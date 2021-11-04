 Skip to content
 
Cervid-19
    Followup, Influenza, wild deer, Deer, Elk, White-tailed deer, SARS-CoV-2, Preliminary research, Infection  
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You mean I have to stop kissing dear now!?
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
*deer
 
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: You mean I have to stop kissing deer now!?


One end is more problematic than the other.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are way too many of those things right now and they are overdue for a plague.
 
Daer21
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have the furries been ducking the deer again?
 
rue_in_winter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: There are way too many of those things right now and they are overdue for a plague.


THIS.

This is what wolves are for.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farking antler-vaxers.
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh deer...
 
NoGods
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rue_in_winter: Gyrfalcon: There are way too many of those things right now and they are overdue for a plague.

THIS.

This is what wolves are for.


We'll, chronic wasting disease is a deer plaque that is spreading in many states. Locally, ending up in my freezer is a problem they have to deal with. I got this once last weekend.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NoGods
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once= one.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NoGods: rue_in_winter: Gyrfalcon: There are way too many of those things right now and they are overdue for a plague.

THIS.

This is what wolves are for.

We'll, chronic wasting disease is a deer plaque that is spreading in many states. Locally, ending up in my freezer is a problem they have to deal with. I got this once last weekend.
[Fark user image image 425x318]


Wow. Lucky you got him before he shot you with that rifle of his.
 
hoohoodilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Khris Middleton is our. Can Giannis be far behind?
 
hoohoodilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Out
 
maddermaxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ermegerd, cervid 19.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NoGods: rue_in_winter: Gyrfalcon: There are way too many of those things right now and they are overdue for a plague.

THIS.

This is what wolves are for.

We'll, chronic wasting disease is a deer plaque that is spreading in many states. Locally, ending up in my freezer is a problem they have to deal with. I got this once last weekend.
[Fark user image image 425x318]


Maybe if they brushed dem teefers, they wouldn't get plaque.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

rue_in_winter: Gyrfalcon: There are way too many of those things right now and they are overdue for a plague.

THIS.

This is what wolves are for.


Yeah, but rednecks gotta kill'em for reasons.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hopefully it doesn't mutate in deer in some fearsome way then returns to the human populace. That's probably what will happen in this time line.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: There are way too many of those things right now and they are overdue for a plague.


It's almost like we exterminated most of their natural predators or something! I mean, sure, we could have just gotten farmers/ranchers to build better fences, but that would have taken more effort.
 
rue_in_winter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: rue_in_winter: Gyrfalcon: There are way too many of those things right now and they are overdue for a plague.

THIS.

This is what wolves are for.

Yeah, but rednecks gotta kill'em for reasons.


Ranchers lobbying and their propaganda to support their position.

Because using livestock guardian dogs like was done to keep wolves away for literal millennia with great success is too much damn effort.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NoGods: rue_in_winter: Gyrfalcon: There are way too many of those things right now and they are overdue for a plague.

THIS.

This is what wolves are for.

We'll, chronic wasting disease is a deer plaque that is spreading in many states. Locally, ending up in my freezer is a problem they have to deal with. I got this once last weekend.
[Fark user image 425x318]


You killed a harmless animal with a high-powered rifle and scope. Add some fishing with dynamite and you have the complete sportsman weekend.
 
DemonEater
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
HOW is it jumping to deer like this?

We know from studies that transmission outdoors is quite difficult.  Something like 0.1% of all transmission.

We also know that wild deer and humans don't exactly get close to each other very much, and if they do, it's because the human is probably about to eat the deer.

So how the hell is it jumping from humans to deer multiple times?
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

rue_in_winter: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: rue_in_winter: Gyrfalcon: There are way too many of those things right now and they are overdue for a plague.

THIS.

This is what wolves are for.

Yeah, but rednecks gotta kill'em for reasons.

Ranchers lobbying and their propaganda to support their position.

Because using livestock guardian dogs like was done to keep wolves away for literal millennia with great success is too much damn effort.


Donkeys or llamas would also work, as both are very aggressive towards anything canine. But yeah, we've bred big-ass dogs for exactly that purpose for quite a while.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

DemonEater: HOW is it jumping to deer like this?

We know from studies that transmission outdoors is quite difficult.  Something like 0.1% of all transmission.

We also know that wild deer and humans don't exactly get close to each other very much, and if they do, it's because the human is probably about to eat the deer.

So how the hell is it jumping from humans to deer multiple times?


It's jumped to other animals before, too. I know the National Zoo in DC recently had an outbreak of COVID among its big cats, for example.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NotCodger: NoGods: rue_in_winter: Gyrfalcon: There are way too many of those things right now and they are overdue for a plague.

THIS.

This is what wolves are for.

We'll, chronic wasting disease is a deer plaque that is spreading in many states. Locally, ending up in my freezer is a problem they have to deal with. I got this once last weekend.
[Fark user image 425x318]

You killed a harmless animal


You don't know much about deer, or nature in general, do ya?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

DemonEater: HOW is it jumping to deer like this?

We know from studies that transmission outdoors is quite difficult.  Something like 0.1% of all transmission.

We also know that wild deer and humans don't exactly get close to each other very much, and if they do, it's because the human is probably about to eat the deer.

So how the hell is it jumping from humans to deer multiple times?


media.gettyimages.comView Full Size



i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Thankfully, spreading uncontrollably in a new species will not never at all produce new and improved mutations that may jump back to human hosts. I got a feeling we're nowhere near the end of this mess. We may not be anywhere near the middle of it.
 
rue_in_winter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

LordJiro: rue_in_winter: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: rue_in_winter: Gyrfalcon: There are way too many of those things right now and they are overdue for a plague.

THIS.

This is what wolves are for.

Yeah, but rednecks gotta kill'em for reasons.

Ranchers lobbying and their propaganda to support their position.

Because using livestock guardian dogs like was done to keep wolves away for literal millennia with great success is too much damn effort.

Donkeys or llamas would also work, as both are very aggressive towards anything canine. But yeah, we've bred big-ass dogs for exactly that purpose for quite a while.


I was reading about herding donkeys, they're neat. Definitely keep foxes away from the sheep, with extreme prejudice. I hadn't heard about the llamas, but it makes sense.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: NotCodger: NoGods: rue_in_winter: Gyrfalcon: There are way too many of those things right now and they are overdue for a plague.

THIS.

This is what wolves are for.

We'll, chronic wasting disease is a deer plaque that is spreading in many states. Locally, ending up in my freezer is a problem they have to deal with. I got this once last weekend.
[Fark user image 425x318]

You killed a harmless animal

You don't know much about deer, or nature in general, do ya?


It's not complicated, much like the need of hunters to try (and fail) to justify what they do. "We're really helping out nature". Bullshiat.
 
