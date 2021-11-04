 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   If you are a convicted felon, and not allowed to possess modern weapons, perhaps you should forego the killing of various and sundry migratory birds with a shotgun   (wcax.com) divider line
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could have at least taken out a Canada goose while he was at it.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF was he doing to that turkey vulture?
/I don't want to think about it
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Felons can have antique weapons!?
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you don't get to that point in life by pre-studying out ramifications.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: Could have at least taken out a Canada goose while he was at it.


A jonesing Oxycontin addict shiats more and worse than a goose.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess he just likes killing things because he wasn't going to eat a crow, a woodcock and a vulture.  If he was that's just nasty.  He will have a lot of woodcock to blow away for the next year though.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now find out who gave him a shotgun.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
10 years down to one year on weapons charges and poaching with property felonies? This guy must have a hell of a lawyer.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cannon.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is a shotgun really considered modern? Sure a automatic drum fed shotgun with flechettes and other insanity is an enhancement of the technology, but a rock-loaded blunderbuss from the 1600s doesn't seem modern.

Not arguing that this guy should have one.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: 10 years down to one year on weapons charges and poaching with property felonies? This guy must have a hell of a lawyer.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Your honor, they were birds.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: 10 years down to one year on weapons charges and poaching with property felonies? This guy must have a hell of a lawyer.


And yet the article claims it is a 'steep sentence'.  No, that's a slap on the wrist.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or. It's stupid to selective bar gun ownership.  We act like convictions transform people into animals.  Meanwhile most active shooters have clean records and obtained their metal cocks legally.
We're stupid.  JFC
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: Could have at least taken out a Canada goose while he was at it.


One wouldn't be enough.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: Ragin' Asian: 10 years down to one year on weapons charges and poaching with property felonies? This guy must have a hell of a lawyer.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 554x554]

Your honor, they were birds.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Very well, I'll knock it down to one year.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: 10 years down to one year on weapons charges and poaching with property felonies? This guy must have a hell of a lawyer.


And he's a poacher, too, but evidently those charges just evaporated.

https://www.mynbc5.com/article/police​-​say-colchester-man-illegally-hunted-de​er-sold-for-drugs/27349399

I'm wondering who Dad is.  Or, you know, any law enforcement tie-ins to the family.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingSmurf: I guess he just likes killing things because he wasn't going to eat a crow, a woodcock and a vulture.  If he was that's just nasty.  He will have a lot of woodcock to blow away for the next year though.


vulture is checking in at the airport;

counter agent: would you like to check your bag?

no thank you. it's carrion.
 
MBooda
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
various and sundry. migratory birds

African or European swallows?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Ragin' Asian: 10 years down to one year on weapons charges and poaching with property felonies? This guy must have a hell of a lawyer.

And yet the article claims it is a 'steep sentence'.  No, that's a slap on the wrist.


Jesus Christ, y'all. A year isn't nothing. He killed a couple of birds. What happened to not wanting so many people imprisoned for minor crimes?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
pleading guilty two years ago to killing a crow and woodcock without a license and possession of a turkey vulture, all species protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act

I need the best bird lawyer money can buy
Fark user imageView Full Size
Whatever, he'll work
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Who kills a Crow? That's farked up...
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Why do migratory birds have shotguns?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Why do migratory birds have shotguns?


Rabbit season.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: KangTheMad: Why do migratory birds have shotguns?

Rabbit season.


Ok, I can buy it.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
NOFX - You're Wrong
Youtube GUZ5gGO0_Pw
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Is a shotgun really considered modern? Sure a automatic drum fed shotgun with flechettes and other insanity is an enhancement of the technology, but a rock-loaded blunderbuss from the 1600s doesn't seem modern.

Not arguing that this guy should have one.


Modern shells with smokeless powder in a semi auto shotgun is a hell of a lot different than a 1600s era blunderbuss.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Depends on the ammo, but a shotgun is one of the few MODERN firearms a felon can own. As a gunsmith, one of the most prolific in modern times I might add, I'd need to hear more before I laid judgement against someone who already served their time.

And I'm the guy who is so pro-gun-control that he suggested adding all semi-autos to the NFA. Saying I'm pro-gun is a non-starter.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: Depends on the ammo, but a shotgun is one of the few MODERN firearms a felon can own.


Wait, what? I want a citation on that.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Theeng: thealgorerhythm: Is a shotgun really considered modern? Sure a automatic drum fed shotgun with flechettes and other insanity is an enhancement of the technology, but a rock-loaded blunderbuss from the 1600s doesn't seem modern.

Not arguing that this guy should have one.

Modern shells with smokeless powder in a semi auto shotgun is a hell of a lot different than a 1600s era blunderbuss.


You added your comment while I was typing mine. Unless we know what kind of ammo he was packing, we can't assign judgement, because it's literally one of the few guns he can legally own.

And it is a hunting weapon.

Again I'm the pro gun control gunsmith who suggested adding all semi-autos to the NFA. We need to know more, don't take this as an endorsement of him.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If you want to protect yourself, get a double-barrel shotgun, have the shells of 12-gauge shotgun and I promise you, as I told my wife (we live in an area that's wooded and somewhat secluded) if there's ever a problem, just walk out on the balcony here, put that double-barrel shotgun and fire two blasts outside the house.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Petey4335: morg: Could have at least taken out a Canada goose while he was at it.

One wouldn't be enough.


My frequent reminder that untitled goose game is a documentary
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: Depends on the ammo, but a shotgun is one of the few MODERN firearms a felon can own.

Wait, what? I want a citation on that.


Black powder isn't considered an explosive by BATFE. Gun powder (MODERN gunpowder) is. If you know a black powder season hunter? Chances are he's a felon.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mr.Hawk: Who kills a Crow? That's farked up...


Brandon Lee
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: KangTheMad: Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: Depends on the ammo, but a shotgun is one of the few MODERN firearms a felon can own.

Wait, what? I want a citation on that.

Black powder isn't considered an explosive by BATFE. Gun powder (MODERN gunpowder) is. If you know a black powder season hunter? Chances are he's a felon.


A shotgun is not a muzzleloader, though? There might be some "it's technically allowed to be used in muzzleloader seasons" if you have a single shot break action where you use the brass bottom and only add a primer when you're ready to shoot or something but I'm pretty certain that shotguns are classified differently than muzzleloaders.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mr.Hawk: Who kills a Crow? That's farked up...


Weird CSB: This elderly Canadian Yukon Inuvik woman gave me a sharpened crows right wing bone for some reason I'll never understand. She was using it as a sewing needle and decided to pass the curse of it onto me. I still have it and it's utterly frightening
 
