(CBC)   Saskatchewan møøse students Kan be pretti nasti   (cbc.ca) divider line
14
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I told you!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Repeats can be pretty nasti too.
 
FooFarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A moose once bit my sister...
No realli! She was Karving her initials on the moose with the sharpened end of an interspace toothbrush given her by Svenge-her brother-in-law- an Oslo dentist and star of many Norwegian movies: "The Hot Hands of an Oslo Dentist", "Fillings of Passion", "The Huge Molars of Horst Nordfink"...
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's just the stunt moose. The real moose won't get out of his farking trailer. Primadonna asshole.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That moose must really be pissed to do it twice.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Till we meese again.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Walker: Repeats can be pretty nasti too.


My sister once posted in a repeat thread.
 
MBooda
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fedoruk Saskatchewan

A fathead skunk escrow
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They should talk to someone about moose control.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Poorly illustrated so I can do a maple syrup hand sanitizer joke.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
As moose can be infected with thousands of ticks at any time, they better make sure to fumigate before letting students back into that classroom
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
δø īvε hεαΓd
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Glad to hear the moose was okay.  I always think how confusing something like that must be for the critters.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Moose out front: I told you!


And I'm not the kinda guy to say atodaso.
 
