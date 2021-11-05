 Skip to content
(WHDH Boston)   Masshole student knocks out principal and classes for two days   (whdh.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They cancel classes when the principal's out? Probably not too smart to publicize that fact...
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was the return of Buddy Revell!!

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't that this week's TikTok challenge?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The day before the daughter knocked out the principal the mother threatened to knock out the principal. Hard to know where this all started.
 
ToughActinProlactin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lowell or Dorchester?

*clicks link*

Dorchester. Yeah, welp.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Principal:  She's your pal, not your ple.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ToughActinProlactin: Lowell or Dorchester?

*clicks link*

Dorchester. Yeah, welp.


If you'd been paying attention lately, Lawrence should have been the first guess.  I would have gone with Brockton next, but I don't know if I would have said 16 year old female student or principal unconscious.  This whole story is going to follow up with all the sh*t teachers put up with, the same week the newly elected Boston mayor promoted removing police from schools.  The local news cycle is going to suck.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: The day before the daughter knocked out the principal the mother threatened to knock out the principal. Hard to know where this all started.


Apples don't fall far from trees.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should absolutely be expelled and jailed, unless he's on the football team, in which case, he should be suspended for a day and be required to write a paper on why what he did was bad and why he received such a severe punishments.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: He should absolutely be expelled and jailed, unless he's on the football team, in which case, he should be suspended for a day and be required to write a paper on why what he did was bad and why he received such a severe punishments.


You mean she.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: He should absolutely be expelled and jailed, unless he's on the football team, in which case, he should be suspended for a day and be required to write a paper on why what he did was bad and why he received such a severe punishments.


Lol.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: He should absolutely be expelled and jailed, unless he's on the football team, in which case, he should be suspended for a day and be required to write a paper on why what he did was bad and why he received such a severe punishments.


Just when you thought you had made the wittiest post only to find out you've made an ass of yourself. I hate when that happens.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HailRobonia: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: He should absolutely be expelled and jailed, unless he's on the football team, in which case, he should be suspended for a day and be required to write a paper on why what he did was bad and why he received such a severe punishments.

You mean she.


Right, but she's a tough one and might be on the football team.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The assistant principal is apparently worthless.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That pricipal needs self-defense courses.  She should have caught that sayof.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ftfa: "She is facing charges of assault and battery on a person over age 60"

Now what she did was terrible, but I don't think punching a 60 year old should carry an extra penalty. I dealt poker for years, met a lot of old people, and learned that there's just as many old people that could benefit from a beating as there are young folk. Maybe more.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: He should absolutely be expelled and jailed, unless he's on the football team, in which case, he should be suspended for a day and be required to write a paper on why what he did was bad and why he received such a severe punishments.

You mean she.


You expect me to read the article before I post my trollish screed?

What website do you think we're on? Metafilter?
 
Buck Fiden
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: The assistant principal is apparently worthless.


Or set it a up?
 
EL EM
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The article stuck to what happened to the principal, but hinted at a wider array of "trouble". Closing the school could be an attempt to calm the situation.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: He should absolutely be expelled and jailed, unless he's on the football team, in which case, he should be suspended for a day and be required to write a paper on why what he did was bad and why he received such a severe punishments.


Username check out
 
Buck Fiden
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: HailRobonia: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: He should absolutely be expelled and jailed, unless he's on the football team, in which case, he should be suspended for a day and be required to write a paper on why what he did was bad and why he received such a severe punishments.

You mean she.

You expect me to read the article before I post my trollish screed?

What website do you think we're on? Metafilter?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Expulsion.  And some kind of writ or restraining order against ever setting foot on that campus again.

We're done.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: You expect me to read the article before I post my trollish screed?

What website do you think we're on? Metafilter?


If only all the world was like Daily Mail where the bullet points were listed 3 times and hopefully had something to do with the actual article
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Buck Fiden: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: HailRobonia: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: He should absolutely be expelled and jailed, unless he's on the football team, in which case, he should be suspended for a day and be required to write a paper on why what he did was bad and why he received such a severe punishments.

You mean she.

You expect me to read the article before I post my trollish screed?

What website do you think we're on? Metafilter?

[Fark user image 425x516]


Okay, that's a good response. Well done.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: You expect me to read the article before I post my trollish screed?

What website do you think we're on? Metafilter?

If only all the world was like Daily Mail where the bullet points were listed 3 times and hopefully had something to do with the actual article


Umm........
 
sophus_tree
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: HailRobonia: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: He should absolutely be expelled and jailed, unless he's on the football team, in which case, he should be suspended for a day and be required to write a paper on why what he did was bad and why he received such a severe punishments.

You mean she.

You expect me to read the article before I post my trollish screed?

What website do you think we're on? Metafilter?


Welcome to my Ignore list
 
amb
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
DNRTA, but my guess was they drove on the shoulder to pass on the right. Stupid I93 with that shoulder lane during rush hour, makes them think that all shoulders are lanes. Can't remember if an of the other highways did that.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: thehellisthis: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: You expect me to read the article before I post my trollish screed?

What website do you think we're on? Metafilter?

If only all the world was like Daily Mail where the bullet points were listed 3 times and hopefully had something to do with the actual article

Umm........


They still have a batting average above fark comments.
 
