(SoraNews24)   Basically, it is just gambling now   (soranews24.com)
11
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lucky box is Subby's mom's nickname.
/just getting that out of the way
//and I needed a crowbar to pull out, too.
///cost 60 yen.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, it is.
 
rue_in_winter
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ahh, like the machines in Yakuza 0.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I thought Congress outlawed loot boxes.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Why gamble when you can just get the used panties you richly deserve?
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
A mini version of storage wars?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Looks like stuff I a fella could practice onanism with.

CSB Time:

In my youth I worked at a grocery store, and one of my jobs was to stock the vending machine outside with our generic soda (some of you call it "pop", and should feel bad about that). I had 2 regular cola hoppers, 1 diet, and the rest were all fruit flavors. Except for the last hopper. That one was always empty because we didn't have a card insert for the button. So it always had that sad little neon light indicating it was empty.

So one day I had the bright idea to just write "MYSTERY!" on a piece of paper with a bunch of question marks. Then I filled it with mostly left over diet soda we couldn't get rid of, as well as the extras from the rest of the flavors randomly placed into the mix.

My boss was not happy about this, nor was the store director. Until they realized all the profits it brought in, and the ability we had to finally get rid off all that excess diet soda. Right ight after the first cola ran out, the mystery one was always next. We'd still have some flavors that would be left over, but no matter what the mystery selection always ran out no matter what time of year it was.
 
Esc7
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

That's fascinating.

People love their gambling.
 
SpaceBison [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What mysteries are contained inside? Could it be creamed corn? Green Beans? Maybe even Ravioli? Only the can opener will reveal.

shermanscrossing.spacebison.comView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Plenty of YouTube videos unboxing these things.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SpaceBison: What mysteries are contained inside?


I'm guessing nothing good.

/peas.
 
