(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Hey, wait a minute, at this latitude the corpse flower isn't supposed to be blooming now   (kiro7.com)
    News Staff, Leo White, Jess Robbins  
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Located near the low bridge, the medical examiner recovered the body around 3 p.m."

They may call it "the low bridge," but we all know that there can only be one...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't this an episode of "Sherlock"?
 
Tenga
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it a local?
 
guestguy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The body of a woman was found at the Seattle arboretum on Thursday, according to Seattle police.

Do they suspect trowel play?

....

I'll leave now.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
what good is in putting out a story so short on detail?  every nervous mother in the PNW is climbing the walls while every adult daughter who just wanted ONE long weekend away JUST ONCE without having to leave Mom an itinerary, is going to hear about it for the next decade:

i called and i texted and you didn't answer and you always carry your phone and i know you always carry your phone how could you ignore your own mother like that i was worried sick not that you care you just jet off without a word to anyone and here i am stuck at home and i called your office and they said you didn't come in and what was i supposed to make of that you didn't leave any information or tell anyone where you were going and then you don't answer your phone?! for all i knew you could've been in the back of a van or bleeding in an alley somewhere and it would kill me just kill me all i want in life is for you to be safe and happy and you don't even have the consideration to tell me when you're going off on a trip for a whole four days to god knows where, no one knew where, that's exactly what kidnappers look for is a woman alone and i know you would never think to take me with you on a weekend trip, no i'm just your mother, but you could at least take a friend along it's just common sense i swear the way you act sometimes it's just so thoughtless and you know i don't like to complain, but you are literally killing your poor mother.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
rainbowbutter:

Being the b00bies is vitally important to news organizations.
 
guestguy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: rainbowbutter:

Being the b00bies is vitally important to news organizations.


Boobies do grab and hold my attention...
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You know the world has gone to shiat when an arboretum is a crime scene.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
