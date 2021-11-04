 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Buy a house, get an unscheduled visit from a Prince (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Awkward, Charles, Prince of Wales, Royal Highness, Real estate, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, beautiful country estate, listed building, British prince, estate agents Knight Frank  
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could also end up spending a year in college.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: You could also end up spending a year in college.


And I know that said "horse" when I read it.

/Goddamnit
 
Tabletop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or a visit from a king.
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, no thanks.  He's a knob.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Eh, if I had that kind of money I'd spend it in other ways, but if I were so inclined, a visit from Prince Charles wouldn't be the deal-breaker - he's far from the worst royal * shrugs *
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It wouldn't surprise me if Prince had left arrangements to be cloned. That dude was weird.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

UberDave: UberDave: You could also end up spending a year in college.

And I know that said "horse" when I read it.

/Goddamnit


It's not your fault. Whenever we think of Charles, we all think of a horse.

live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
Luse
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
ftfa
"Under the terms of the sale, Prince Charles retained the right to fish on the property's river bank as long as 24 hours notice is given.So far, His Royal Highness has never exercised that right, but that doesn't mean he won't."

Does "unscheduled" mean something different in British English?
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
As long as he brings me a 6 pack when he shows up that's cool.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If I could afford that place, why would I mind if Prince Charles came by once in a while?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I didn't vote for him
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I was clicking expecting purple rain, not white drizzle
 
dbrunker
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Buy a house and get a free visit from a prince?  That's not the sign that I saw.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nirbo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dbrunker: Buy a house and get a free visit from a prince?  That's not the sign that I saw.

[Fark user image image 489x500]


He's pretty skinny, but I bet you could get $250 worth of Taco meat out of most royals
 
MythDragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I read that as "get a visit from Prince" and got all excited. Then I remembered he died and got kinda scared. I didn't want to see him shambling toward me singing "purple brains...."
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He's too old to go wading in rushing and very cold waters.

Odds say you'll never see him except on the telly.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I read that as "get a visit from Prince" and got all excited. Then I remembered he died and got kinda scared. I didn't want to see him shambling toward me singing "purple brains...."


Scuffing along in those heels....
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'd rather get a visit from "the revolution".
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: As long as he brings me a 6 pack when he shows up that's cool.


Don't cheap out... a bottle of the finest blended, single malt or other cask whisky of your choice is the minimum for letting another man, royal or not, fish on your land...


https://www.thedalmore.com/our-collec​t​ions/the-principal-collection/king-ale​xander-iii/

https://www.malts.com/en-row/products​/​single-malt-whisky/lagavulin-16-year-o​ld-single-malt-scotch-whisky-70cl/

https://www.themacallan.com/en/sherry​-​oak-40-years-old-2017-release

\just some personal preferences
\\your mileage may vary
\\\drink less by all means, but drink better...
 
