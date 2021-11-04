 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox5 DC)   Zebra posse asked to stand back and stand by   (fox5dc.com) divider line
5
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

277 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Nov 2021 at 11:20 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Part of me will be heartbroken when they are finally caught, but it's getting cold around here and I'm not sure they'll make it through the winter without shelter.

Kudos to Maryland, though. If there were wild zebras on the loose in the DC area Virginia would be on my shortlist, not Maryland.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Are they Proud Boys?

/stand back and standby
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"For our zebras they're pretty cold hearty. I think it's mostly from what they're acclimated to. At our zoo we give them access outside as long as it's above freezing. They have an option to come into a heated area but most choose to stay outdoors," Grimm said.

Riiiiiiiiiiiiiiiight.
A zebra died at DC's National Zoo (and another at its Virginia facility) a few years ago because of the cold (and both barns even had heaters). Zebras don't do well in the cold.

From the paywalled Washington Post article:

Hoage said the zoo's three newest zebras had a special barn for winter shelter that was equipped with long, electric heat panels that the animals could snuggle up against--and that were designed to keep the temperature inside at 50 degrees. But the temperature in the barn fell below 50, and one of the zebras died.

"We apparently overestimated the barn's capacity to hold heat," Hoage said. "We don't know exactly what the temperature was, but it got a lot colder than that."

He said it was unclear what went wrong at the barn in Front Royal, where the other zebra died, though zoo managers are examining whether a heat lamp malfunctioned and whether the animal had enough hay for bedding.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yuthinasia
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Is this connected to that mushroom 🍄 thread?
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.