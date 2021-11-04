 Skip to content
 
(Guardian) Usually in the woods - but not always
11
Billy Liar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I can't say what I'd do if I crossed paths with a marzipan bear.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They usually just want to cuddle.

shop.bobo-bear.comView Full Size
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Is the bear Catholic?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Why the fark is she counting the bears teeth in a life or death situation!!!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Why the fark is she counting the bears teeth in a life or death situation!!!


Obviously checking the veracity of her horoscope.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Pestifer: Is the bear Catholic?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Why the fark is she counting the bears teeth in a life or death situation!!!


She the Italian version of Little Red Riding Hood
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If the Pope shiats in the woods and no one is there to hear it does a rabbit have problems with shiat sticking to its fur?
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: jaivirtualcard: Why the fark is she counting the bears teeth in a life or death situation!!!

Obviously checking the veracity of her horoscope.


Ursa Major?
More like Major Anus!

/sorry... (._.)
 
Fano
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oh bother
 
bobbiepaws
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They mostly come at night...mostly
 
