 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Stabbing your cousin to keep their sex toy is no way to go through life, ma'am. Bonus: not Florida   (corvetteforum.com) divider line
37
    More: Giggity, Resisting arrest, Arrest, Crystal Denham, Criminal law, Human sexuality, Stabbing, Sexual intercourse, Top Videos  
•       •       •

757 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Nov 2021 at 8:04 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sharing sex toys with family members, guess that makes Christmas shopping easy.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When the officer told Denham she was under arrest, the citation says Denham started to yell and said she wasn't going to jail. The officer pulled out a taser and according to the citation, she "formed a fist with each of her hands, bladed her body in a fighting stance, swelled her chest out, and began approaching" the officer. The officer stepped to the side and pushed Denham to where she became compliant and placed under arrest.

The hell is this shiat, they pay cops by the word now?
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
By law a man must be in Kentucky to have a knife fight with his female first cousin over a dildo. I've never been to law school but I read that somewhere.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Corvette Forum?  Is there some correlation between driving a Corvette and stabbing people over sex toys??
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The article doesn't mention the nature of the sex toy.  This is disappointing.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
they got into an argument over the sex toy. She borrowed it and he said he wanted it back

What was the sex toy, goddamit?  How can you leave out maybe the most important thing??  Plus, they're in Corbin; "sex toy" could be a reference to a family member.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Naido: they got into an argument over the sex toy. She borrowed it and he said he wanted it back

What was the sex toy, goddamit?  How can you leave out maybe the most important thing??  Plus, they're in Corbin; "sex toy" could be a reference to a family member.


Now I understand, it was the gimp. Suddenly this story doesn't seem so strange.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am 100% not surprised in the least that this happened in Corbin.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: When the officer told Denham she was under arrest, the citation says Denham started to yell and said she wasn't going to jail. The officer pulled out a taser and according to the citation, she "formed a fist with each of her hands, bladed her body in a fighting stance, swelled her chest out, and began approaching" the officer. The officer stepped to the side and pushed Denham to where she became compliant and placed under arrest.

The hell is this shiat, they pay cops by the word now?


Those are probably the exact minimum requirements for an appropriate use of force.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
At least she has KY.
 
Kegovitch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Narrator:  The sex toy was his penis.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Turns out the sex toy was Pops.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Nah, wherever it was, for a brief moment in time it was Florida.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Sharing sex toys with family members, guess that makes Christmas shopping easy.


The only reason to share any sex toys is when using a double-ended dildo.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Naido: Corvette Forum?  Is there some correlation between driving a Corvette and stabbing people over sex toys??


some men use corvette as a replacement for their penis.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You borrow eggs or sugar, not sex toys.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

johnny queso: Naido: Corvette Forum?  Is there some correlation between driving a Corvette and stabbing people over sex toys??

some men use corvette as a replacement for their penis.


not know why type like caveman.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I remember when "kissing cousins" was a thing....
 
Trocadero
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Nah, wherever it was, for a brief moment in time it was Florida.


It's like those diplomatic pouches; legally, magically, they're like the country they belong to, trying to get inside that pouch is the same as invasion. When you stab a family member over a sex toy, the action is legally recognized as Florida for jurisdiction purposes.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Bootleg: according to the citation, she "formed a fist with each of her hands, bladed her body in a fighting stance, swelled her chest out, and began approaching" the officer.

The hell is this shiat, they pay cops by the word now?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That was a sharpe toy.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: The article doesn't mention the nature of the sex toy.  This is disappointing.


Apparently so was her sex life before using it ..
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So they're not just kissing cousins, they're dildoing cousins

And they live next door to one another. Gonna take a wild guess that either one or both domicile is a trailer
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Her name is Sony."
 
knbwhite
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It was finger licking good. Obscure?
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Bootleg: When the officer told Denham she was under arrest, the citation says Denham started to yell and said she wasn't going to jail. The officer pulled out a taser and according to the citation, she "formed a fist with each of her hands, bladed her body in a fighting stance, swelled her chest out, and began approaching" the officer. The officer stepped to the side and pushed Denham to where she became compliant and placed under arrest.

The hell is this shiat, they pay cops by the word now?

Those are probably the exact minimum requirements for an appropriate use of force.


I bet you're right. As clunky as it is, some variation of that phrase probably appears in all of this cop's "deployed taser" reports.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Noticeably F.A.T.: Nah, wherever it was, for a brief moment in time it was Florida.

It's like those diplomatic pouches; legally, magically, they're like the country they belong to, trying to get inside that pouch is the same as invasion. When you stab a family member over a sex toy, the action is legally recognized as Florida for jurisdiction purposes.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Robinfro
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: The article doesn't mention the nature of the sex toy.  This is disappointing.


It was the dog.
 
epyonyx
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Cousin? Guess keep it all in the family.
 
docilej
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ohhh...there was a stabbing alright!!!!
 
TheYeti
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Link to a car forum?  Okaaay.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So "sex toy" is slang for a meth pipe now?
 
DreamyAltarBoy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So "sex toy" is slang for a meth pipe now?


I've heard meth pipes called glass dicks.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: The article doesn't mention the nature of the sex toy.  This is disappointing.


First thing to come to mind:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nidiot
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Once someone 'borrows' my sex toy, I don't want it back.
 
Wesdog
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Bootleg: When the officer told Denham she was under arrest, the citation says Denham started to yell and said she wasn't going to jail. The officer pulled out a taser and according to the citation, she "formed a fist with each of her hands, bladed her body in a fighting stance, swelled her chest out, and began approaching" the officer. The officer stepped to the side and pushed Denham to where she became compliant and placed under arrest.

The hell is this shiat, they pay cops by the word now?


Part of their training is how to write reports and what words to use and how/when to use what. They know how to phrase things to make it seem like they never make a wrong move in an entire career. That and telling them that everyone they encounter during their patrol is an armed drug dealer out looking to murder cops. That is basically all law enforcement training in the US.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.