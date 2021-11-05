 Skip to content
 
(Global News (Canada))   "I took some horse paste so I'm feeling better" said COVID denier and flat earther before winning a Herman Cain award   (globalnews.ca) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In a recent livestreamed video, Parhar reported feeling ill with a variety of symptoms, including fatigue, chills and a cough, which he said was "not CONVID (sic) because CONVID (sic) doesn't exist."

west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Outspoken flat earther and covid denier"
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have flat Earth conferences? Do people come from across the world?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tanqueray: They have flat Earth conferences? Do people come from across the world?


common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He took a hoax medicine he thought was real for a real disease he thought was a hoax, but if he thought the disease was a hoax, then why did he take what he thought was real medicine for it?

Logic is a four-letter word to these people.
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: He took a hoax medicine he thought was real for a real disease he thought was a hoax, but if he thought the disease was a hoax, then why did he take what he thought was real medicine for it?

Logic is a four-letter word to these people.


He was a parasite. He looked up "what cures parasites" on Google and the stuff that happened after that's pretty obvious.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: He took a hoax medicine he thought was real for a real disease he thought was a hoax, but if he thought the disease was a hoax, then why did he take what he thought was real medicine for it?

Logic is a four-letter word to these people.


Agreed.  My favorite trumpanzee says it's not a separate thing, it's just a really bad flu or cold that becomes pneumonia.  Ok, then why don't all the usual steps work?  You know, like bed rest, plenty of fluids, Robitussin for cough, Nyquil to sleep, etc.  Uh, uh, uh, they wait too long to start on the antibiotics.  You don't take antibiotics until you cough up green crud, and they are too sick to cough and are drowning in their own fluids, not to mention the kidney failure, the body inflammation, etc.  Uh, uh, I'm not a doctor, they need to see the doctor.  And when they do, the doctor tells them it's covid and then?  Uh, uh, that's just another name for uh, uh, uh . . .

And this is why you are getting those shots in your arm, stop arguing with me.  Until you can beat me at logic puzzles, you will do what I say.

This has been the most exhausting two years.  I thought watching the previous administration was frustrating and exhausting, but damn, that was mere training for these years.
 
scalpod
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: "Outspoken flat earther and covid denier"


Thankfully, due to COVID (and not the Earth actually being flat and thus, completely uninhabitable), their death might bring about the opportunity for someone to actually LEARN SOMETHING - though I doubt it.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Tanqueray: They have flat Earth conferences? Do people come from across the world?
Is that real?  I don't even care anymore.  The whole world is a  meme.  At least it's funnier that way.
 
scalpod
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Tanqueray: They have flat Earth conferences? Do people come from across the world?


I'm sure if you were to ask them they'd be more likely to say they came from "across" the world than "around" the world.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

scalpod: west.la.lawyer: "Outspoken flat earther and covid denier"

Thankfully, due to COVID (and not the Earth actually being flat and thus, completely uninhabitable), their death might bring about the opportunity for someone to actually LEARN SOMETHING - though I doubt it.


not so far
 
scalpod
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Actually, I'm not sure of that at all. Chances are they'd use the phrase 'around the world' without even thinking twice about it. Which actually says more about human linguistics and behavioral patterns than the actual geometric shape of the planet... But who care about that?
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Another secret liberal crisis actor playing the long game to make conservative scienticicery look bad.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tanqueray: They have flat Earth conferences? Do people come from across the world?


Obviously, they cannot come from around the world.

I'm glad he didn't die of convid, COVID is scary enough. Funny he said it doesn't exist yet took horse paste for it and told people the heat in his studio would kill it. That's a whole lot of stupid in one person. Good riddance!
 
scalpod
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Another secret liberal crisis actor playing the long game to make conservative scienticicery look bad.


Ikr? They're so awful making all the murderers look bad... Tsk tsk tsk
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

OhioUGrad: Tanqueray: They have flat Earth conferences? Do people come from across the world?

Obviously, they cannot come from around the world.

I'm glad he didn't die of convid, COVID is scary enough. Funny he said it doesn't exist yet took horse paste for it and told people the heat in his studio would kill it. That's a whole lot of stupid in one person. Good riddance!


If I can chase peas around my dinner plate then people can come from around a flat world. I'm not a flat-earther, I'm much worse, I'm a pedant.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cryinoutloud: Gordon Bennett: Tanqueray: They have flat Earth conferences? Do people come from across the world?
Is that real?  I don't even care anymore.  The whole world is a  meme.  At least it's funnier that way.


