 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Patch)   Welcome to a happy ending on Caturday   (patch.com) divider line
280
    More: Caturday, Love, better lifestyle, long cat, Somerset Regional Animal Shelter, Camper, Paul Gedbaw, nice environment, counter surfer  
•       •       •

361 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 06 Nov 2021 at 8:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



280 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Belated Birthday, CrankyAndi!



(November 3rd)
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I was grabbing supplies and discovered that pet Halloween costumes were 50% off. My tiny cat now has a $2.50 costume intended for iguanas. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RL is a biatch!!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Happy belated birfday, CrankyAndi!  I hope you had a nice day despite everything.  ♥
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Meriwether says, "Happy Caturday!" Here he is, awake and ready for trouble. :)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Birthday Andi, I am sorry for your tough week
 
CrankyAndi [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Happy Belated Birthday, CrankyAndi!


(November 3rd)


Thank you
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Here is Breena, our blind cat, wishing everybody a Happy Caturday. She's gained a bit of weight since this pic was taken. She's now a chonk who loves to eat.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy belated birthday, CrankyAndi!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Belated Birthday CrankyAndi!

Rough week for you. I hope you were able to find some comfort. ((Hug))
 
CrankyAndi [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Dyson, who is well known as being an a$$ where Louie is concerned, has been a very sweet dog.  He has actually checked on Louie a couple of times.

Louie eats but not much, he hides (I will get him out from under the bed in an hour or so.

Louie weight 9 pounds yesterday at the vet.  He should weight much more.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x566]

Dyson, who is well known as being an a$$ where Louie is concerned, has been a very sweet dog.  He has actually checked on Louie a couple of times.

Louie eats but not much, he hides (I will get him out from under the bed in an hour or so.

Louie weight 9 pounds yesterday at the vet.  He should weight much more.


Wait....he didn't cross the bridge???  Which is awesome!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


He has enjoyed being brushed.  My sister spent a lot of time brushing him.  He really enjoyed that and she enjoyed the companionship.

Today he used the brush to do his own brushing.
 
CrankyAndi [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x566]

Dyson, who is well known as being an a$$ where Louie is concerned, has been a very sweet dog.  He has actually checked on Louie a couple of times.

Louie eats but not much, he hides (I will get him out from under the bed in an hour or so.

Louie weight 9 pounds yesterday at the vet.  He should weight much more.

Wait....he didn't cross the bridge???  Which is awesome!


He goes in tomorrow at 5pm my time
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
When you are late feeding your cat........
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: lilyspad: CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x566]

Dyson, who is well known as being an a$$ where Louie is concerned, has been a very sweet dog.  He has actually checked on Louie a couple of times.

Louie eats but not much, he hides (I will get him out from under the bed in an hour or so.

Louie weight 9 pounds yesterday at the vet.  He should weight much more.

Wait....he didn't cross the bridge???  Which is awesome!

He goes in tomorrow at 5pm my time


Oh.....okay.  I'm so sorry!  :(
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: lilyspad: CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x566]

Dyson, who is well known as being an a$$ where Louie is concerned, has been a very sweet dog.  He has actually checked on Louie a couple of times.

Louie eats but not much, he hides (I will get him out from under the bed in an hour or so.

Louie weight 9 pounds yesterday at the vet.  He should weight much more.

Wait....he didn't cross the bridge???  Which is awesome!

He goes in tomorrow at 5pm my time


<snif, snif> So sorry........
 
CrankyAndi [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Louie had blood work yesterday to see what was going on.  His numbers were very bad.  Kidneys are not functioning well.  And the little bumps that appeared on his tummy are more of the tumor that he had removed  in august.    He got fluids again (he got them on Tuesday too).  He was dehydrated.  Of course he couldn't absorb it all...so it leaked.

He got some meds to help with the tummy issues yesterday but my vet reminded me:  this is short term.  As in, what he has is terminal.  Louie made it very clear to me after that visit and finally this morning that he is ready to be with Hermie, Ellie, Robin, Hoover, Wraggs, Bob.  And I will not allow him to suffer.

I got him to eat a food today that he always loved  Friskies Supreme Supper (they no longer make it, I saved 2 cans)....he had one can today and he will get the other tomorrow.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Mom....I is eating!!!!  (from this morning)

His appointment is at 5pm Florida time on Friday (tomorrow).
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ms_lara_croft: Here is Breena, our blind cat, wishing everybody a Happy Caturday. She's gained a bit of weight since this pic was taken. She's now a chonk who loves to eat.

[Fark user image 850x683]


Welcome to The Clowder, Breena!
 
CrankyAndi [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Looks are deceiving.  This is also just an hour after fluids so he was perkier.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fun Caturday in the Catmandu household. This morning I picked up 3 more foster kittens. They are 3 weeks old. I have a mackerel tabby boy, a classic tabby boy, and a panther girl who has a white locket and bikini. I decided they need to have names appropriate for the upcoming party season so they are Manhattan, Martini, and Gimlet (the girl).

Martini is the mackerel tabby with opinions:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: lilyspad: CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x566]

Dyson, who is well known as being an a$$ where Louie is concerned, has been a very sweet dog.  He has actually checked on Louie a couple of times.

