(Tampa Bay Times)   According to scammers, young adults are twice as dumb as senior citizens   (tampabay.com)
    Interesting, Fraud, Confidence trick, best defense, Credit card, Better Business Bureau, electric company, Florida Attorney General's Office, fraud victims  
posted to Main » on 04 Nov 2021 at 5:08 PM



JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
According to scammers the warranty on my 22 year old car is about to expire too.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Most of us oldsters have enough trouble using these new fangled phones.  The scammers get tired of dealing with us, and go straight to the social media sites to lure in the gullible.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Young-adult is an oxycontin. JFC.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I can teach all you Zoomers how to avoid scams, just send me a check for $49.99.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Isn't that just what a scammer would say? Such honest people!
 
bughunter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Tampa Bay, did you get scammed?

It's Florida.

By definition, either you've been scammed, or you're a scammer.
 
dothemath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Send me $50 and ill tell you the best ways to avoid those types of scams.
 
tasteme
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Heamer: I can teach all you Zoomers how to avoid scams, just send me a check for $49.99.



Hey! There you are!  Where is the book I ordered?!?!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yeah sure. Young adults don't answer the phone and they don't read emails. Sure they can get scammed, but it's not easy work.
 
jtown
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Scammer: "Click to provide access to your social media contacts."
Geezer: "Click what?  What's a social media?"
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Makes sense since there are twice as many 20-29 year olds as there are 70-79s.

Still, it is somewhat surprising to me that adjusted for population they're being scammed at about the same rate. I guess that means I have a prejudice.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 minute ago  
While 20 percent of those fraud victims were 70 to 79 years old, more than twice as many were 20 to 29.

Lies, damned lies, and statistics. 14% of the USA are in their 20's while 7% are in their 70's. Roughly the same amount of people were scammed.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jtown: Scammer: "Click to provide access to your social media contacts."
Geezer: "Click what?  What's a social media?"


LOL, this.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bughunter: Tampa Bay, did you get scammed?

It's Florida.

By definition, either you've been scammed, or you're a scammer.


Or you're just an islaaaaaaand boooooi, just tryna make it 🏝🏝🏝
 
