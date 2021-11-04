 Skip to content
 
(Phoenix New Times)   Step 1: call Mesa PD for help getting man to hospital for mental health crisis. Step 2: Mesa PD says "no". Steps 3-8: Beanbag gun, tear gas, stun grenade, beanbag again, K9 bite, and taser. Step 9: "Okay, *now* we'll take him to the hospital"   (phoenixnewtimes.com)
31
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Those guys really love to give the mentally ill a beating.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And this is only the scummy crap we're hearing about.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Listen, we'd love to help, but we got quotas, and your man, he's NOT going to get us to log time with all the crap we bought when the budget was flush. If we don't use this stuff, we're not going to be able to pad the sucker out more so that my brother-in-law can sell us some discounted tasers and let me pocket the difference. Daddy has a Man-Cave to trick out, and Sleepy Jake over there needs a place to crash when he gets a few too many Löwenbräus in him."
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You've got a problem so you call the cops.

Now you've got two problems.

/there are two kinds of cops. there are dirty cops and cops who cover for dirty cops. which are you, always lurking fark pigs?
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Take away their guns and this shiat solves itself. Works for the country we came from.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
When you're a hammer...
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sometimes there are two sides in a police encounter, and the police need to be given the benefit of the doubt.

This is not one of those times.  Get ready to open the checkbook, City of Mesa.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Defund the police, and give the money to EMS and mental health workers.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
To err is human.  To really foul things up requires a computer.  But if what you want is a total shiatshow, call the police.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Good job it wasn't Black Mesa.

/kicks himself out
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Those guys really love to give the mentally ill a beating.


When a police officer leaves their house each day, they're hoping they get to beat someone up or shoot someone, or at least shoot a dog that day. If they get home, without having done those things that day, it's very sad for them.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Mesa PD?  Dissa Ja Jar!  Halp!  Meesa haffa twenty dolla billl anna da clerk say issa counterfeit!

"Stay there, sir.  We're sending someone to stand on your neck"

Dassa what dey always do!  Police-a-men, convention goers!
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Good job it wasn't Black Mesa.

/kicks himself out


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bugerz
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just another reason that my local PD has a response unit for these kinds of problems. I'd probably be a corpse after last month during a dissociation episode I apparently came out of the house with a knife. Don't worry, the knife wasn't hurt, only my arms.
 
guestguy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Police officers are not equipped to deal with the mentally ill...they only see a threat, not someone in need of help.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Call the police in a crisis... now you have two crises.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bathtub Cynic: Take away their guns and this shiat solves itself. Works for the country we came from.


We can't stop people from keeping guns in their home despite having a mentally ill spouse. I'd say we're pretty far from unarmed cops.

Police shouldn't be responding to these kinds of calls. It's like sending them alone to a house fire. "I mean...I have these bean bags...fark, that didn't work."
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

king of vegas: uttertosh: Good job it wasn't Black Mesa.

/kicks himself out

[Fark user image image 422x750]


He can team up with Officer Shumway, start a bouillabaseball team.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bathtub Cynic: Take away their guns and this shiat solves itself. Works for the country we came from.


Maybe yours. But, mine? Weed and prostitution legalized.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bugerz: Just another reason that my local PD has a response unit for these kinds of problems. I'd probably be a corpse after last month during a dissociation episode I apparently came out of the house with a knife. Don't worry, the knife wasn't hurt, only my arms.


Thank you for sharing that, truly.  Would you be willing to expand on how the cops handled it, and whether you thought it was reasonable?  I'm guessing that with a knife, they're going to have to use some degree of force, but were they proportional with it?
 
haknudsen
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I worked in crisis intervention for Maricopa County in the 2000s.  Mesa loves, loves, loves to dispatch SWAT and they never let us even talk to the person in crisis until they had done their heroics.  Then if no one was shot we got to take them to the psych eval center.
 
Bugerz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Warthog: Bugerz: Just another reason that my local PD has a response unit for these kinds of problems. I'd probably be a corpse after last month during a dissociation episode I apparently came out of the house with a knife. Don't worry, the knife wasn't hurt, only my arms.

Thank you for sharing that, truly.  Would you be willing to expand on how the cops handled it, and whether you thought it was reasonable?  I'm guessing that with a knife, they're going to have to use some degree of force, but were they proportional with it?


They have a mental health expert that responds with the cops. The mental health expert talks you down then you're usually escorted and strapped into the gurney once compliant. The cops stand back unless the expert looks to be in danger, and as I was sitting in a chair when I came out and not making moves towards the expert the cops never left the edge of the yard.

Or so I'm told as I don't personally remember any of it. It's sort of not fun going to the bathroom in the middle of the night and finding yourself 2 blocks away in your boxers hunting for wires trying to spy on you in the ground in your sleepwear.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If you have a problem, and you call the police, you now have two problems.
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Defund the Police!
 
buntz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

king of vegas: uttertosh: Good job it wasn't Black Mesa.

/kicks himself out

[Fark user image image 422x750]


Ha ha, fat chance
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bugerz: Warthog: Bugerz: Just another reason that my local PD has a response unit for these kinds of problems. I'd probably be a corpse after last month during a dissociation episode I apparently came out of the house with a knife. Don't worry, the knife wasn't hurt, only my arms.

Thank you for sharing that, truly.  Would you be willing to expand on how the cops handled it, and whether you thought it was reasonable?  I'm guessing that with a knife, they're going to have to use some degree of force, but were they proportional with it?

They have a mental health expert that responds with the cops. The mental health expert talks you down then you're usually escorted and strapped into the gurney once compliant. The cops stand back unless the expert looks to be in danger, and as I was sitting in a chair when I came out and not making moves towards the expert the cops never left the edge of the yard.

Or so I'm told as I don't personally remember any of it. It's sort of not fun going to the bathroom in the middle of the night and finding yourself 2 blocks away in your boxers hunting for wires trying to spy on you in the ground in your sleepwear.


Dude. Glad it worked out for everyone, that sounds wretched.
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The specific delusions determine the outcome, if only he had claimed Trump was the living Christ instead of himself this would've ended quite differently.
The cops would've been gentle and compassionate, shared a donut with him and left him be then went and sicced the K9 on the woman over at the Walmart for filing frivolous reports.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

guestguy: Police officers are not equipped to deal with the mentally ill...they only see a threat, not someone in need of help.


True that, and sad on a couple of levels.  First being that there aren't separate teams to deal with situations that clearly aren't criminal, and second that the only way police are taught to deal with difficult situations is to use weapons.
 
Sachlpch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They have to make use of that military surplus equipment they have somehow.
 
guestguy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

elaw: guestguy: Police officers are not equipped to deal with the mentally ill...they only see a threat, not someone in need of help.

True that, and sad on a couple of levels.  First being that there aren't separate teams to deal with situations that clearly aren't criminal, and second that the only way police are taught to deal with difficult situations is to use weapons.


Agreed.  Mental health counselors should be on staff in every major police department, and should be in the field with officers during situations like this.
 
SocratesNutz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Just calling the police for "help" clearly demonstrates that you have a mental health issue.
 
