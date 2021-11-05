 Skip to content
 
(CBC)   Alcohol and cannabis sales higher than normal in Canada during pandemic, according to study by Institut N.-K.-Clouseau   (cbc.ca) divider line
foo monkey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My lockdown project was making shelf-stable cannabis gummies. I never quite, um, what?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Was Noshi Tsherlok unavailable?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So during a period where it became far more obvious than ever in living memory, beyond any doubt or argument, that your life is worth far less than someone elses' profits, people chose to dull their senses and sensibilities however they legally could (and prob quite a few illegally).

My shocked face is still at the dry-cleaners.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
