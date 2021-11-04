 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KSTU FOX 13)   Massive manhunt for fugitive who fired upon police officer ended by unarmed 6th grader   (fox13now.com) divider line
7
    More: Spiffy, English-language films, massive manhunt Thursday morning, 12-year-old Lucas Mann, exchange of gunfire, half hours, first confrontation, search area, initial exchange of gunfire  
•       •       •

497 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Nov 2021 at 6:50 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
snitch
 
Summoner101
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Meanwhile Lucas says his parents let him take the day off from school today so he could decompress after a very stressful morning.

Man, caught an attempted murderer and didn't even get ice cream.

/like they give a Nobel prize for attempted chemistry
 
jmsvrsn
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My favorite Hayley Mills movie.
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
David?
 
goodncold
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MorningBreath: snitch


Not just a rat.  But a rug rat!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is going to be an interesting story.
 
wooden legs
‘’ less than a minute ago  

UltimaCS: [Fark user image 425x391]
This is going to be an interesting story.


<dolphin noises and bunk-leaning thoughts>
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.