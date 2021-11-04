 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Billionaires don't have "income", and therefore were elegible to recieve stimulus checks from the CARES Act   (ktla.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
George Soros

c.tenor.comView Full Size


arc-anglerfish-washpost-prod-washpost.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size


c.tenor.comView Full Size


media.giphy.comView Full Size



c.tenor.comView Full Size



c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It brings a tear to the eye realizing these poor billionaires really pull in no more income than I do.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sounds reasonable. Adding any kind of hurdle to these checks would've delayed them by months.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If we actually taxed billionaires we'd be able to recover the money pretty quickly
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh no. 268 people got money. Oh nooo.

That's hardly the biggest government handout they've gotten this decade.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: If we actually taxed billionaires we'd be able to recover the money pretty quickly


Ugh. I am with you in theory, but Europe tried. It did not end well.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What sort of dividend do Berkshire Hathaway shares pay out these days?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Sounds reasonable. Adding any kind of hurdle to these checks would've delayed them by months.


Ditto. The idea is to get the money out there fast. Putting all sorts of qualifications and other stipulations on it means delays, and also administrative costs.
 
genner
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
margarito bandito
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: ay out th


$0 as Warren believes dividends are tax inefficient.
 
King Something
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: moothemagiccow: If we actually taxed billionaires we'd be able to recover the money pretty quickly

Ugh. I am with you in theory, but Europe tried. It did not end well.


Really? When did this happen? When did Europe levy taxes on the ultra-rich, to disastrous consequences?

I'm sure Robespierre would be just as curious as I am.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: What sort of dividend do Berkshire Hathaway shares pay out these days?


Zero, BRK.A and BRK.B have never paid a dividend.
 
jso2897
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: Oh no. 268 people got money. Oh nooo.

That's hardly the biggest government handout they've gotten this decade.


Ah - so you've got no problem with unneeded and undeserved handouts..
Good to know for the future.
Nice to know we have your vote.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
More people were helped by that then there are billionaires. So you know what? I hope they got a really nice bottle of wine with it.
 
adj_m
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: moothemagiccow: If we actually taxed billionaires we'd be able to recover the money pretty quickly

Ugh. I am with you in theory, but Europe tried. It did not end well.


The small difference in that case being they could just leave the country to avoid the taxes, so naturally that's what most wealthy did (which is especially easy to do in Europe). The tax being suggested in the US is not one that billionaires could skip town on, you'd get taxed regardless of where you moved to.
 
jso2897
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

King Something: hoodiowithtudio: moothemagiccow: If we actually taxed billionaires we'd be able to recover the money pretty quickly

Ugh. I am with you in theory, but Europe tried. It did not end well.

Really? When did this happen? When did Europe levy taxes on the ultra-rich, to disastrous consequences?

I'm sure Robespierre would be just as curious as I am.


It's on Page 352 of The Conservative's Big Book of Things that Never Happened. but That We Talk About Anyway. It's right after the chapter on what a boon slavery was to Africa.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Won't someone think of the billionaires? When they sell stock to buy this month's AMG coupe, they have to pay like a $50 trade fee. You plebes and your whining about a $4 ATM charge so you can buy rotting food on clearance don't know what real suffering is.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Also: you get deep discount, state-funded health care.

If you're not in a garbage state.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: When they sell stock to buy this month's AMG coupe, they have to pay like a $50 trade fee.


Trades these days are less than a buck a pop via most brokerages.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: moothemagiccow: If we actually taxed billionaires we'd be able to recover the money pretty quickly

Ugh. I am with you in theory, but Europe tried. It did not end well.


You are technically correct. The French Revolution did not end well for some.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fragMasterFlash: ImpendingCynic: When they sell stock to buy this month's AMG coupe, they have to pay like a $50 trade fee.

Trades these days are less than a buck a pop via most brokerages.


Uh huh. You really think a billionaire does their trades with the app from St0nksRulez!
 
