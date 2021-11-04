 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   Man Allegedly Killed Father-in-Law With Leaf Blower During Argument About Pig. Word jumble or actual headline? You decide   (msn.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Murder, Crime, Homicide, William Greathouse, obvious indention, rate of crime, Violence, small open laceration  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I am at a loss for words. We need to get some cameras to Looneyville and make some documentaries, if this is real.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A man in Looneyville

Subby, you buried the lead.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Didn't the son-in-law have a electric carving knife?
 
AquaTatanka [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A disagreement about a pig also started that whole Hatfield v McCoy thing.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: A disagreement about a pig also started that whole Hatfield v McCoy thing.


Pigs are serious business.
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
NeedlesslyCanadian
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Father-in-law should've pre-emptively killed son-in-law for using a leafblower.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NeedlesslyCanadian: Father-in-law should've pre-emptively killed son-in-law for using a leafblower.


Came here to say this. To waste fuel or power to remove perfectly harmless and pretty leaves, and making a F*CKING SH*ITLOAD OF NOISE DOING IT, is fantastically enraging in its pointlessness.

Learn to use a f*cking rake.
 
jtown
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A pig like that you don't eat all at once.
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Helpful image of what a Looneyville pig may look like.

Bugerz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

aagrajag: NeedlesslyCanadian: Father-in-law should've pre-emptively killed son-in-law for using a leafblower.

Came here to say this. To waste fuel or power to remove perfectly harmless and pretty leaves, and making a F*CKING SH*ITLOAD OF NOISE DOING IT, is fantastically enraging in its pointlessness.

Learn to use a f*cking rake.


I just set my lawnmower to mulch. Chops the leaves up and I only spend an hour over fall whacking leaves.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bugerz: aagrajag: NeedlesslyCanadian: Father-in-law should've pre-emptively killed son-in-law for using a leafblower.

Came here to say this. To waste fuel or power to remove perfectly harmless and pretty leaves, and making a F*CKING SH*ITLOAD OF NOISE DOING IT, is fantastically enraging in its pointlessness.

Learn to use a f*cking rake.

I just set my lawnmower to mulch. Chops the leaves up and I only spend an hour over fall whacking leaves.


I have an almost-neurotic hatred for noisy power tools, but that seems quite reasonable.
 