Louie eats but not much, he hides (I will get him out from under the bed in an hour or so.

Louie weight 9 pounds yesterday at the vet.  He should weight much more.

Wait....he didn't cross the bridge???  Which is awesome!

He goes in tomorrow at 5pm my time


So sorry.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: Louie had blood work yesterday to see what was going on.  His numbers were very bad.  Kidneys are not functioning well.  And the little bumps that appeared on his tummy are more of the tumor that he had removed  in august.    He got fluids again (he got them on Tuesday too).  He was dehydrated.  Of course he couldn't absorb it all...so it leaked.

He got some meds to help with the tummy issues yesterday but my vet reminded me:  this is short term.  As in, what he has is terminal.  Louie made it very clear to me after that visit and finally this morning that he is ready to be with Hermie, Ellie, Robin, Hoover, Wraggs, Bob.  And I will not allow him to suffer.

I got him to eat a food today that he always loved  Friskies Supreme Supper (they no longer make it, I saved 2 cans)....he had one can today and he will get the other tomorrow.

[Fark user image 850x637]

Mom....I is eating!!!!  (from this morning)

His appointment is at 5pm Florida time on Friday (tomorrow).


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]

Looks are deceiving.  This is also just an hour after fluids so he was perkier.


That's a beautiful pic of Louie.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

catmandu: Fun Caturday in the Catmandu household. This morning I picked up 3 more foster kittens. They are 3 weeks old. I have a mackerel tabby boy, a classic tabby boy, and a panther girl who has a white locket and bikini. I decided they need to have names appropriate for the upcoming party season so they are Manhattan, Martini, and Gimlet (the girl).

Martini is the mackerel tabby with opinions:

[Fark user image 850x670]


Cute names!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: lilyspad: CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x566]

Dyson, who is well known as being an a$$ where Louie is concerned, has been a very sweet dog.  He has actually checked on Louie a couple of times.

Louie eats but not much, he hides (I will get him out from under the bed in an hour or so.

Louie weight 9 pounds yesterday at the vet.  He should weight much more.

Wait....he didn't cross the bridge???  Which is awesome!

He goes in tomorrow at 5pm my time


I am so sorry.
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: ms_lara_croft: Here is Breena, our blind cat, wishing everybody a Happy Caturday. She's gained a bit of weight since this pic was taken. She's now a chonk who loves to eat.

[Fark user image 850x683]

Welcome to The Clowder, Breena!


Breena says, "thank you!"
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x566]

Dyson, who is well known as being an a$$ where Louie is concerned, has been a very sweet dog.  He has actually checked on Louie a couple of times.

Louie eats but not much, he hides (I will get him out from under the bed in an hour or so.

Louie weight 9 pounds yesterday at the vet.  He should weight much more.


♥♥
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
CrankyAndi:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: Louie had blood work yesterday to see what was going on.  His numbers were very bad.  Kidneys are not functioning well.  And the little bumps that appeared on his tummy are more of the tumor that he had removed  in august.    He got fluids again (he got them on Tuesday too).  He was dehydrated.  Of course he couldn't absorb it all...so it leaked.

He got some meds to help with the tummy issues yesterday but my vet reminded me:  this is short term.  As in, what he has is terminal.  Louie made it very clear to me after that visit and finally this morning that he is ready to be with Hermie, Ellie, Robin, Hoover, Wraggs, Bob.  And I will not allow him to suffer.

I got him to eat a food today that he always loved  Friskies Supreme Supper (they no longer make it, I saved 2 cans)....he had one can today and he will get the other tomorrow.

[Fark user image image 850x637]

Mom....I is eating!!!!  (from this morning)

His appointment is at 5pm Florida time on Friday (tomorrow).


So sorry to hear that
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Well last night I had to toss Mango out of my room she kept attacking the blinds. She left a lot of gifts at my door, binder clip, lighter, and a kit Kat wrapper. And now I'm trying to eat dinner and she is attacking them again. (Sigh) I was so spoiled for years.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Well gonna try and tire her out, good thing kittens aren't known for boundless energy.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
The hits just keep on coming, y'all say a prayer for me......

After losing my dad in April for Parkinson's where his body essentially just shut down, it looks like my mom is headed down the same road. She went in for a UTI last weekend, ambulatory, mean as a cornered raccoon.  Just there with her advanced dementia, there's no filters or boundaries

Finally decided it was time for her to go into memory Care as she has started refusing our care.  However the several days she's been in the hospital she's declined to the point where she can't sit up and refuses to even try.  Only eating small bits here and there.  Afraid shes starting to shut down like Dad did.

Nursing home can't take her, and she can't come home, so they're basically transferring her to one of those hospitals where you go to die, palliative / hospice care and such.

Been a real bad year I'll be glad when it's over .  But, she will be at peace and no longer hurting. Like Dad was.   Hopefully, their energies can find each other and combine in another realm 🕉
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Oh Bucket Pupafter we talked about the HS store opening I got an email newsletter from them, says it's opening tomorrow but when I passed by it on my way home I didn't think that was happening. Still looks like a few finishing touches need done and it is empty.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 280 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.