline is we hear "22 people were fired"?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: Can we assume that--like the rest of the population--most of them are Trumpers, and that purging them from the ranks will be a boon in the long run?


It will probably be a boon in the short run too. Just because someone is working at an agency doesn't mean they're helping.

And antivaxxers are probably a strict subset of obstructionist ass wipes.
 
farker99
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
No Republicants cared when Trump farked over the State Department leading to massive problems there. Now they are up in arms about others being dismissed/leaving? I'm unsuprised.
/oh right, Dems are in charge so it must be bad
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
These people eat dozens of questionable chemicals in their foods, shampoo/bathe with carcinogens, breathe polluted air, and take medications with harmful side effects...DAILY.   And THIS is where they draw the line?
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ray_Finkle: Is this another "thousands could be fired!" And whenever the deadline is we hear "22 people were fired"?


Yup. There are no "thousands" -  It's all narrative and bullshiat to appease the Trumpanzee scum.
The media really is fake news - just not the way you think it is.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

amigafin: These people eat dozens of questionable chemicals in their foods, shampoo/bathe with carcinogens, breathe polluted air, and take medications with harmful side effects...DAILY.   And THIS is where they draw the line?


But if you use marijuana, they'll gleefully SACRIFICE you.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ less than a minute ago  
How many times do we have to deal with this cop math?
 
