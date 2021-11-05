 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Mom, I got a letter from a university offering me a scholarship. Oh never mind, it just says a deadly parasite burrowed into my feet, got into my bloodstream, then my lungs, then I coughed it up and swallowed it and it could live in me for decades   (theguardian.com) divider line
20
    More: Scary, Septic tank, Intestinal parasite, Wastewater, Septic drain field, Sewage treatment, Parasites, Rancho Vista, Sewage  
•       •       •

918 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Nov 2021 at 6:30 AM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Finally ivermectin's legit time to shine.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A tale old as time...
 
bluejeansonfire [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Don't. Walk. Barefoot.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
FTA: Strongyloides (pronounced stron-ji-LOY-dees)

That's not controversial at all.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: Don't. Walk. Barefoot.


It's Texas. Soon, the women there won't be able to wear shoes legally.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well that's sh*tty.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: bluejeansonfire: Don't. Walk. Barefoot.

It's Texas. Soon, the women there won't be able to wear shoes legally.


And they'll always be in the kitchen.
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: Finally ivermectin's legit time to shine.


Yeah, it attacks things with a nervous system. It doesn't hurt mammal brains (at least, not at sane dosages) because they have a blood-brain barrier. Parasites don't have that protection.

COVID is safe from ivermectin because it's a farking virus with no nervous system at all.
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"...they can burrow through the skin of a person walking barefoot, entering the bloodstream, then the lungs, and ascend the windpipe, where they are coughed up and then swallowed."
Say what you will about parasites, but this is a superb example of evolutionary specification.
This thing wants in.
 
yms
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Deadly burrowing parasite my ass.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Eh deworm yourself yearly if you are that worried. Just takes two doses of ivermectin separated by a week or so (too lazy to look it up) pretty much the same as for livestock.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: Finally ivermectin's legit time to shine.


Except now it'll be a libby plot to brainwash the Real American public, and the real cure for these parasites would be Ricin or something.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

McGrits: FTA: Strongyloides (pronounced stron-ji-LOY-dees)

That's not controversial at all.


It's stron-ji-LOY-dees, not stron-ji-loy-DEES.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

yms: Deadly burrowing parasite my ass.


yes, we're aware that your ass is a deadly burrowing parasite.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: Finally ivermectin's legit time to shine.


If you can manage to tear some away from the covidiots.
 
aremmes
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: McGrits: FTA: Strongyloides (pronounced stron-ji-LOY-dees)

That's not controversial at all.

It's stron-ji-LOY-dees, not stron-ji-loy-DEES.


NUTS!
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hookworm was identified as a cause for southerners, especially rural, to grow up smaller and weaker than their stock would suggest. I think it was the Rockefeller foundation that headed a program of identifying and curing hookworm amongst school children in problem areas.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yikes. Well I suppose it's time to sheath my easily penetratable feet in Keds before I go roaming in the sewage floodplains of El Paso again
cdc.govView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 minute ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

They were all in love with dying, they were doing it in Texas
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.