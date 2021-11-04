 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   'Trial of former hospital electrician is believed to be worst case of necrophilia in British legal history'... wait - there's a best case?   (theguardian.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Don't kink-shame, subby.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
What a relief to be the previous worst case necrophiliac.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I used to be into sado bestial necrophilia. But I realised I was just beating a dead horse.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Even worse than the tabloids farking the late Princess Di?
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, yes. It's Britain, so the best case involves Yakety Sax.
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*reads headline*  Wait, I thought he was dead. Didn't everything come out after he died?

*clicks link* Oh. Totally different disgusting British dude.
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's f*cking cold, dude.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let he who has never just felt like cracking Open a cold one throw the first stone

/goes full Shirley Jackson
//cause, eww
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Electrician playing Bride of Frankenstein with the customers?
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yes, there's a best case.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
An electrician who admitted murdering two women in 1987 also sexually attacked scores of corpses in a hospital mortuary in the worst offending of its kind in British legal history, prosecutors say.

Electrician:

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
